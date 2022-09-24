ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: Owen McCown to start at QB for CU Buffs vs. UCLA

By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Myself included, not many people expected true freshman Owen McCown to get the starting quarterback nod against UCLA in Week 4. But that’s exactly what we’re about to witness, according to Brian Howell of BuffZone .

Last week at Minnesota, McCown threw for just over 50 yards in his lone drive during garbage time . Apparently, that was all Karl Dorrell needed to see for his rookie QB to surpass, at least for now, Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout.

McCown, the son of former NFL QB Josh McCown, is a left-handed slinger who can also run a bit, although his smaller size presents a few concerns in that department.

We’ll see what happens.

Kickoff is at noon MT on the Pac-12 Network.

