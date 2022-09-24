ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend starts with two shootings, two victims, NOPD wants answers

By Raeven Poole
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) —The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened Friday night and Saturday morning. The incidents happened hours apart in the St. Roch and New Orleans East areas.

The first shooting happened in the 7300 block of Chef Menteur Highway just before 8:15 p.m. Officers say a man in the area, suffered a gunshot to the leg. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle but his condition was not released.

Deadly Uptown shooting leaves two others hospitalized: NOPD

The second incident happened at the corner of Franklin Ave and Abundance Street . Investigations revealed an argument between the alleged suspect and victim was the possible cause. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS and the reported suspect is in custody.

No further details on either crime are available at this time but investigations are ongoing and the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine possible suspects and motives.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 501-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

WGNO

WGNO

