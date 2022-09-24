ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Cuts Her Bangs (And Announces a Season 3 Premiere Date) in New ‘Emily in Paris’ Promo

By Alex Zalben
 3 days ago
Sometimes, a television announcement is so big, so massive, that it brings the whole world together. Families, friends, even single people alone in their houses, huddled around the screen — watching, waiting with breath held, for what will happen next.

This is one of those announcements. Something so grand, that the English language just cannot contain such a momentous occasion. No, the only appropriate language for this is French. So here goes:

Dans Emily in Paris Saison Trois, Emily coupe sa frange.

Yes. It’s true. For those of you who don’t speak French, in the just released look at Season 3 of the Netflix comedy series Emily in Paris, which was revealed at the streamer’s annual TUDUM festival, Emily (Lily Collins) freaks out and cuts her own bangs. And then everyone else freaks out.

Why is Emily losing it? And why is this bang trim so high stakes? Thankfully, you won’t have to wait years to find out: Emily in Paris Season 3 premieres December 21. Consider it Netflix’s early Christmas present to you. Or, if you’re Jewish, consider it either a late Chanukah present, or alternately “the third season of Emily in Paris.”

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for the new season:

One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series EMILY IN PARIS. Producer and star Lily Collins also returns as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. EMILY IN PARIS is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

The good news for fans of the series? There’s more to come… Emily in Paris has already been picked up for Season 4. So cut your own bangs in celebration; there’s plenty of time for them to grow back.

