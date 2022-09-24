ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

City Council taking steps to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the FDNY

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJFni_0i8snrWa00

City Council takes action to improve diversity, inclusion at FDNY 00:39

NEW YORK - City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams announced a package of bills that would improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the FDNY .

The bills would hold the department accountable.

"The lack of diversity within the department isn't new, but it is persistent. And this council remains committed to efforts that ensure progress in a diverse FDNY," Adams said.

The legislation would require the FDNY to develop a plan to diversify firehouses, and also increase transparency with public reports.

Comments / 15

Thomas Paine
3d ago

thank god . I was getting concerned. and worried that they only cared about putting out fires and saving the lives of the people in those fires. now I can rest easy. once you fix FDNY do you think you can fix the nba. not enough Asians or Hispanics last I looked.

Reply
11
Really?
3d ago

How about best qualified not because if their gender or skin color. If you can’t pass the qualifying testing then you don’t get the job! You put others at risk and possible loss lives for this stupidity

Reply(1)
5
John117
3d ago

Drop the requirements for high school diplomas, clean criminal records and being drug free and they’ll be able to recruit all the minorities they want.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

What’s the latest on New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers?

It’s been nearly a week since New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private sector workers will end on Nov. 1, and questions remain about how long the mandate on municipal employees will stay in place. While the city asserts that the requirement will remain on the books for now, critics have continued to levy pressure on city leaders – and the courts – to roll it back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
queenseagle.com

Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party

A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrienne Adams
theknightnews.com

MTA Plans to Replace MetroCards with OMY

By 2023, the MTA plans to replace MetroCard machines with OMNY vending machines. Launched in May 2019, OMNY is a method of contactless payment via credit or debit card. This change will affect all public transit options across the five boroughs. The change will affect NICE buses in Long Island as well. MetroCard funds cannot be transferred to the OMNY system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Diversity#Fdny#Politics Local
CBS New York

Lower East Side clinic offers help to migrants

NEW YORK -- A clinic was held Saturday to offer assistance to migrants who recently arrived in New York City.Aid for Life International gathered donations of clothes and shoes for men, women, children and babies and handed them out at St. Teresa Church on the Lower East Side.RELATED STORY: NYC opening 2 emergency centers for arriving migrantsThey also provided information about life-saving services, including health care, legal counsel, housing and more.Some migrants made the journey to get here on top of trains or while pregnant.RELATED STORY: New York City considering using cruise ships as temporary housing for migrants"They go through a tremendous amount of trauma that we cannot even imagine, so we look at them in a comprehensive way to make sure they have their basic needs," said Jesus Aguais, president of Aid for Life International.Aid for Life says over the past six weeks, they've helped 1,200 people and estimate another 400-500 people would receive help Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Honey, they shrunk the housing: Long Island project withers

Apartment projects on Long Island have become so difficult that a developer who sought to build 44 units in Suffolk County might instead do a handful of single-family homes — if that. Bay Shore–based MR Property Builders is trying to chart a path forward after the Babylon Town Board...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Bill would ban use of solitary confinement in NYC jails

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council will hold a hearing Wednesday on solitary confinement. A new bill would ban the use of punitive segregation in city jails. Supporters of the measure say solitary is a form of torture that only leads to more violence. The Correction Officers' Benevolent Association calls the ban a bad idea, saying hundreds of officers were attacked by inmates last year and solitary is needed for violent offenders. Their set to rally at 9 a.m. at City Hall, followed by supporters of the ban at 10 a.m.The council hearing is set to get underway at 11 a.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Graduation held for over 150 first responders in NYC

NEW YORK -- Monday was Graduation Day for a new class of first responders in New York.Acting fire commissioner Laura Kavanagh presided at the graduation ceremony for 153 emergency medical technicians and six paramedics.The EMTs have completed 13 weeks at the EMS academy, training in everything from CPR and medical trauma assessment to emergency childbirth.The new EMTs and paramedics will be assigned to units throughout New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Milestone of Over 100 Evolve NY Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers Installed

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than 100 high-speed chargers have been installed across the state as part of the New York Power Authority's EVolve NY fast charging network for electric vehicles. The latest direct current fast chargers installed in downtown Riverhead and Commack in Suffolk County mark the EVolve NY network's first fast charging hubs on Long Island, where nearly 30 percent of New York State's electric vehicle owners live. An additional fast charging station in Bridgehampton will be completed in October.
RIVERHEAD, NY
CBS New York

Emergency center for migrants rising quickly in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Some of the thousands of migrants seeking asylum in New York City will soon have temporary shelter. An emergency center is quickly rising in the Bronx, and CBS2's Elijah Westbrook got a closer look at the progress on Tuesday. The framework is taking shape in what will be a new temporary shelter for some migrants coming into the city. A great deal of progress has been made since Monday. Some residents in the area say the sight is symbolic of the times we're living in. RELATED STORY: Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach in the BronxYou can't miss it...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy