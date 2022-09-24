Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Ky. bank robbery suspect in custody
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Laurel County bank robbery is now in custody. The robbery happened around 12:45 Tuesday afternoon at Community Trust Bank, which is across from KFC on US 25 W in Corbin. Investigators say 35-year-old Shawn Fox entered the bank armed with a...
WTVQ
Overnight Lexington shooting hospitalizes 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man walked himself into a Lexington hospital a little after 12:15 a.m. Tuesday after being shot. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK, according to police, who added they haven’t been able to pinpoint an exact location of the shooting yet, but are still investigating.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating an overnight shooting. Police say a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a hospital shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have not confirmed where in Lexington he was shot. So far, there have not...
WKYT 27
Phoenix man sentenced to 35 years for deadly Lexington kidnapping
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Phoenix man has been sentenced for his role in the deadly kidnappings of two men in Lexington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced Rosario Diaz Barraza, 32, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after previously being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
WKYT 27
Lexington candidates, former police chief react to recent gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s former police chief is commenting on the city’s spike in gun violence. We’re on track to break the homicide record set last year. A shooting death over the weekend tied the count at 37. Now, Urban City Council District 4 candidates agree that crime is their number one concern.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Former Lexington police chief weighs in on recent homicides in the city
Reports out of Richmond say some gas stations have increased 30 cents. AAA says it’s because of an oil refinery fire in Ohio, plus Hurricane Ian. WATCH | Lexington candidates, former police chief react to recent violence. Updated: 18 hours ago. Lexington candidates, former police chief react to recent...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest
A traffic stop by Kentucky State Police (KSP) in Russell Springs on Sunday night leads to drug trafficking arrest. On September 25, 2022 at approximately 10:57 p.m., a KSP Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier passenger car on Rose Street in Russell Springs. The Trooper observed a passenger in the vehicle not wearing a seat belt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Investigators say 14-year-old Haeven Griffin is missing, and her family is concerned. The sheriff’s office says if you know where she might be, you can contact 502-863-7855, or send an anonymous tip via...
WKYT 27
Man caught trying to burglarize the same place again, deputies say
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Scott County burglary is now in jail after deputies say they caught him trying to burglarize the same place again. The sheriff’s office says a man was seen back in July on a home surveillance system at the scene of a criminal mischief and theft investigation on Cincinnati Pike.
Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
californiaexaminer.net
Oxford Circle Murder Suspect Arrested
The murder on Oxford Circle has led to an arrest by the police in Lexington. Murder charges have been brought against 29-year-old Woody LaPierre. He has been taken into custody and is being held at the Fayette County Jail. The Fayette County coroner said that Adentokunbo Okunoye, 25, was pronounced...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police arrested a man who is being charged in connection to a homicide from last month. 45-year-old James Catlett was arrested Saturday and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray. On August 31, police responded to Loudon Ave and N. Broadway...
WKYT 27
Sunday morning shooting ties Lexington homicide record, suspect arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: According to the Fayette County Coroner, Adentokunbo Okunoye, 25, died at the scene. ORIGINAL: The Lexington Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting that took place Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle at...
WKYT 27
‘It’s just an emptiness:’ Family of murder victim closer to justice after arrest of suspect
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The family of a man who was shot and killed last month in Lexington say they are starting to see justice, now that an arrest has been made. Dietrich Murray died August 31 after he was found at Loudon Avenue and North Broadway. The man police say pulled the trigger, 45-year-old James Catlett, was arrested this weekend and charged with murder.
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last week that he would live with his parents and continue his mental health treatment if they agreed to release him. He admitted that he still hears voices like the ones that told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into the crowded lobby of Heath High School in 1997. However, Carneal said that with therapy and medication, he has learned to control his behavior. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny parole, after deliberating in private for about 30 minutes. Carneal watched the vote over Zoom from the Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange. He sat hunched in a small chair as Kentucky Parole Board Chair Ladeidra Jones asked each member for their vote. Jones then told Carneal that “due to the seriousness of your crime” he would serve out his life sentence in prison.
WKYT 27
Ky. crews heading south after Ian months after Fla. responders helped with flood cleanup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky rescue and recovery crews are preparing to head south once Hurricane Ian passes, and some of these responders are returning the favor after crews from Florida came to the commonwealth just two months ago. On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear tweeted he authorized the Kentucky National...
thelevisalazer.com
WAYNE CO. SHERIFF’S MEN FIND POUND AND A HALF CRYSTAL METHAMPHETAMINE ON LEXINGTON MAN
Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that a man from Lexington was arrested during a traffic stop after approximately a pound and a half of Crystal Methamphetamine was found. Sheriff Thompson stated that the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol Deputies located a gallon freezer bag of Crystal Methamphetamine, along with Fentanyl, and Ecstasy in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Utilities sends crews to help with repairs in Hurricane Ian’s wake
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Utilities is sending crews south to help with repairs in the wake of Hurricane Ian. KU and LG&E are sending more than 200 employees and contractors to assist utility partners in Florida and Georgia with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The crews...
WKYT 27
AAA: Hurricane Ian partly to blame for gas price spike in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If gas hasn’t increased where you live, chances are it will. Reports out of Richmond say some gas stations have increased 30 cents. AAA says it’s because of an oil refinery fire in Ohio, plus Hurricane Ian. We talked to Tony Evola, who is...
Comments / 3