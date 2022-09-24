Read full article on original website
Eminence woman receives injuries Tuesday in Raymondville accident
A 78-year-old Eminence woman received moderate injuries Tuesday in an accident at Highways 137 and B at Raymondville. Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a northbound 2011 Volvo T5 driven by Nina J. Roberts failed to stop at a sign and struck a fence. She was taken by ambulance to Texas County...
Teen dead, two others injured in Pettis County crash
A 17-year-old is dead and two other people were injured in a Pettis County, Missouri, crash Monday morning.
Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
A late-night car accident leaves a Salem man dead
SALEM, Mo.- A 19-year-old man has died after a car accident on Highway CC by the Texas County line. On Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash at 1:25 am. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car, driven by Kaleb Keaton, 19, failed to turn […]
No one is hurt in a Fulton fire
A Fulton home is heavily damaged by a fire. The house burned Friday night on Kathy Street. The fire started in a basement room. Investigators say the fire was electrical. No one was hurt. Damage estimates topped $60,000.
Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: The driver involved in the crash wasn't wearing a helmet. A Rolla man was killed Sunday night following a motorcycle in Osage County. The crash happened on County Road 722 near Route Y around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers investigated a motorcycle crash yesterday The post Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Squabble over barbecue sauce leads to domestic investigation
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 67-year-old Roby man reported on Sept. 13 that a Play-for box trailer valued at $1,500 had been stolen from his Bell Road property. There are no suspects. •A deputy was dispatched Sept. 18 regarding...
Arkansas man and woman seriously injured in Audrain County crash
AUDRAIN COUNTY — An Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after an Audrain County accident Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on US 54 eastbound at Baysinger Corner around 8:03 p.m. The crash happened when Keith Stanford, 38, traveled...
Salem Man Dies In Pickup Accident
A 19-year-old Salem man died early Sunday morning. Kaleb L. Keaton was driving a pickup when he failed to negotiate a curve on Highway C.C. in Dent County, a half mile east of the Texas County line. The pickup struck an embankment, went airborne, and overturned. Keaton was not wearing...
Houston police arrest two on felony warrants
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Roger L. Counts Jr., 23, of 13176 Pritchard Lane in Licking, was issued citations for driving while revoked, speeding and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 1:20 a.m. Sept. 24. •Jacob Higginbotham,...
Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site
A worker was injured in a fall Tuesday at the construction site of the new Missouri River bridge on Interstate 70. The post Worker injured in fall at Rocheport bridge site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Multiple weapons found on a student at Laquey, Mo. school
LAQUEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheirff’s Office says school officials in Laquey found multiple weapons in a student’s possession at school. “The teacher noticed something odd about the child and recognized he was skittish and nervous and something going on. So she pulled the child out of the class and called the resource officer. The resource officer came in. (They) found a weapon on the child, loaded weapon on the child, and found several other weapons in a bookbag in a locker that belongs to the same child,” said Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench.
Licking resident, 18, hurt in accident
An 18-year-old Licking man was injured early Saturday in a Stone County accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tpr. Kyle Elledge said an eastbound 2005 Dodge 1500 operated by Ryan W. Hoeme, 19, of Cape Fair, ran off Shadrock Road one west of Cape Fair and struck a tree at about 12:50 a.m.
2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy
A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
PHOTOS: Mountain Grove police chase leads to massive drug bust
Mountain Grove, Mo. – A storage unit was damaged when a car fleeing police crashed Saturday. The Mountain Grove Police Department says officers tried to stop a vehicle stolen out of Greene County. It fled south of town before crashing into a storage unit. With the help of a K9, police found a gun, meth, […]
Osage Beach Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A 42-year-old Osage Beach woman is facing numerous charges in Camden County following her arrest early Sunday morning. Stephanie J. Ellis was taken into custody by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol on a felony warrant from Cass County for a probation violation, a felony warrant from Camden County for Burglary, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in physical injury, driving while suspended and failure to secure a child properly in a seatbelt. Ellis was taken to the Camden County Jail; no bond has been set.
Cat rescued from house fire in Boone County, shop destroyed in separate Boone County fire
Boone County firefighters rescue a cat from a house fire east of Columbia. The Boone County Fire Protection District says crews were called to a house fire around 4:00 Friday morning on Pinehurst Lane. Light smoke was showing from the back of one unit of a split-level four plex when crews arrived.
Columbia woman charged with threatening house with children inside
A Columbia woman was charged Friday with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action for allegedly pointing a gun at a building with children inside. The post Columbia woman charged with threatening house with children inside appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crews working to fill sinkhole in Osage Beach, Mo. uncover sewage spill too
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Crews in Osage Beach have been working a sinkhole that developed on the west side of town. “We knew almost immediately that this was going to be a 24/7 response,” said Sam Henley, Emergency Management Director for Camden County. It started last week when...
