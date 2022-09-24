Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Life Raft Treats Partnering with Local Businesses for Sundae Social on October 2nd
Life Raft Treats, the local ice cream and sweets business from Cynthia Wong, is partnering with some other Charleston area businesses for a Sundae Social on Sunday, October 2nd. The party will be held from 3 pm to 7 pm at 77 Grove Street. The celebration will include one of...
3rd Annual Halloween Bar Crawl on King Street Scheduled for 10/29
Blue Steel Promotions will host their 3rd Annual Halloween Bar Crawl on King Street from 3 pm to 11 pm on Saturday, October 29th. Crawlers can enjoy some of Charleston’s most popular bars, DJs at most stops, drinks specials, swag, and over $1,000 in costume contest prize money. The...
The Charleston Place Welcomes New Master Chef as Director of Culinary
The Charleston Place today announced that they have welcomed Master Chef Olivier Gaupin (right) to its team as Director of Culinary, effective immediately. Master Chef Gaupin, one of only two chefs in South Carolina to carry that distinguished title, followed his family’s heritage of fine chefs to pursue a career in the culinary field and has been sharing his talents for more than 25 years. A native of Orleans, France, and a graduate of France’s CFA Charles Peguy School, Chef Gaupin’s international career highlights include serving as Chef de Partie of the Michelin rated Hotel Negresco in Nice, France, and Chef de Partie at the famed Hotel Stuva Colani in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
College of Charleston Paleontologists Uncover Strange New Prehistoric Sea Monster
The international peer-reviewed journal iScience published a paper on Monday, September 26th, 2022, by a research team led by College of Charleston geology professor Scott Persons (right) that details the discovery of a new kind of prehistoric marine reptile. Measuring more than 23 feet in length, Serpentisuchops (sur-pen-ta-soo-kops) was a...
Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera to Host Performance with Elaine Alvarez
Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera (HALO) continues its inaugural season with Cuba dentro de un piano featuring Cuban-American soprano Elaine Alvarez in a recital of classical and popular music of Hispanic origin. The show will also include Rolando Salazar on piano and special guests, The Gino Castillo Quartet. The...
Port of Call Food and Brew Hall Shakes Up Kitchen Lineup
Port of Call Food and Brew Hall, which is located adjacent to the historic Charleston City Market, recently announced the addition of several new eateries to their lineup. Details on each can be seen below. Pineapple Hut. A Folly Beach favorite since 2019, joined the Port of Call patio last...
EO Charleston Welcomes New Strategic Alliance Partner
EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 14,000 entrepreneurs from 61 countries, has announced its new relationship with strategic alliance partner, talent retention expert Dr. Troy Hall. As an award-winning culture strategist, radio show host, speaker and best-selling author, Hall is...
CCSD Switching to eLearning Day on Friday, September 30th
Due to the forecast for inclement weather related to Hurricane Ian, the Charleston County School District (CCSD) announced that Friday, September 30th, 2022 will be an eLearning day. School and district buildings will be closed. However, school-based staff will provide instructions to families later this week about eLearning on Friday.
North Charleston Shares Sandbag Distribution Details Ahead of Hurricane Ian
The City of North Charleston and its emergency management personnel are monitoring the activity of Hurricane Ian and preparedness efforts are being closely coordinated with Charleston County Emergency Management Department and regional agency partners. Sandbags for North Charleston residents can be obtained Wednesday, September 28th, 2 pm – 6 pm,...
Gaillard Center to Screen “The Nightmare Before Christmas” with Live Performances from the Charleston Symphony
First released in 1993, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas was directed by Henry Selick (James and the Giant Peach) and based on a story and characters by Tim Burton. The film follows the earnest-but-misguided adventures of Jack Skellington, Halloween Town’s beloved Pumpkin King, as he attempts to take over the Christmas holiday. Against the advice of Sally, a lonely rag doll who has feelings for him, Jack enlists three mischievous trick-or-treaters – Lock, Shock, and Barrel – to help him kidnap Santa Claus. The film is rated “PG.”
City of Charleston Continues to Prepare for Arrival of Hurricane Ian
The city of Charleston on Tuesday released the following update regarding the potential impacts from Hurricane Ian:. “City of Charleston officials continue to prepare for impacts from Hurricane Ian. City Emergency Management is working closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.
City of North Charleston Announces Unexpected Passing of Special Assistant to the Mayor
The city of North Charleston released the following statement and information regarding the death of Ray Anderson (right), special assistant to Mayor Keith Summey:. “Mayor Keith Summey is saddened to announce today that Raymond (Ray) H. Anderson, Jr, 69, Special Assistant to the Mayor, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 25, 2022, while hiking in the mountains of North Carolina.
Charleston County Government is Monitoring Hurricane Ian
“Charleston County Government is preparing for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico towards the coast of Florida. Charleston County’s Public Safety Directorate is working closely with tri-county, state, and regional officials to monitor and prepare for possible impacts from the storm.
Quintin’s Close-Ups: Auditor Peter Tecklenburg
Quintin Washington of Quintin’s Close-Ups recently spoke with Charleston County Auditor Peter Tecklenburg. You can see the interview below. After you watch, be sure to check out Washington’s other interviews here. –
McLeod Law Group Files Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in the Shooting Death of William “Jerry” Crosby
The McLeod Law Group, on behalf of the Estate of William “Jerry” Crosby, today filed a Summons and Complaint in the Colleton County Court of Common Pleas for the untimely and wrongful death of life-long Walterboro resident Jerry Crosby. As alleged in the filed complaints, on Sunday evening...
