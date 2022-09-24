Runners compete in 5k & Fun Run Saturday
Runners and walkers gathered at Gerald R. Ford International Airport Saturday for the annual GRR Runway 5k and one-mile fun run.
Organizers say the airport provides a unique location for this event because it allows participants to compete on an actual airport runway.
The course started north of the economy parking lot, looped onto taxiway Juliet and runway 8L/26R - the airport's general aviation runway - then ended back at the parking lot.
Partial proceeds from Saturday's race will benefit Kids' Food Basket.
