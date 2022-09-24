Read full article on original website
Bear Found Hiding Under Porch Of Colorado Home
It's that time of year when the bears in Colorado (and everywhere else for that matter) are looking to eat a lot of food to fill their bellies and fatten up for the hibernation season. Bears will commonly consume between 20.000 and 25,000 calories a day to prepare for their...
Watch a Ticked-Off Colorado Elk Challenge All of the Vehicles
Generally speaking, it's always a good idea to keep your distance from wildlife. This is especially true of elk who this time of year are particularly aggressive. One big elk in Colorado recently proved that point by challenging all of the vehicles everywhere. This is just in. No matter where...
Hunter Activates SOS Alert After Cutting Himself While Skinning Bear
A hunter who had cut himself while skinning a bear had to issue an SOS call, prompting Colorado rescue crews to search for the man. According to reports, on Sept. 18, crews from Colorado’s Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were dispatched to a wilderness area near Lake Granby after receiving an SOS call from a distressed hunter. Previously, he had reportedly cut his thigh while skinning a bear.
Two Bull Elk Appear to Walk on Water During Brutal Battle on Lake Estes: VIDEO
What’s more thrilling than watching two huge bull elk go antler to antler in a battle over mating rights? Watching a pair of bull elk battle it out while listening to their massive antlers clank together as they grunt and bugle at one another, all the while sending water flying as their struggle takes place in the middle of Lake Estes, Colorado. Check it out.
Officials destroy massive aspen grove in Colorado – for good reason
"You have to crack a few eggs to make an omelet," says Colorado Parks and Wildlife of their recent destruction of an aspen grove that contained trees ranging from 80 to 100 years of age. According to their report on the effort, the move was key to habitat restoration taking place at Dome Rock State Wildlife Area.
Mountain Lion Caught Having A Ball On Tree Swing In Colorado
When you think of mountain lions, you think of a lot of different things but playful isn't necessarily one of them, until now. A mountain lion came across a tree swing in the woods and thought it was the greatest thing ever and decided that it was play time. Mountain...
Huge Moose Attempts to Get Into Hunter’s Blind in Heart-pounding Video
One curious – and enormous – cow moose gave one North Dakota hunter one heck of a story recently. This happened when the curious moose decided to step in and investigate the hunter’s blind. It was a moment, the hunter recounts, that was frightening and exciting all at once.
PHOTO: Virginia Anglers Land Blue Marlin Nearly as Long as a Car
Last week, a fishing team off the coast of Virginia Beach reeled in an enormous blue marlin, which is officially the second-largest ever caught in the state. The group of anglers was around 70 miles out at sea when they felt a hard yank on the line. Two and a half hours later they finally captured what would be a historic marlin.
Watch a Comical Colorado Horse Completely Photobomb His Owner
This is one of my favorite horses ever and that's saying something. His name is Wesley. He's a 12-year-old Colorado horse who is known for comically photobombing his owner and I have a new video to prove it. This fun moment was just shared out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Here's...
WATCH: Family of Six Found Clinging To Top of Car in Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters
In this shocking footage, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa, Arizona rescues a family of six stranded on top of a car in Arizona monsoon floodwaters on September 21. The Ranger 1 helicopter crew arrived to the scene and a “trooper-paramedic was inserted via 75′ hoist to make...
Dog Attacked, Dragged Away by Coyotes While on Walk With Owners
Coyotes aren’t nearly as large as their wolf cousins. However, a report from California proves they can be just as fierce. One CA woman had a terrifying experience while walking her dog as a pack of coyotes attacked and dragged it away. According to The State, the dog and...
Body of Second Alaskan Moose Hunter Recovered, Search for Third Continues
Less than a month after a moose hunter was found dead in Alaska, another deceased… The post Body of Second Alaskan Moose Hunter Recovered, Search for Third Continues appeared first on Outsider.
Rumor Has It The Ice Cream Machine Is Fixed At Estes Park McDonalds, Elk Celebrate
Elk rut season is in full swing here in Colorado and while typically that doesn't necessarily mean a gathering at a local McDonalds but over the weekend it did. If you're not familiar to what rut season is for elk, it's basically their mating season. It's a time when male elk are looking to mate with female elk which are also know as "cows". It is also a time when you are most likely to see elk roaming and gathering in large numbers, just not at a McDonalds.
California Mountain Lion From Two-Decade National Park Study Found Dead
One of the mountain lion subjects of a National Park Service study has been found dead in southern California. Authorities believe a case of mange is the lion’s cause of death. This mountain lion, dubbed as P-65 was the first cougar of its kind in the 20-year-long National Park Service study to die from mange, officials note.
18-plus inches of snow forecast to hit Colorado peak this weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado and days after a Tuesday round of wintery weather on the state's highest peaks, a bigger storm is expected to hit. According to forecasts from Mountain-Forecast.com, some peaks around the state will get a couple inches of snow on Tuesday night, including Pikes Peak. A little bit of precipitation is also expected on Wednesday night in the San Juans, like to appear as snow at high points of elevation.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Florida’s Dry Tortugas National Park Closed as Hurricane Ian Hits Key West
As Hurricane Ian approaches inland Florida, Dry Tortugas National Park is bracing for impact and… The post Florida’s Dry Tortugas National Park Closed as Hurricane Ian Hits Key West appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: One Chonky Colorado Bear is Getting Ready to Hibernate
We all know that bears in Colorado pack on the pounds while awake in the summer months. However, I don't think many of us know how big black bears can get by eating nonstop. The Colorado black bear will eat as much as it can so it can get as fat as it possibly can before the winter hibernation. This all-you-can-eat smorgasbord of calories will keep the bear alive during the months of hibernation.
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
Colorado Cabin For Sale Was Built With Logs from an 1885 Wildfire
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern architecture. The perfect example...
