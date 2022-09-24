ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Charlotte Meets George In First Quippy Scene From ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

By Alex Zalben
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRoD7_0i8sm2vV00

You might expect a queen to build a wall; but climb over one? Perhaps not. Yet that’s exactly how we find future Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifo) in a first look clip at Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which was just unveiled at Netflix’s TUDUM festival.

The Bridgerton prequel hasn’t exactly been shrouded in secrecy, but still, it’s exciting to see the first footage from the spinoff, which jumps back a few decades to show the Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuval) we all know from Bridgerton and how she rose to power.

In the clip, the focus is on Charlotte trying trying to see the King, who she is convinced is a monster — otherwise, why would they be hiding him from her? As she quips and parries with the young man watching her try to scale the wall, it becomes painfully obvious to us exactly who he is… And then to Charlotte, when he reveals he is none other than Young King George (Corey Mylchreest).

Beyond Bridgerton, the whole thing gives off a bit of the vibes from Hulu’s The Great, though perhaps not quite so abusive or nihilistic. However, it also sets up a classic meet cute in mistaken identities, and misplaced expectations. Here’s Netflix’s official logline for the series:

Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

The series comes from showrunner/executive producer and writer Shonda Rhimes herself, as well as director and executive producer Tom Verica, and EP Betsy Beers. Also in the cast are Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), reprising their roles from Bridgerton. Michelle Fairley also stars as Princess Augusta, Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Dabury, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs as the older Brimsley.

No premiere date has been announced yet, but you can watch the clip above as many times as you want so you don’t start scaling the walls.

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Cherry Valentine: D﻿rag Race UK star George Ward dies

Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, behaved beautifully during the Queen's funeral, even though it was a difficult event in more ways than one. But the fact remains that they are young children, and that they can't be expected to never get into a few antics, as indeed they seemed to at one point during the ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Chicago Fire Bosses Explain Premiere's 'Brettsey' Decision, Tease Violet and [Spoiler]'s 'Unfettered' Romance

Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire premiere. Proceed at your own risk! A blast from the past brought on a major development in Brett and Casey’s relationship during Chicago Fire‘s Season 11 premiere. Brett spent much of the episode missing her boyfriend, who was back in Portland, and after an unexpected visit from her ex-fiancé chaplain Kyle (guest star Teddy Sears) — who revealed that he was engaged! — the paramedic made a big decision about her own romantic future. “Our stars just didn’t align, that’s all. The timing just wasn’t right. But Matt, maybe some day…” Brett said in...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Verica
Person
Adjoa Andoh
Person
Michelle Fairley
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Popculture

Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Bridgerton Story
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
The List

Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies

It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
U.K.
Cheryl E Preston

Trevor St. John's new Y&R character could be behind Diane's mystery text

Early in August, it was announced that soap vet Trevor S. John would soon portray a mystery man on The Young and the Restless and now it looks as though he may have ties to Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Walters). Diane has appeared to be on her best behavior since returning to Genoa City but on Monday's episode viewers find out she is not as squeaky clean as she wants everyone to believe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Cherry Valentine Dies: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Contestant & Mental Health Nurse Was 28

Cherry Valentine, one of the stars of the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died at 28, his family has confirmed. He died on September 18. In a statement to the press, the family of the drag star, whose name was George Ward, said “it is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.” A cause of death was not stated. “This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced,” added the statement. “As...
NFL
RadarOnline

Prince Harry 'Insisting' $20 Million Memoir Be Released In November As He Scrambles To Write New Chapters After Queen's Death

Prince Harry is adamant that his highly-anticipated memoir will be released in November despite Queen Elizabeth's death — even if that means he's adding to his workload by adding new chapters, as RadarOnline.com previously reported. Article continues below advertisement. "I am told tonight that Harry is insisting that his...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The List

Head Groom Shares Tragic Reality About The Queen's Beloved Horse, Emma

Queen Elizabeth II had her first horse riding lesson at 3 years old and got her first pony at the age of 4, according to Town & Country. It was a Shetland pony named Peggy, and that was the start of a lifelong love of horses. Her father King George VI was passionate about horse racing, and upon his death, she inherited her father's thoroughbred and racing horses and stables — The Royal Studs at Sandringham, per Forbes. Queen Elizabeth continued the tradition, and she became an expert on horse breeding and racing. She attended every Royal Windsor Horse Show since its founding in 1943, including in 2022 despite having mobility problems, via People. Princess Charlotte paid a tribute to her great-grandmother's love of horses by wearing a small horseshoe shaped brooch to the funeral; it had been a gift from Queen Elizabeth.
ANIMALS
Page Six

Why Charles and Camilla keep separate homes — and their own bedrooms

You would think a palace would have plenty of rooms for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to find private space. But it’s not enough for the new monarch and his wife, who have kept separate homes since they married in 2005. On Wednesday, it was announced that the king, 73, would be taking a day of private reflection amid the national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died Sept. 9 — at his nine-bedroom country manor, Highgrove, more than 100 miles from London. Camilla, however, was not to accompany him. Instead, the 75-year-old went to Ray Mill House — the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider.com

Decider.com

40K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy