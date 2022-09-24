Top stars, best performances from Iowa high school football

By Barry Poe

Here are some stars from the past week's high school football games across Iowa.

If you know of a top performance we should include, please let us know.

J.J. Kohl, Ankeny

The senior and Iowa State commit completed 11-of-18 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown. The Hawks, ranked No. 2 by SBLive, rolled to a 35-18 win over Des Moines Roosevelt, moving to 4-1 on the season.

Harrison Gibson, Southeast Polk

The senior rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 3 and defending Class 5A state champions blanked Waterloo West 56-0. Jace Baxter added two touchdowns and Iowa recruit Kayden Proctor was a force up front for the 4-1 Rams.

Caden McDermott, Pleasant Valley

The senior quarterback passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more in a 49-12 victory over Davenport North. The Spartans (5-0) are ranked No. 1 in 5A by Associated Press and No. 4 by SBLive. McDermott was 6-for-7 passing for a career-high 146 yards.

McCrae Hagarty, Waverly-Shell Rock

The senior had a 31-yard touchdown run and recovered two fumbles for 5-0 G-Hawks in a 56-0 shutout of Waterloo West. It was the third shutout in five games for No. 7b Waverly-Shell Rock.

Michael Cunningham, Cedar Rapids Xavier

The senior rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries, helping the eighth-ranked Saints blank Cedar Rapids Washington 38-0. Coach Duane Schulte recorded his 200 th career win at Xavier against only 70 losses.

Graham Eben, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

The junior rambled for 220 yards on 19 carries, scoring three touchdowns in the unbeaten and ninth-rated Lions’ 43-8 win over Cherokee. Eben also intercepted a pass for 5-0 CL/G-LR.

Tyler Voss, Spirit Lake

The senior defensive lineman intercepted a pass and returned it to the 20-yard line, setting up a touchdown in a battle of state-ranked Class 2A powers. Voss also recorded a sack in No. 6 Spirit Lake’s 28-13 win over previously unbeaten and No. 3 OABCIG.

Jack Laughlin, Carlisle

The senior had 158 rushing yards and three touchdowns as 4-1 Carlisle rallied from a 20-7 halftime deficit to down previously unbeaten and No. 15 Bondurant-Farrar 36-20. Jes Krcil tacked on 124 yards for Carlisle, which scored 29 unanswered points.

Makelle Taylor, Cedar Rapids Prairie

The senior accounted for 148 total yards and four touchdowns in No. 18 Prairie’s 49-14 win over Ottumwa. The Hawks have won four in a row since a season-opening loss to Class 5A No. 1-ranked Pleasant Valley.

Peyton Rottinghaus, Urbandale

Rottinghaus threw four touchdown passes – two to Kai Black – as the J-Hawks, ranked 19 th by SBLive, throttled Des Moines East 48-0. The win was the third straight for Urbandale, now 4-1.

Brennan Hayes, Creston

The junior broke loose for 433 rushing yards and two touchdowns as Creston shut out 39-0. Hayes amassed his total in 21 carries.

Jonovan Wilkinson, Roland-Story

The 175-pound junior rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns as the Norse downed Chariton 24-14. Roland-Story improved to 3-2 on the season with the win.

Andy Henson, West Branch

The senior running back rushed for 163 yards and four touchdowns, leading Class 1A fifth-ranked West Branch (5-0) to a 35-13 win over 10 th -ranked Mediapolis. Quarterback Tye Hughes added 233 total yards and a passing touchdown.

Titan Schmitt, Clear Lake

The sophomore finished with 128 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries in the Lions’ 48-18 win over Garner-Hayfield/Venture. His backfield mate Sam Dodge added 124 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Drew Larson, Iowa City High

The Little Hawks’ quarterback scored six touchdowns in a 49-0 blanking of Iowa City West. Larson passed for four TDS, ran for one and caught a touchdown pass.

Zach Staab, Vinton-Shellsburg

The junior quarterback rushed for a school-record 308 yards on 23 carries in the Vikings’ 41-0 win over Maquoketa.

Dylan Roher, Monticello

Roher carried only eight times in a 42-0 win over West Liberty, but finished with 133 yards and two touchdowns. Roher scored on runs of 17 and 58 yards and Monticello held West Liberty to 65 total yards.

Nevan Foss, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Foss scored both touchdowns for CGD in a 17-8 win over Pocahontas Area. He finished with 142 yards on 14 carries, including a 59-yard touchdown scamper for the game-winning score.

Jaxon Cherry, Webster City

The 210-pound junior rushed for 245 yards and six touchdowns, helping the Lynx outscore Fort Dodge 62-23. Cherry has nearly 500 rushing yards and 10 TDs in his last two games.

Carter Bultman, West Sioux

The senior carried 24 times for 213 yards and three touchdowns as the Falcons moved to 4-1 with a 49-22 victory over Hull Western Christian. Bultman had scoring runs of 1, 17 and 9 yards for the Class 1A sixth-ranked Falcons.

Kooper Ebel, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

The senior quarterback and Iowa State recruit had an outstanding performance in a 51-16 win over Alta-Aurelia. Ebel had 240 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and completed 8 of 16 passes for 145 yards and two scores.

Kale Pearson, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic

The sophomore rushed for 238 yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns as the Jays improved to 4-1 with a 48-26 victory over Akron-Westfield.

T.J. Jackson, Linn-Mar

The senior had an amazing first-half performance in a 56-6 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Jackson returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown, caught a 51-yard scoring pass and returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown.

Graham Beckman, Iowa City Liberty

Beckman completed 14-of-21 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns in a 20-16 win over North Scott in a matchup of state-ranked Class 5A schools. Beckman threw the game-winning touchdown pass of 24 yards to Wyatt Williams with just over eight minutes left.