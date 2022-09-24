ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record

With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox

All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
NESN

Aaron Judge's Quest for 61, Yankees at Blue Jays

The New York Yankees are north of the border, facing the division rival Toronto Blue Jays. With their 5-2 win on Tuesday night, the Pinstripes clinched the American League East crown and a first-round bye in the postseason, their first since 2019 and just their second since 2013. Yankees @...
BRONX, NY
NESN

Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández

In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Kris Bubic
NBC Sports

Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season

To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game

It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Able To Hold Off Orioles, Win Long Slugfest 13-9

The Boston Red Sox held on to win a back-and-forth slugfest Tuesday night. Boston battled the Baltimore Orioles through nine innings, winning by a final score of 13-9. Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the team’s win and their offensive explosion on the night. For more, check out the...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Seattle Mariners Place#The Seattle Mariners#The American League#The Baltimore Orioles#The Kansas City Royals
NESN

Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Boston Looks To End Six-Game Skid

The Red Sox could desperately use a win despite being eliminated from postseason contention. Boston lost its sixth straight game Monday night in a 14-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The two teams will play the second of their four-game set Tuesday at Fenway Park. The last two games have...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy