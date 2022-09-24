ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
Costco Just Gave an Update About Membership Fee Increases

Inflation has been hitting businesses left and right, even causing some staple products, like tomatoes and eggs, to rise in price. Gas prices are through the roof, the real estate market is undoubtedly unaffordable for many, and retailers are raising costs all around. With the recent announcement that Sam's Club will be boosting their annual membership fees for the first time in nine years, loyal customers were concerned that competitor Costco will do the same.
Costco holding line on $1.50 hot dog combo deal, CFO says

Inflation has driven prices up nationwide, but at least one item -- Costco’s $1.50 hot dog-and-soda deal -- will stay the same. During a fourth quarter earnings call Thursday, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said the big-box warehouse giant would not raise the price on the food deal, which still sells for $1.50 at the store’s food courts nationwide.
Why Costco's Membership Price Won't Change As Of Right Now

Lately, it seems as though prices are going up left and right. With year-over-year inflation running the highest it's been in over 40 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and food and energy costs bearing the brunt of those price increases, it's not surprising that many of us are fearing that grocery prices may skyrocket again. The August 2022 Consumer Price Index for food at home was up 13.5% from August in 2021.
Walmart Changes Price Policy Amid ‘Scamming’ Controversy

This article has been updated with new information since its initial 08/18/22 publish date. When you think of low prices and incredible deals, Walmart is likely one of the first stores that pops into your head. The corporation is well-known for their practically unbeatable price tags—but back in July, one TikTok user made claims that the store is actually overcharging customers, because those price tags might not keep their promises.
Costco Commits to Hot Dog and Soda Combo Price, Possibly 'Forever'

The wholesale retailer promises to maintain the $1.50 price of its massively popular food court snack, despite inflation Costco Wholesale will keep its hot dog and soda combo at $1.50, the company promises. Though price hikes have been happening for specific items, the big box retailer has committed to keeping that particular snack under two dollars. Costco CFO Richard Galanti said during a presentation on fourth-quarter financial results Thursday that they're not trying to fill in the gaps potentially left by the inexpensive meal. "We really don't look at it that way," he explained...
Despite Inflation, Costco Not Raising Hot Dog Prices Or Membership Fees

This article was originally published on May 27, 2022. It has been modified with updated information. Leading warehouse retailer Costco Wholesale Corp COST says that even as inflation continues to climb, the retailer will maintain its price for the hot dog-and-soda combo at $1.50. Costco CFO Richard Galanti confirmed that...
Costco Says It Plans to Keep Its Hot Dog-Soda Combo $1.50 'Forever'

Earlier this year, Costco senior executive Bob Nelson shot down rumors that the retail giant had increased the price of its famously cheap hot dog-soda combo, but now, a top exec is promising to keep that number as is "forever." In a world of never-ending inflation, Costco remains a pillar of hope.
Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October

Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets. During the Oct. 11-12 event, Amazon Prime members will get early access to discounted items. The “Prime Early Access Sale” follows Amazon’s annual Prime Day in July. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has long used these kinds of sales events to lure people into its Prime membership, which offers faster shipping and better deals for $139 a year. But October’s event will be the first time it has held a major sales drive twice in a year. Amazon’s retail business had slowed down in recent months. And the shopping bonanza signals a recognition that it needs to provide more deals to inflation-hit consumers in what’s expected to be a challenging holiday shopping season for retailers.
Amazon's second Prime Day sale will take place Oct. 11-12

Amazon will host a "Prime Early Access Sale" Oct. 11-12, the company announced Monday. It marks the first time Amazon has had two such events in the same year. The company is in the midst of a challenging period due to inflation, rising interest rates and overexpansion during the pandemic.
