The Independent

England v Germany LIVE: Nations League result, final score and reaction as Three Lions draw thriller

England head to the World Cup buoyed by a rousing comeback against Germany but a late error by Nick Pope meant under-fire Gareth Southgate’s side had to make do with a 3-3 draw at the end of a frenetic second half.Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and finished runners-up at last summer’s Euros, hope and optimism has seeped away in recent months. England were relegated from the Nations League top tier following Friday’s loss to Italy and pressure looked set to increase on Southgate, and Harry Maguire, after Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty...
BBC

Coercive control: The women killed by abusive partners

A new study, seen exclusively by BBC News, reveals the extent of coercive and controlling behaviour in cases where victims are killed by their current or ex-partners. Experts say organisations, including the police, NHS and social services, need to better understand the problem and intervene in abusive relationships earlier. Gary...
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about USA has diminished

Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about playing the United States has diminished as they prepare to take on the world number ones as European champions.The Lionesses face World Cup holders the USA on October 7 in a sold-out friendly at Wembley, returning to the scene where they beat Germany in July’s Euros final to secure the first major trophy in their history.Boss Wiegman on Tuesday named a 24-player squad for that fixture and a friendly against the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium four days later.💫 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 IT'S HERE.Your #Lionesses squad for October!— Lionesses...
BBC

Catch up: England U21s 3-1 Germany U21s

How England qualified for European Under-21 Championship. England secured qualification in June for next summer's European Under-21 Championship in Romania and Georgia. Lee Carsley's side won eight of their 10 matches, with their only defeat coming against Slovenia in their final game, when they had already qualified. It followed three...
The Independent

Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat

Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
SkySports

Joe Root backs 'dangerous' England to keep moving forward after much-improved Test summer

Joe Root has backed Ben Stokes to lead England to more Test success and believes their new aggressive style in recent months has made them a threat to any team. England have won six of their seven Test matches since Root stepped down as captain in the spring, with the new leadership of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum guiding them to series victories over New Zealand and South Africa.
BBC

ICC T20 World Cup qualifier: Bangladesh edge out Ireland in Abu Dhabi final

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Final, Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh 120-8 (20 overs): Hoque 61; Delany 3-27, Kelly 2-17 Ireland 113-9 (20 overs): Kelly 28; Ahmed 3-24, Meghla 2-16 Bangladesh won by seven runs. Scorecard (external site) Bangladesh edged out Ireland by seven runs in the Women's T20 World Cup...
The Independent

Virgil van Bike and England reflect on Germany draw: Tuesday sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 27.FootballVirgil van Dijk was on his bike.Toni Duggan announced she is having a baby.Exciting News! We are so happy to announce we are having a baby!!🤭❤️👶Wow! It still feels so surreal. We can’t wait to meet you our little one 🥹🥰While my own little team is growing, I’ll still be supporting my other one, @EvertonWomen – who have been so supportive 💙🤰 pic.twitter.com/xChJaODzJt— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) September 27, 2022England...
Yardbarker

Watch: Mason Mount bags superb goal to draw England level with Germany

Mason Mount drew England level with Germany at Wembley through substitute Mason Mount. England were up against it on home turf in their final fixture before jetting off to Qatar for the World Cup later in the year. Goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Jamal Musiala threatened to bury England and...
BBC

Ilya Smirin: Chess commentator sacked for sexist comments during match

A chess commentator has been sacked by the International Chess Federation for making sexist comments. Ilya Smirin was broadcasting live during the ninth round of the Women's Grand Prix on Tuesday. The Israeli grandmaster admitted on air he had said chess is "maybe not for women" - and also seemingly...
AFP

Nepal seeks Interpol's help to find fugitive cricket star

Nepali police have sought help from Interpol to locate the country's fugitive suspended national cricket captain, they said Tuesday. After the arrest warrant was issued he was suspended as captain of the national team and he pulled out of the Caribbean Premier League, where he was playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs. 
