wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WisDOT gives all clear after crash on US 10 in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lanes of traffic are now open after a crash on US 10 at I-41 in Winnebago County. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reported the crash around 4:56 p.m. and cleared it at 5:14 p.m. There is no news if anyone was hurt. Local...
Fox11online.com
Stretch of Highway 15 to close for at least 30 days
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Highway 15 will be closing for at least 30 days, beginning Monday. The stretch of highway between North Road and Highway JJ will be closed for 30 to 45 days, according to the Village of Greenville's Facebook page. Most of the work will be done near...
Fox11online.com
Two area rail projects receive grants from state
(WLUK) -- Rail improvement projects around the state are getting a boost, including two in Northeast Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced nearly $8 million in grants and loans for five freight rail improvement projects. The projects will lengthen rail spurs, install conveyance equipment, and increase storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities.
Fox11online.com
'Visit Manitowoc' moving to more centralized, downtown spot
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The official tourism organization for the city of Manitowoc is getting a new home in the heart of downtown. Visit Manitowoc was formerly located inside the Car Ferry ticket office of the S.S. Badger but will get a more centralized location in November. On the evening of...
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Packers to bump Holiday Parade; city responds to poll worker shortage; DEI panel, council to meet
Welcome to the Sept. 26 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 36th issue of 2022. The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee has invited Common Council members to its monthly meeting Monday. DEI...
WBAY Green Bay
Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
milwaukeeindependent.com
A lack of local loyalty: Why Oshkosh Corp highlights trend by companies to fleece hometowns for subsidies
Despite tens of millions in state and local government incentives, the Wisconsin company is steering billions of dollars of work away from its namesake city. The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents.
Wisconsin's first human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Sheboygan County
Wisconsin's first human case of the West Nile Virus has been confirmed in a Sheboygan County resident, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Monday.
Fox11online.com
Simulated leak trains firefighters to handle substance in storm drains
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Firefighters got some special training Monday. They held a hazardous materials training session at the Oshkosh Wastewater Treatment facility. In this simulation, a tanker leaked a substance into the city storm drains. Firefighters worked to contain the situation, and communicated with others to learn how to respond.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices skyrocket
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin gas prices are now higher than the national average. Drivers are paying nearly 50 cents more for a gallon of gas in Green Bay, according to GasBuddy. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Green Bay was priced at $2.89/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.14/g, a difference of $1.25/g.
SSM Health to open first-of-its-kind mental health treatment unit in Wisconsin
RIPON, Wis. – SSM health is set to open Wisconsin’s first-ever day stabilization unit based at its hospital in Fond du Lac County. The newly remodeled unit, a former Obstetrics unit at SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital, will cater to patients who have low-risk mental health or substance use concerns that don’t qualify for inpatient care but still need the extra help.
CBS 58
Man charged after allegedly transporting nearly 50 puppies into Wisconsin illegally
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Hubertus man has been formally charged after allegedly transporting close to 50 puppies across state lines illegally in the bed of his truck. Colton Brooder, 34, is charged with three counts operating as a dog breeder or dealer without a license and three...
1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash
One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
wearegreenbay.com
Swastika imagery used at Wisconsin farmers market, idea of an ‘over-zealous’ volunteer
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – A volunteer’s decision to display swastika imagery at a Wisconsin farmers market resulted in the county’s Republican Party apologizing to the community. A sign that was displayed at a Republican Party’s booth reportedly showed swastika imagery at the West Bend Farmers Market....
Fox11online.com
VIDEO: Explore Menasha with SKYFOX
MENASHA (WLUK) -- SKYFOX went exploring in Menasha on Tuesday, scoping out the sights. Menasha rests at the mouth of the Fox River along the northern tip of Lake Winnebago, nearly surrounding all of Little Lake Buttes des Morts. Our drone paid special attention to Racine Street, capturing the bridge...
wearegreenbay.com
Parents organize protest in front of Appleton hospital to raise awareness of Grace Schara’s death
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October 13, 2021, will be a day that the Schara family will never forget. It was the day Grace, a 19-year-old with down syndrome died from acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to COVID-19. Grace died under the care of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton and her father Scott believes her death was easily preventable.
Multiple incidents of garbage cans being placed on Wisconsin county highway, deputies warn
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings after numerous reports and incidents have occurred due to garbage cans being placed on a county highway. Deputies say that they have received at least three complaints of garbage cans...
WNMT AM 650
Searching For A Car Thief In Bayfield County
WASHBURN, WI (KDAL) – A man wanted for car theft and other crimes in Clintonville, Wisconsin was spotted by authorities Thursday in Iron County. Following a high speed pursuit along Highway 2, the suspect turned northbound on Highway 13 in Bayfield County. After colliding with another vehicle, Bayfield County...
Fox11online.com
Prevea shifting to rapid tests first for COVID
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you're getting a COVID-19 test at a Prevea Health community testing site, you'll be getting a rapid test first. Beginning Saturday, Prevea will be giving antigen tests to those who show up for testing. Results are available in about 15 minutes. Only people who test...
