ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Stretch of Highway 15 to close for at least 30 days

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Highway 15 will be closing for at least 30 days, beginning Monday. The stretch of highway between North Road and Highway JJ will be closed for 30 to 45 days, according to the Village of Greenville's Facebook page. Most of the work will be done near...
GREENVILLE, WI
Fox11online.com

Two area rail projects receive grants from state

(WLUK) -- Rail improvement projects around the state are getting a boost, including two in Northeast Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced nearly $8 million in grants and loans for five freight rail improvement projects. The projects will lengthen rail spurs, install conveyance equipment, and increase storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

'Visit Manitowoc' moving to more centralized, downtown spot

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The official tourism organization for the city of Manitowoc is getting a new home in the heart of downtown. Visit Manitowoc was formerly located inside the Car Ferry ticket office of the S.S. Badger but will get a more centralized location in November. On the evening of...
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Menasha, WI
County
Winnebago County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Winnebago County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
WBAY Green Bay

Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
GREEN BAY, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

A lack of local loyalty: Why Oshkosh Corp highlights trend by companies to fleece hometowns for subsidies

Despite tens of millions in state and local government incentives, the Wisconsin company is steering billions of dollars of work away from its namesake city. The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents.
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#County Line#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Southbound
Fox11online.com

Simulated leak trains firefighters to handle substance in storm drains

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Firefighters got some special training Monday. They held a hazardous materials training session at the Oshkosh Wastewater Treatment facility. In this simulation, a tanker leaked a substance into the city storm drains. Firefighters worked to contain the situation, and communicated with others to learn how to respond.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin gas prices skyrocket

(WLUK) -- Wisconsin gas prices are now higher than the national average. Drivers are paying nearly 50 cents more for a gallon of gas in Green Bay, according to GasBuddy. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Green Bay was priced at $2.89/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.14/g, a difference of $1.25/g.
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

SSM Health to open first-of-its-kind mental health treatment unit in Wisconsin

RIPON, Wis. – SSM health is set to open Wisconsin’s first-ever day stabilization unit based at its hospital in Fond du Lac County. The newly remodeled unit, a former Obstetrics unit at SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital, will cater to patients who have low-risk mental health or substance use concerns that don’t qualify for inpatient care but still need the extra help.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
WausauPilot

1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash

One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Explore Menasha with SKYFOX

MENASHA (WLUK) -- SKYFOX went exploring in Menasha on Tuesday, scoping out the sights. Menasha rests at the mouth of the Fox River along the northern tip of Lake Winnebago, nearly surrounding all of Little Lake Buttes des Morts. Our drone paid special attention to Racine Street, capturing the bridge...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Parents organize protest in front of Appleton hospital to raise awareness of Grace Schara’s death

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October 13, 2021, will be a day that the Schara family will never forget. It was the day Grace, a 19-year-old with down syndrome died from acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to COVID-19. Grace died under the care of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton and her father Scott believes her death was easily preventable.
APPLETON, WI
WNMT AM 650

Searching For A Car Thief In Bayfield County

WASHBURN, WI (KDAL) – A man wanted for car theft and other crimes in Clintonville, Wisconsin was spotted by authorities Thursday in Iron County. Following a high speed pursuit along Highway 2, the suspect turned northbound on Highway 13 in Bayfield County. After colliding with another vehicle, Bayfield County...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Prevea shifting to rapid tests first for COVID

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you're getting a COVID-19 test at a Prevea Health community testing site, you'll be getting a rapid test first. Beginning Saturday, Prevea will be giving antigen tests to those who show up for testing. Results are available in about 15 minutes. Only people who test...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy