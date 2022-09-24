Gal Gadot Finds Her Own Spy Franchise in ‘Heart of Stone’: First Look

While the rest of the world is focused on who will be the next James Bond, Gal Gadot might have found her own spy franchise, if the first look footage Netflix rolled out for Heart of Stone at this year’s TUDUM festival is any indication.

First announced in 2020, the original property was pitched as a female-centric Mission:Impossible… Though based on the sub-90 minutes of behind-the-scenes in the clip, it looks closer to a XXX or Bourne movie. In the footage, Gadot seems to be constantly falling out of the sky, snowmobiling over mountains, or going places where people angrily shout her last name.

“Heart of Stone is going to be extremely epic,” Gadot teases. “It’s a super-grounded… action thriller…. We really wanted to make sure we keep it realistic so people can feel the pain… Rachel Stone lives off the adrenaline, she’s addicted to it.”

Seems like Rachel Stone and Xander Cage might have a few things to talk about, but the 2023 premiering movie isn’t just the Gal Gadot show. Heart of Stone also stars Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan, who are also both featured talking up the scale of the film in the clip. The movie is directed by Tom Harper, who has worked on series like Misfits and Peaky Blinders.

But perhaps most promisingly, the movie is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Schroeder co-wrote Hidden Figures and Christopher Robin; but Rucka, beyond being a renowned comic book writer, is also the co-creator and writer of Netflix’s The Old Guard, an excellent, female-centric Netflix action film. In fact, Rucka has made that a pattern throughout his writing career; and having him behind the scenes may mean very good things indeed for Heart of Stone.

Watch the big explosions above, and get hyped for 2023.