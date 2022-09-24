The Charleston Place today announced that they have welcomed Master Chef Olivier Gaupin (right) to its team as Director of Culinary, effective immediately. Master Chef Gaupin, one of only two chefs in South Carolina to carry that distinguished title, followed his family’s heritage of fine chefs to pursue a career in the culinary field and has been sharing his talents for more than 25 years. A native of Orleans, France, and a graduate of France’s CFA Charles Peguy School, Chef Gaupin’s international career highlights include serving as Chef de Partie of the Michelin rated Hotel Negresco in Nice, France, and Chef de Partie at the famed Hotel Stuva Colani in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO