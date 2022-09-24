Runners compete in 5k & Fun Run Saturday

Runners and walkers gathered at Gerald R. Ford International Airport Saturday for the annual GRR Runway 5k and one-mile fun run.

Runway 5K

Organizers say the airport provides a unique location for this event because it allows participants to compete on an actual airport runway.

Runway 5K

The course started north of the economy parking lot, looped onto taxiway Juliet and runway 8L/26R - the airport's general aviation runway - then ended back at the parking lot.

Runway 5K

Partial proceeds from Saturday's race will benefit Kids' Food Basket.