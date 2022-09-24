ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Runners compete in 5k & Fun Run Saturday

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7s3X_0i8so17C00

Runners and walkers gathered at Gerald R. Ford International Airport Saturday for the annual GRR Runway 5k and one-mile fun run.

Runway 5K

Organizers say the airport provides a unique location for this event because it allows participants to compete on an actual airport runway.

Runway 5K

The course started north of the economy parking lot, looped onto taxiway Juliet and runway 8L/26R - the airport's general aviation runway - then ended back at the parking lot.

Runway 5K

Partial proceeds from Saturday's race will benefit Kids' Food Basket.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Indie!

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Meet Indie! This sweet girl is looking for her forever family. Indie is an 8-year-old hound mix who loves exploring the great outdoors, then settling in for a snuggle with her people. She's a birdwatcher who lets her nose take her where it may lead, so she'll do well with a family looking for excitement!
LAKE ODESSA, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy