‘Shadow & Bone’ Returns in 2023: Season 2 Sneak Peek Footage Revealed

Are you ready to return to the Grishaverse? Well, you’re going to have to wait a little longer, as the second season of Netflix’s Shadow & Bone won’t premiere until 2023. However, to make the wait a little less (or perhaps more?) agonizing, the streamer shared the first footage from the long-awaited season today as part of its annual TUDUM festival.

In the brief look, we return to the world of Ravka and its surrounding nations, picking up on the game-changing events of Season 1. Thinking that she finally beat The Darkling (Ben Barnes), Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Lei) is on the high seas with her childhood friend Mal (Archie Renaux). That’s where she meets a highly anticipated new character, Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson), a seafarer who is not what he seems.

Over the course of the 30 seconds, we see glimpses of the rest of the characters, including the roguish Crows, who are heading back to Ketterdam, a city not known for its lack of crime. And it all ends, of course, with the return of The Darkling… We know he’s alive from the stinger at the end of Season 1; looks like a few of our heroes might discover that fact, too.

Based on the best-selling novels by Leigh Bardugo, Season 1 of the series debuted on April 23, 2021, and adapted the first novel in her trilogy about Alina, as well as creating a new adventure for the Crows characters (who were introduced in another duology set in the same universe). Season 2 will adapt the second novel in the Alina trilogy, Siege & Storm, as well as creating yet another new adventure for the Crows. The series is set in a world where magic users, called Grisha, walk the line between protectors of the realm, and hated by all. And literally in the middle of this is the Shadow Fold, a massive wall of darkness that splits one side of Ravka from the other, and is full of deadly monsters.

The series also stars Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, and Zoë Wanamaker. Joining in Season 2 are Lewis Tan, Patrick Gibson, Anna Leong Brophy, Jack Wolfe, Daisy Head, Danielle Galligan, and Calahan Skogman. Check out the footage above, and cross your fingers that it won’t be a full two years until we have the Grishaverse back on our screens.