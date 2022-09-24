PHOTOS: Nems, G Herbo, Westside Gunn and More Join D’USSE at Rolling Loud New York – Day 1

Read full article on original website
LA Legend Myka 9 Drops ‘A New Suspiria (Deluxe Edition)’ with Jade Rivers
We spend so much time talking about the rightfully celebrated East Coast legends of Hip Hop, especially now that a silly person has moronically fixed their face to denigrate them, that I felt the need to mention a West Coast luminary who for decades has also represented the culture in no uncertain terms. Myka 9 is an LA Hip Hop hero and co-founder of the legendary Freestyle Fellowship, which has been an elite collective holding down the culture in Los Angeles. Absolutely no disrespect to ANY other collective but as a fan of the LA Underground, who’s experienced The Good Life Cafe and Project Blowed gatherings, witnessing some of the coldest to do it like Myka and Medusa, they are my examples. And no one could ever forget witnessing Global Phlowtations do their thing live as well.
