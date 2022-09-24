Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 27.FootballVirgil van Dijk was on his bike.Toni Duggan announced she is having a baby.Exciting News! We are so happy to announce we are having a baby!!🤭❤️👶Wow! It still feels so surreal. We can’t wait to meet you our little one 🥹🥰While my own little team is growing, I’ll still be supporting my other one, @EvertonWomen – who have been so supportive 💙🤰 pic.twitter.com/xChJaODzJt— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) September 27, 2022England...

SOCCER ・ 22 HOURS AGO