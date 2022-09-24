ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Shadow & Bone’ Returns in 2023: Season 2 Sneak Peek Footage Revealed

By Alex Zalben
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wehpS_0i8sm7L800

Are you ready to return to the Grishaverse? Well, you’re going to have to wait a little longer, as the second season of Netflix’s Shadow & Bone won’t premiere until 2023. However, to make the wait a little less (or perhaps more?) agonizing, the streamer shared the first footage from the long-awaited season today as part of its annual TUDUM festival.

In the brief look, we return to the world of Ravka and its surrounding nations, picking up on the game-changing events of Season 1. Thinking that she finally beat The Darkling (Ben Barnes), Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Lei) is on the high seas with her childhood friend Mal (Archie Renaux). That’s where she meets a highly anticipated new character, Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson), a seafarer who is not what he seems.

Over the course of the 30 seconds, we see glimpses of the rest of the characters, including the roguish Crows, who are heading back to Ketterdam, a city not known for its lack of crime. And it all ends, of course, with the return of The Darkling… We know he’s alive from the stinger at the end of Season 1; looks like a few of our heroes might discover that fact, too.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Based on the best-selling novels by Leigh Bardugo, Season 1 of the series debuted on April 23, 2021, and adapted the first novel in her trilogy about Alina, as well as creating a new adventure for the Crows characters (who were introduced in another duology set in the same universe). Season 2 will adapt the second novel in the Alina trilogy, Siege & Storm, as well as creating yet another new adventure for the Crows. The series is set in a world where magic users, called Grisha, walk the line between protectors of the realm, and hated by all. And literally in the middle of this is the Shadow Fold, a massive wall of darkness that splits one side of Ravka from the other, and is full of deadly monsters.

The series also stars Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, and Zoë Wanamaker. Joining in Season 2 are Lewis Tan, Patrick Gibson, Anna Leong Brophy, Jack Wolfe, Daisy Head, Danielle Galligan, and Calahan Skogman. Check out the footage above, and cross your fingers that it won’t be a full two years until we have the Grishaverse back on our screens.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

New ‘Wednesday’ Scene Shows Off An Alarming New Thing

You’ve got to hand it to Netflix, they came prepared for this weekend’s TUDUM event. And what better way to show off what’s on hand for the streamer than a scene from Addams Family spinoff Wednesday, featuring none other than Thing himself. Because he’s a hand. That was the joke, people.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Dead to Me’ Season 3 Premiere Date, Trailer Shared By Netflix

Jen and Judy are back for a third and final season of Netflix‘s drama series Dead to Me. Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, the brand new installment of the series returns on November 17. Netflix announced the return date as part of its Tudum promotion on Saturday, along with a teaser trailer for the new season. You can watch the clip above. At the end of Season 2, Jen and Judy got into a major car accident after being struck by drunk-driving Ben (James Marsden) while running away from the risk of being found out for the murder of his brother Steve...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Preview Teases Treason, Death, and Someone Stealing Vhagar

House of the Dragon Episode 6 “The Princess and the Queen” showed us what ten years of toxicity without therapy can do to a family. Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) hates her former bestie Alicent (Olivia Cooke) for scheming against her at every turn. Alicent loathes Rhaenyra because she’s terrified the princess will murder Alicent’s kids to secure her path to the Iron Throne. Oh, and Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) just decides to murder his own father and brother with a well-timed fire at Harrenhal. HBO’s brand new House of the Dragon Episode 7 preview teases that tensions are only going to boil over more at Laena Velaryon’s (Nanna Blondell) funeral on Driftmark.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danielle Galligan
Person
Amita Suman
Person
Daisy Head
Person
Lewis Tan
Person
Zoë Wanamaker
Decider.com

AMC’s ‘Interview With The Vampire Renewed For Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

Clearly, AMC’s new take on Interview With The Vampire doesn’t suck. Ahead of the series premiere on October 2, AMC has announced that Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has already been renewed for a second season. And not only that, the second season will head the action over to Europe. Interview With The Vampire: European Vacation, anyone? “Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai,” showrunner Rolin Jones said via a press released provided to Decider. “The writing staff of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books....
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Sobs Over ‘Thelma & Louise’, Hits on Susan Sarandon And Brings Out Dogs Dressed Like Dolly Parton on Bonkers ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Episode

If you watched The Drew Barrymore Show today and thought, “Wow, what did I just watch?” You and me, both. The actress-turned-talk show host brought on Monarch star Susan Sarandon for an episode filled with emotion, flirtation, and dogs dressed like Dolly Parton. Honestly, what more can we ask for?
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop. During a heated conversation on this morning’s episode of The View, Goldberg firmly made the case against serial killer series, pointing to the traumatizing effect such shows have on the families of victims. “Ryan [Murphy]...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Dahmer’ Episode 8 Recap: The Blame Game

Who is to blame for Jeffrey Dahmer? The simplest explanation, the one ultimately prioritized by his victims’ families, the court, and even Jeffrey himself, is that the real culprit is Jeffrey Dahmer. For Jeff, this is a matter of accepting responsibility for his crimes, the heinousness of which he recognizes; death is the only reprieve he seeks. For the families and the court, it’s a matter of not allowing Dahmer to escape punishment, at least in the sense of a life sentence in prison, by pleading insanity.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#The Shadow#Crows#Ravka
Decider.com

What Time Will The Marilyn Monroe Movie ‘Blonde’ Be on Netflix?

