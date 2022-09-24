Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News
Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
Yardbarker
Winston Not The Answer For Saints Offense
After half way through the third game of the 2022 season, it is presently evident that Jameis Winston is not the answer for the Saints. So far in the 2022 season Winston is 57 of 91, with 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions. Winston played in just 7 games in...
The X-Ray Results Are Reportedly In For Mac Jones
The New England Patriots got some good news on quarterback Mac Jones following Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, x-rays on Jones' ankle came back negative. His ankle will continue to be evaluated throughout the next week. There was some concern among the fanbase...
Yardbarker
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion
The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
Saints QB Jameis Winston DNP Wednesday
According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, New Orleans Saints (1-2) quarterback Jameis Winston (back) did not practice Wednesday. Winston has struggled the first three weeks as he continues playing through multiple back fractures. The 28-year-old’s last start saw him throw for 353 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions as the Saints fell 22-14 to the previously winless Carolina Panthers.
Why NFL Analyst Believes Raiders ‘Blew It’ With Josh McDaniels Hire
The Raiders’ Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas isn’t off to a sterling start, to say the least. Las Vegas will enter Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season as the only team in the league with an 0-3 record. Although the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator has been identified as a “long-term investment” by the Raiders, an event Sunday suggested McDaniels’ seat already is starting to get a little warm. McDaniels reportedly had a “lengthy closed-door meeting” with franchise owner Mark Davis after the Raiders’ 24-22 loss to the previously winless Titans in Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bill Belichick Reveals Patriots’ QB Play If Mac Jones Can’t Play
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick wouldn’t say whether Mac Jones will be healthy enough to play against the Green Bay Packers. But we now know, with certainty, who will step in for the New England Patriots if Jones can’t suit up this Sunday at Lambeau Field. Belichick...
thecomeback.com
Sean Payton gives timeline for return to coaching, drops dog analogy
Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton is currently working as an analyst for Fox Sports. And though he admits to liking the job, it would seem there’s an itch with football that sitting in a booth cannot scratch. Payton recently got candid with Peter King of Pro Football Talk. He...
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
46K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0