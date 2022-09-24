ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Opening Narration, Episode Title Revealed

By Alex Zalben
 4 days ago
“Dearest gentle reader, we’ve been apart for far too long.”

That, in case you’re wondering, isn’t just the opening line of this article… As just revealed at Netflix’s annual TUDUM, festival, it’s also the first line of Bridgerton Season 3, read by Nicola Coughlan, aka Lady Whistledown herself.

Titled “Out of the Shadows,” presumably after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie of the same name, Bridgerton Season 3, Episode 1 is written by new showrunner Jess Brownell, and directed by Tricia Brock. Coughlan reads the line to two of her hapless castmates, who have just been forced to charmingly interview each other while painting terrible pictures of each other.

But more to the point, the opening narration continues:

“At last, London’s smart set has made its return. And so too, has this author. As the season begins, the question on everyones minds is, of course, which newly minted debutante will shine the brightest? The crop this year appears to be rather dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light.”

That’s all Coughlan shares in the clip, and Bridgerton Season 3 does not, as of yet, have a premiere date. However, that’s not all we know about the new season, thanks to this extensive synopsis previously shared by Netflix:

Two years after their battle with the Shredder and Eric Sacks, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles still live in the shadows, having allowed–

…oh, sorry, that’s the synopsis for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, not Bridgerton Season 3. Here’s the actual synopsis:

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

You can check out the full clip including the awkward painting, above. Bridgerton Season 3 is currently in production in London.

