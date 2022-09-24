ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Day of Nope: Parents threaten lawsuits after career fair

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– One parent is crowdfunding support for East Baton Rouge School System (EBRPSS) parents to bring the school system to court after the Day of Hope career fair brought their kids to church. The event received significant criticism online from parents, chaperones, and...
Former health clinic CEO convicted of years-long Louisiana Medicaid fraud scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. was convicted of a $1.8 million scheme of defrauding Louisiana’s Medicaid program Tuesday. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr., court documents and evidence showed that then-CEO of the clinic, Victor Clark Kirk of Baton Rouge, fraudulently billed Iberville Parish school programs to Medicaid as “group psychotherapy” services. While under contract with the parish’s school board, St. Gabriel Health Clinic was to provide primary healthcare services to students and mental health services.
Weapon found in student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teacher found a weapon in a student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary School on Tuesday, September 27, officials say. According to Pointe Coupee Parish School Board, the weapon was discovered by a teacher when the young student arrived from carpool. Class instruction was not interrupted, according to school leaders. Officials say the student had no knowledge that the weapon was in the backpack.
New guidelines in effect for St. Amant High School football games

ST. AMANT - With four home games left in the regular season, an Ascension Parish high school is implementing new rules for its football games. St. Amant High posted the new guidelines via Facebook on Monday. Read the statement below:. St. Amant High Community,. Our 2022 football season is in...