Who doesn’t love a high-profile mid-week release? The second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is about to drop on Disney+, Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres Wednesday, September 28 on Hulu, and last but not least, the Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde is less than 24 hours from debuting on Netflix. Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons. Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the film originally made headlines after earning Netflix’s first NC-17 rating, and while reviews have been mixed critics have praised Ana de Armas’ dynamic...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Where Was Netflix’s ‘Lou’ Filmed?

Allison Janney has officially entered her Liam Neeson era with Lou on Netflix, a new action thriller that began streaming on Friday. Directed by Anna Foerster, with a screenplay by Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley, Lou stars Janney as the titular character, an ex-CIA agent living a quiet, remote life. Or at least, she was, until her neighbor, Hannah’s (Jurnee Smollett) daughter is kidnapped by her unstable father, and the two women team up to him track down. A huge storm prevents them from calling the police or going for help, but, thankfully, Lou has a particular set of skills acquired over a long career that will help her rescue this little girl on her own.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Orphan Black’ Spinoff ‘Echoes’ Teases Krysten Ritter’s New Clone Drama: First Look

True to form, Orphan Black has cloned itself. Or, at the very least, created a new genetic offshoot with the spinoff, Orphan Black: Echoes, which stars Krysten Ritter. And though the premiere won’t happen until 2023, we’ve already got your first look at the series, right here, right now. The original, critically-acclaimed Orphan Black ran for five seasons, and starred Tatiana Maslany as a woman who discovered she’s been cloned… Or rather, she might be the clone. Or, anyone one of the numerous characters Maslany played, often in the same scene, could be the original. But whoever came first, they were...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘La Brea’ Season 2 Premiere on NBC? How to Watch Live and Online

Hold on tight! NBC’s hit sci-fi thriller La Brea is back and it’s sure to suck you in; though hopefully not into a tar pit. Last season saw the Harris family split up and struggle to come back together again when a massive hole opened up on the freeway in Los Angeles, sucking most of them into it. Miraculously, Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and her son Josh (Jack Martin) survived, along with several others, including Dr. Sam Velez (Jon Seda) and his daughter Riley (Veronica St. Clair). But with the appearance of supposedly extinct animals, they soon come to realize that...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Caleb McLaughlin Says ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Didn’t Stand in His Comic-Con Line Because of His Race

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin says he was treated unfairly by racist fans of the Netflix hit when it first premiered back in 2016. McLaughlin first began playing Lucas Sinclair on the sci-fi series when he was 14 years old, and shared at Sunday’s (Sept. 25) Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention that some Stranger Things fans avoided him at his first Comic-Con because of his race.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Big Sky’ Has Found a Happy Balance Between Being a Drama and a Miniseries

In the world of television, it always feels like dramas and anthology miniseries are at odds with one another. Dramas are fun because you can return to your TV friends season after season; but narratively speaking, few options can beat the tight storytelling a miniseries allows. That’s why it’s been especially interesting to see Big Sky thread this particular needle. By evolving this crime drama to fit more of a “case of the season” format, Big Sky has figured out how to have its coffee cake, and eat it too.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Andor’ Episode 4 Review: And Is There a Mister Mothma?

Four episodes (though just two weeks) into Andor, and I remain shocked by just how good it is. And having made similar statements on Twitter, I feel the need to clarify and caveat a bit. Is it The Sopranos? No. But is it, say, Obi-Wan Kenobi? Also, no, and that’s a good thing. This is a real show, with a real message yes, but more importantly with real moments that are not necessary to move the plot or pop the fans with Easter eggs and references.  There are going to be viewers and critics who are so disgusted with Disney Star...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Rick and Morty’ Dropped Its Scariest Episode Ever in Time for the Spooky Season

Over the last six seasons, Rick and Morty has given us a plethora of interesting, genre-bending stories — superhero romances, Thanksgiving and Christmas specials, navel-gazing deep dives into the meaning of friendship. But do you know what it’s never done? It’s never fully embraced horror. That’s exactly the oversight that “Night Family” remedies without skimping on the humor.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

40K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy