Houston, MO

houstonherald.com

Eminence woman receives injuries Tuesday in Raymondville accident

A 78-year-old Eminence woman received moderate injuries Tuesday in an accident at Highways 137 and B at Raymondville. Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a northbound 2011 Volvo T5 driven by Nina J. Roberts failed to stop at a sign and struck a fence. She was taken by ambulance to Texas County...
RAYMONDVILLE, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

A late-night car accident leaves a Salem man dead

SALEM, Mo.- A 19-year-old man has died after a car accident on Highway CC by the Texas County line. On Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash at 1:25 am. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a car, driven by Kaleb Keaton, 19, failed to turn […]
SALEM, MO
kwos.com

No one is hurt in a Fulton fire

A Fulton home is heavily damaged by a fire. The house burned Friday night on Kathy Street. The fire started in a basement room. Investigators say the fire was electrical. No one was hurt. Damage estimates topped $60,000.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: The driver involved in the crash wasn't wearing a helmet. A Rolla man was killed Sunday night following a motorcycle in Osage County. The crash happened on County Road 722 near Route Y around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers investigated a motorcycle crash yesterday The post Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Squabble over barbecue sauce leads to domestic investigation

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 67-year-old Roby man reported on Sept. 13 that a Play-for box trailer valued at $1,500 had been stolen from his Bell Road property. There are no suspects. •A deputy was dispatched Sept. 18 regarding...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Arkansas man and woman seriously injured in Audrain County crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY — An Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after an Audrain County accident Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on US 54 eastbound at Baysinger Corner around 8:03 p.m. The crash happened when Keith Stanford, 38, traveled...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Salem Man Dies In Pickup Accident

A 19-year-old Salem man died early Sunday morning. Kaleb L. Keaton was driving a pickup when he failed to negotiate a curve on Highway C.C. in Dent County, a half mile east of the Texas County line. The pickup struck an embankment, went airborne, and overturned. Keaton was not wearing...
SALEM, MO
houstonherald.com

Houston police arrest two on felony warrants

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Roger L. Counts Jr., 23, of 13176 Pritchard Lane in Licking, was issued citations for driving while revoked, speeding and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 1:20 a.m. Sept. 24. •Jacob Higginbotham,...
HOUSTON, MO
KYTV

Multiple weapons found on a student at Laquey, Mo. school

LAQUEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheirff’s Office says school officials in Laquey found multiple weapons in a student’s possession at school. “The teacher noticed something odd about the child and recognized he was skittish and nervous and something going on. So she pulled the child out of the class and called the resource officer. The resource officer came in. (They) found a weapon on the child, loaded weapon on the child, and found several other weapons in a bookbag in a locker that belongs to the same child,” said Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench.
LAQUEY, MO
houstonherald.com

Licking resident, 18, hurt in accident

An 18-year-old Licking man was injured early Saturday in a Stone County accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tpr. Kyle Elledge said an eastbound 2005 Dodge 1500 operated by Ryan W. Hoeme, 19, of Cape Fair, ran off Shadrock Road one west of Cape Fair and struck a tree at about 12:50 a.m.
LICKING, MO
KICK AM 1530

2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy

A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
LEBANON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Osage Beach Woman Facing Numerous Charges

A 42-year-old Osage Beach woman is facing numerous charges in Camden County following her arrest early Sunday morning. Stephanie J. Ellis was taken into custody by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol on a felony warrant from Cass County for a probation violation, a felony warrant from Camden County for Burglary, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in physical injury, driving while suspended and failure to secure a child properly in a seatbelt. Ellis was taken to the Camden County Jail; no bond has been set.
OSAGE BEACH, MO

