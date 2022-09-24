Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
UPMC Hamot's NICU Received a Donation from the Queen of the Erie County Fair
Families with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit received some help today, and the financial boost came from a local fair queen. The Erie County Fair at Wattsburg this year hosted a cutest baby competition, raising $1,000 to help families with sick babies. On Monday, the fair queen donated...
erienewsnow.com
Erie High School Engineering Students Create the Pumpkin Walk 2022 Display
Students in Erie High School's engineering lab have created a spooktacular lighting display featuring roughly 17,000 lights for this year's Pumpkin Walk at Waldameer Park. Students and teachers began planning, designing and programming the display last year. The monster-themed display features 8-feet tall dancing skeletons, flying bats, running rats, "singing"...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County COVID-19 Public Health Update
The Erie County Department of Health has released an update on the current status of COVID-19 in the County. From September 13th to the 25th, there were 852 reported cases, with a daily average of 61 cases. New case numbers only reflect reported cases and is not a definitive indicator of the actual number of cases in the County.
Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday
Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul's Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Public Schools Accused Of Not Properly Managing Funds
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Public Schools is accused of not properly managing funds as part of poor budgetary practices outlined by New York State’s Comptroller. From July 1, 2018 to April 14, 2022, the comptroller’s office discovered the district maintained a surplus fund balance over...
Senior living community residents protesting ‘unreasonable’ rent increases
Residents of a senior living community in Meadville are protesting for affordable housing after facing what they call “unreasonable” rent increases. That protest brought them to Erie County. Briaunna Malone was live from the control room with more on what the residents are facing and how the Meadville mayor is responding. Residents of Connect55+ Apartments […]
erienewsnow.com
Former Erie Residents Prepare For Hurricane Ian
For decades they dealt with snow and cold. Now it's heavy downpours and wind. Harry Hairston, Craig Woodard and John Dudley spent many years residing in Erie. All three now live in the Sunshine State and they are getting ready for the impact of Hurricane Ian. John Dudley, a former...
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Pinto
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Pinto – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Pinto is an adult male Cattle Dog mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, he is friendly, affectionate, playful, and athletic. Pinto came to the rescue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
First Of Its Kind Business To Help Entrepreneurs Opens In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A first of its kind business to help entrepreneurs has set up operations in the City of Jamestown. The Ally Co held a ribbon cutting at Crown Street Roasting Company, a local coffee shop in Downtown Jamestown on Monday. Founded by Katie Castro,...
erienewsnow.com
Shortage of Corrections Officers at Erie County Prison as Contract Talks Continue
The struggle to find and keep enough workers across the U.S. economy since COVID-19 has hit very hard in the corrections system. The Erie County prison is short 30 corrections officers dropping from more than 150 to around 124. To deal with the shortage, the county's Prison Pre-release Center which...
erienewsnow.com
New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday
A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
explore venango
Amelia Lynn Shook
Amelia Lynn Shook, age 7, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022 at UPMC-Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with her beloved family by her side. Amelia was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2015, a beloved daughter of John and Brianna Shook. She was a sweet and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
Inebriated man, booted from casino, falls into swamp, is rescued then cited
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police cited a man after he fell into a swamp on Sept. 25. The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. at the 8100 block of Perry Highway in Summit Township. The 23-year-old Cambridge Springs man reportedly was ejected from a casino for being intoxicated. He then wandered through the parking […]
erienewsnow.com
Eerie Horror Fest Features a Spooktacular Line-Up for Horror Movie Fans
Eerie Horror Fest is back this October! The Horror Fest is the only festival of its kind in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The festival brings in a vast audience of cinema lovers, filmmakers, artists, entertainers, and industry leaders to convene in downtown Erie every fall. The 2022 Eerie Horror Fest will feature...
Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday
Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
UPMC Park adding new attractions outside its ballpark
While the Erie SeaWolves prepare for game two in Somerset, work crews are preparing to change the area around the ballpark. Not only will the construction from the Warner Theatre along French Street be completed, but a former SeaWolves building will be demolished, creating a new look for the south side of UPMC Park. “I’m […]
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle State Park Announce Seasonal Hours
Presque Isle State Park officials announced that beginning Saturday, October 1st, Presque Isle State Park will be closed at 9 p.m. Park officials said no parking will be permitted on the park after sundown. However, visitors are allowed to take an evening drive around the park, but they still should...
erienewsnow.com
Erie SWAT Team & Police Respond to Shots Fired at 25th & Perry Street
Shortly after 11:00 Tuesday morning, police responded to the scene where neighbors reported hearing multiple gun shots, and at least one person was hit. The shooting took place near 25th and Perry Streets, there was a heavy police presence and the SWAT Team was on the scene investigating. Around 12:30...
yourdailylocal.com
3 Teens Among 4 Injured in Saturday Crash
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Three teens were among four people injured in a single-vehicle crash on Route 957 early Saturday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to a release from PSP-Warren, a 2003 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling east on 957 at 2:15 a.m. when the 16-year-old male driver fell asleep. The truck left the south side of the roadway, police said, struck a ditch and two trees before coming to rest.
Comments / 0