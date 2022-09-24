ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

TLC-Abilene is blanked by Wichita Falls City View

After scoring 14 points in three games and getting shut out twice, Wichita Falls City View turned the tables on its opponent Friday, blanking Texas Leadership Charter Academy-Abilene 49-0.

The Eagles, playing 11-man football for the first time, had scored in each of their first four games but could not punch across a touchdown Friday in falling to 0-5.

City View won its first game of the season and is now 1-3.

TLCA plays its first "home" game Thursday, when the Eagles meet Hamlin at Hawley. Hawley's football stadium will serve as TLCA's home field this season.

It's also the district opener for both teams.

