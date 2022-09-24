EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Hunt is set to direct Deadmen from a script he also wrote. In addition, the filmmaker has inked with Zero Gravity Management for representation. Deadmen, acquired by Hirsch Giovanni Entertainment, is a sci-fi/adventure/horror story set in the not-too-distant future with themes of cowboys, factory farming, family values, reanimation, and corporate and biomedical malfeasance. Hirsch Giovanni is also producing. Hunt’s first feature directorial, the psychological drama/thriller, The Infernal Machine, starring Guy Pearce, Alice Eve, Jeremy Davies and Alex Pettyfer, was released theatrically last week by Paramount, and on VOD. Hunt got his start in On the Lot, the reality show and online...

NFL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO