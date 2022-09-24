Read full article on original website
Andrew Hunt To Direct Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Deadmen’, Signs With Zero Gravity Management
EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Hunt is set to direct Deadmen from a script he also wrote. In addition, the filmmaker has inked with Zero Gravity Management for representation. Deadmen, acquired by Hirsch Giovanni Entertainment, is a sci-fi/adventure/horror story set in the not-too-distant future with themes of cowboys, factory farming, family values, reanimation, and corporate and biomedical malfeasance. Hirsch Giovanni is also producing. Hunt’s first feature directorial, the psychological drama/thriller, The Infernal Machine, starring Guy Pearce, Alice Eve, Jeremy Davies and Alex Pettyfer, was released theatrically last week by Paramount, and on VOD. Hunt got his start in On the Lot, the reality show and online...
27 Movie Monologues That Are So Expertly Acted, They May Just Be The Best Of All Time
"Denzel Washington giving the 'Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow' monologue in Macbeth (2021) somehow made 500-year-old material feel fresh."
33 TV Shows That People Once Loved, But Eventually Had To Break Up With
" Lucifer should have ended with Season 4. The season was ridiculously good; there was so much character growth and each episode advanced the storyline — it was awesome and ended on such a powerful note for Lucifer and Chloe. But then for the next two seasons, the writers did NOTHING with that."
