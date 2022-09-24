ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Divide, CO

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Bear Found Hiding Under Porch Of Colorado Home

It's that time of year when the bears in Colorado (and everywhere else for that matter) are looking to eat a lot of food to fill their bellies and fatten up for the hibernation season. Bears will commonly consume between 20.000 and 25,000 calories a day to prepare for their...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Hunter Activates SOS Alert After Cutting Himself While Skinning Bear

A hunter who had cut himself while skinning a bear had to issue an SOS call, prompting Colorado rescue crews to search for the man. According to reports, on Sept. 18, crews from Colorado’s Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were dispatched to a wilderness area near Lake Granby after receiving an SOS call from a distressed hunter. Previously, he had reportedly cut his thigh while skinning a bear.
COLORADO STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Rumor Has It The Ice Cream Machine Is Fixed At Estes Park McDonalds, Elk Celebrate

Elk rut season is in full swing here in Colorado and while typically that doesn't necessarily mean a gathering at a local McDonalds but over the weekend it did. If you're not familiar to what rut season is for elk, it's basically their mating season. It's a time when male elk are looking to mate with female elk which are also know as "cows". It is also a time when you are most likely to see elk roaming and gathering in large numbers, just not at a McDonalds.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

18-plus inches of snow forecast to hit Colorado peak this weekend

More snow is on the way to Colorado and days after a Tuesday round of wintery weather on the state's highest peaks, a bigger storm is expected to hit. According to forecasts from Mountain-Forecast.com, some peaks around the state will get a couple inches of snow on Tuesday night, including Pikes Peak. A little bit of precipitation is also expected on Wednesday night in the San Juans, like to appear as snow at high points of elevation.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

WATCH: One Chonky Colorado Bear is Getting Ready to Hibernate

We all know that bears in Colorado pack on the pounds while awake in the summer months. However, I don't think many of us know how big black bears can get by eating nonstop. The Colorado black bear will eat as much as it can so it can get as fat as it possibly can before the winter hibernation. This all-you-can-eat smorgasbord of calories will keep the bear alive during the months of hibernation.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
