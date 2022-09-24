The Raiders’ Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas isn’t off to a sterling start, to say the least. Las Vegas will enter Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season as the only team in the league with an 0-3 record. Although the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator has been identified as a “long-term investment” by the Raiders, an event Sunday suggested McDaniels’ seat already is starting to get a little warm. McDaniels reportedly had a “lengthy closed-door meeting” with franchise owner Mark Davis after the Raiders’ 24-22 loss to the previously winless Titans in Tennessee.

