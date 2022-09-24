Millie Bobby Brown Is Back And On The Case in ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer

Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is back, and unfortunately for her — but fortunately for us — so is her brother, Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), in the first trailer for Netflix’s creatively named Enola Holmes 2. The trailer was just revealed online as part of Netflix’s annual TUDUM festival, though you can watch it above.

In the two(ish) minute look, we catch up with Enola after the events of the surprisingly delightful first film in the series. She’s finally struck out on her own as a detective, but even after successfully solving a case, everyone still wants the help of her bigger, more famous brother. Sherlock, meanwhile, seems to have taken on a case he can’t solve — and into the mix, a young girl hires Enola to take on her own case. Could the two be connected? Well, yes, they are, as revealed towards the end of the trailer, as Enola and Sherlock have to team up… Not as very differently aged siblings, but as partners.

Or, here’s a longer version of the synopsis, per Netflix:

Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!

Based on Nancy Springer’s book series, Enola Holmes 2 also stars David Thewlis, Louis Partidge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Helena Bonham Carter. The movie is directed by Harry Bradbeer, with a screenplay by Jack Thorne and story by Harry Bradbeer & Jack Thorne. Check out the trailer above, and anxiously count down the days until Enola Holmes 2 premieres, November 4 on Netflix.

