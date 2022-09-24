Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record
With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
Xander Bogaerts Gives Update On Contract Talks With Red Sox
All is quiet when it comes to contract talks between the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. While reporters saw Bogaerts and Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy chatting in the clubhouse Tuesday prior to Boston’s 13-9 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the star shortstop told the media he hasn’t talked with the club about a new contract recently, but hopes that changes soon.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
Albert Pujols 700: Celebrate the St. Louis Cardinals legend with new shirts
A legendary moment for a St. Louis Cardinals legend. Albert Pujols’ 700th home run is now in the history books. Which means it’s t-shirt time. Albert Pujols 699? Nope. Albert Pujols 700. After 22 seasons, the St. Louis Cardinals legend mashed his 700th career home run over the...
Aaron Judge's Quest for 61, Yankees at Blue Jays
The New York Yankees are north of the border, facing the division rival Toronto Blue Jays. With their 5-2 win on Tuesday night, the Pinstripes clinched the American League East crown and a first-round bye in the postseason, their first since 2019 and just their second since 2013. Yankees @...
Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández
In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
MLB・
NBC Sports
Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season
To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game
It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
Yankees fans lose their minds, waste ketchup supply during rain delay vs Red Sox
On Sunday night, ESPN and MLB conspired to see just how far they could push the limits of safety in the name of getting Aaron Judge at least one more chance at his 61st home run on national television. After nearly two hours of waffling, Sunday night’s Yankees-Red Sox finale...
Red Sox Able To Hold Off Orioles, Win Long Slugfest 13-9
The Boston Red Sox held on to win a back-and-forth slugfest Tuesday night. Boston battled the Baltimore Orioles through nine innings, winning by a final score of 13-9. Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the team’s win and their offensive explosion on the night. For more, check out the...
Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Boston Looks To End Six-Game Skid
The Red Sox could desperately use a win despite being eliminated from postseason contention. Boston lost its sixth straight game Monday night in a 14-8 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The two teams will play the second of their four-game set Tuesday at Fenway Park. The last two games have...
NESN
