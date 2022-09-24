Read full article on original website
England v Germany LIVE: Nations League result, final score and reaction as Three Lions draw thriller
England head to the World Cup buoyed by a rousing comeback against Germany but a late error by Nick Pope meant under-fire Gareth Southgate’s side had to make do with a 3-3 draw at the end of a frenetic second half.Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and finished runners-up at last summer’s Euros, hope and optimism has seeped away in recent months. England were relegated from the Nations League top tier following Friday’s loss to Italy and pressure looked set to increase on Southgate, and Harry Maguire, after Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty...
Croatia, Netherlands into Nations League semi-finals as France survive relegation
Croatia and the Netherlands booked their places in the last four of the Nations League as holders France needed a favour to avoid relegation from the top tier on Sunday. Denmark's win meant Croatia needed to get all three points in Austria to top the group.
John Stones: England defender limps out of Nations League game against Germany
John Stones limped out of England's Nations League game against Germany at Wembley. The Manchester City defender appeared to injure his hamstring and was replaced in the 37th minute by club team-mate Kyle Walker. Walker, who has just returned from a muscle injury, started England's 1-0 defeat to Italy on...
Soccer-England and Germany sign off with 3-3 Nations League thriller
LONDON (Reuters) - England will head to the World Cup on the back of a six-match winless sequence but with at least some pride and confidence restored after a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Germany in the Nations League on Monday.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Chris Davidson: Former pro-surfer dies after punch outside Australian pub
Former Australian surfing star Chris Davidson has died after being punched outside a pub north of Sydney. The 45-year-old was hit in the face and fell, striking his head on the pavement, police said. He was treated at the scene but died in hospital a short time later. A man,...
Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners
A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about USA has diminished
Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about playing the United States has diminished as they prepare to take on the world number ones as European champions.The Lionesses face World Cup holders the USA on October 7 in a sold-out friendly at Wembley, returning to the scene where they beat Germany in July’s Euros final to secure the first major trophy in their history.Boss Wiegman on Tuesday named a 24-player squad for that fixture and a friendly against the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium four days later.💫 🏴 IT'S HERE.Your #Lionesses squad for October!— Lionesses...
Catch up: England U21s 3-1 Germany U21s
How England qualified for European Under-21 Championship. England secured qualification in June for next summer's European Under-21 Championship in Romania and Georgia. Lee Carsley's side won eight of their 10 matches, with their only defeat coming against Slovenia in their final game, when they had already qualified. It followed three...
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
England U21 3-1 Germany U21: Folarin Balogun, Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer on target in friendly win
England U21s proved their Euro 2023 credentials with an excellent 3-1 win over Germany U21s at Bramall Lane. Folarin Balogun's seventh U21s goal, Conor Gallagher's strike and Cole Palmer's late third earned the Young Lions victory. Chelsea's Gallagher led the recovery after Felix Nmecha's opener to send Gareth Southgate another...
Watch: Manchester United keeper produces incredible save to help Czech Republic qualify for U21 Euros
Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar produced a fantastic save against Iceland to help the Czech Republic qualify for the U21 European Championships. The play-off took place last night and Czech Republic found themselves on the front foot ahead of the game having won the first leg 2-1. Last night’s game...
Joe Root backs 'dangerous' England to keep moving forward after much-improved Test summer
Joe Root has backed Ben Stokes to lead England to more Test success and believes their new aggressive style in recent months has made them a threat to any team. England have won six of their seven Test matches since Root stepped down as captain in the spring, with the new leadership of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum guiding them to series victories over New Zealand and South Africa.
Germany’s Havertz punishes Pope error to spoil England’s thrilling comeback
England came from two goals down to lead Germany in the Nations League at Wembley, but Kai Havertz made it 3-3 with a late equaliser
ICC T20 World Cup qualifier: Bangladesh edge out Ireland in Abu Dhabi final
ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Final, Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh 120-8 (20 overs): Hoque 61; Delany 3-27, Kelly 2-17 Ireland 113-9 (20 overs): Kelly 28; Ahmed 3-24, Meghla 2-16 Bangladesh won by seven runs. Scorecard (external site) Bangladesh edged out Ireland by seven runs in the Women's T20 World Cup...
New cypher for Britain's King Charles unveiled
LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The new cypher for Britain's King Charles - the sovereign's monogram that will appear on government buildings and red mail pillar boxes - has been revealed by Buckingham Palace.
Virgil van Bike and England reflect on Germany draw: Tuesday sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 27.FootballVirgil van Dijk was on his bike.Toni Duggan announced she is having a baby.Exciting News! We are so happy to announce we are having a baby!!🤭❤️👶Wow! It still feels so surreal. We can’t wait to meet you our little one 🥹🥰While my own little team is growing, I’ll still be supporting my other one, @EvertonWomen – who have been so supportive 💙🤰 pic.twitter.com/xChJaODzJt— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) September 27, 2022England...
Watch: Mason Mount bags superb goal to draw England level with Germany
Mason Mount drew England level with Germany at Wembley through substitute Mason Mount. England were up against it on home turf in their final fixture before jetting off to Qatar for the World Cup later in the year. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Jamal Musiala threatened to bury England and...
Ilya Smirin: Chess commentator sacked for sexist comments during match
A chess commentator has been sacked by the International Chess Federation for making sexist comments. Ilya Smirin was broadcasting live during the ninth round of the Women's Grand Prix on Tuesday. The Israeli grandmaster admitted on air he had said chess is "maybe not for women" - and also seemingly...
Nepal seeks Interpol's help to find fugitive cricket star
Nepali police have sought help from Interpol to locate the country's fugitive suspended national cricket captain, they said Tuesday. After the arrest warrant was issued he was suspended as captain of the national team and he pulled out of the Caribbean Premier League, where he was playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs.
