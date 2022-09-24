Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
'Day of Hope' cost school system only $200 less than amount required for school board approval
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of students, parents and teachers have alleged everything from civil rights violations to federal law breaking during a school sanctioned field trip. East Baton Rouge seniors were expecting to attend a college fair, but ended up at what many described as church service, with lectures about suicide and rape.
wbrz.com
Secretary of State 'researching' voter registration activities at East Baton Rouge field trip
BATON ROUGE - In pictures and videos, it appears to be a church service, but it was actually a school-sanctioned field trip. Lawyers say the glaring separation-of-church-and-state violation is just the tip of the iceberg. "They are concerned about the use of state and federal funds for activities that are...
brproud.com
Day of Nope: Parents threaten lawsuits after career fair
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– One parent is crowdfunding support for East Baton Rouge School System (EBRPSS) parents to bring the school system to court after the Day of Hope career fair brought their kids to church. The event received significant criticism online from parents, chaperones, and...
theadvocate.com
Students at 'Day of Hope' say they were told to register to vote or they couldn't eat pizza
After standing in a long line on what was already a long, blazing hot, stressful day, “Jisoo” Coleman and a few friends were ready to claim the meal ticket that would entitle them to a couple of slices of Domino’s pizza. But then a man she’d never...
This year's Mayci Breaux Scholarship Fund Recipients announced
The scholarship is awarded every year on Mayci's birthday, to help students realize her dream to become an ultrasound and radiologic technologist.
brproud.com
Former health clinic CEO convicted of years-long Louisiana Medicaid fraud scheme
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The former CEO of St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. was convicted of a $1.8 million scheme of defrauding Louisiana’s Medicaid program Tuesday. According to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr., court documents and evidence showed that then-CEO of the clinic, Victor Clark Kirk of Baton Rouge, fraudulently billed Iberville Parish school programs to Medicaid as “group psychotherapy” services. While under contract with the parish’s school board, St. Gabriel Health Clinic was to provide primary healthcare services to students and mental health services.
wbrz.com
Parishes unite to clean the Amite and Comite rivers, locals still left with questions
BATON ROUGE - It's been over 50 years since the Amite and Comite rivers had any serious snagging, and officials are working to change that. Central has dedicated $500,000 towards the Comite River project and East Baton Rouge city-parish has committed nearly $3 million to get it cleaned. Livingston is...
wbrz.com
Ascension boutique creating 'Live Like Allie' shirts to continue supporting Rice family
PRAIRIEVILLE - A boutique in Ascension Parish is planning to sell 'Live Like Allie' shirts with all proceeds going toward the family of a slain LSU student. Be You Boutique in Prairieville announced via Facebook it would start selling the shirts starting the week of Oct. 3.
wbrz.com
Baker bus driver placed on leave claims school system withheld stipend from paycheck
BAKER - It has been a month since a group of bus drivers in Baker refused to go to work as part of a strike; protesting a payroll error that resulted in a large pay cut. All but one of those drivers has returned to work, but Keemichael Comena has been placed on leave ever since.
theadvocate.com
Some education reform groups have changed who they back in Baton Rouge school board races
With the Nov. 8 election day six weeks away, a notable divide has opened up within the Louisiana school reform community about whether to support incumbents on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board or to get behind their challengers. Thirty-three people have qualified to run for the nine seats...
Weapon found in student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teacher found a weapon in a student’s backpack at Rougon Elementary School on Tuesday, September 27, officials say. According to Pointe Coupee Parish School Board, the weapon was discovered by a teacher when the young student arrived from carpool. Class instruction was not interrupted, according to school leaders. Officials say the student had no knowledge that the weapon was in the backpack.
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ - DOTD secretary looking to squash falsehoods surrounding I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is moving forward with a massive project that has been proposed since the 1990′s, the I-10 widening project. Officials with DOTD say the estimated $600 million cost of the project will be worth it in the long...
NOLA.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepare to ride out Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
WAFB.com
New flood gate to help with flooding in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Frank Bonifay grew up on this bayou. “I’ve been here since my childhood. My mom and dad bought me fishing here, right there where the battle lay, and I was 5-6 years old. My sisters were here with us,” he said. Neighbors have...
theadvocate.com
Ascension councilman took taxpayer-funded trip while owing parish money, missing meetings
Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron took a taxpayer-funded trip to a county government conference in Colorado this summer while he owed parish government nearly $10,000 and has been missing council meetings at a high clip, parish expense and attendance records show. The trip to the National Association of Counties meeting...
theadvocate.com
McKinley-Northside game ruled double forfeit as LHSAA investigation of fight continues
The LHSAA website now lists last Friday’s Northside at McKinley football game as a double forfeit as its investigation of a large scale fight between the teams continues. LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders acknowledged the double-forfeit and said via text, “We continue to communicate with both schools about this incident.”
KTBS
LSU professors, students weigh in on constitutionality of room scans for online exams
NPR reported in August that a Cleveland State University student won a lawsuit after suing his college for asking him to take a video of his surroundings before an online proctored exam. He said he felt his Fourth Amendment rights protecting U.S. citizens against "unreasonable searches and seizures” were violated,...
wbrz.com
Days after massive fight at Capitol Middle, principal transferred to position at another school
BATON ROUGE - Days after a massive brawl at Capitol Middle, the principal was transferred to an assistant principal position at another school. The EBR Parish School System said Friday that Clinton Sampson, former Capitol Middle School principal, will now take the position of assistant principal at Glasgow Middle School.
wbrz.com
New guidelines in effect for St. Amant High School football games
ST. AMANT - With four home games left in the regular season, an Ascension Parish high school is implementing new rules for its football games. St. Amant High posted the new guidelines via Facebook on Monday. Read the statement below:. St. Amant High Community,. Our 2022 football season is in...
