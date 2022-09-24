Read full article on original website
ROBERT T. HANSEN
Robert T. Hansen, age 84, passed away Sept. 19, 2022, in Houston, Mo. Bob was born Feb. 24, 1938, in Schiller Park, Ill., to Robert and Anna (Wills) Hansen. Bob is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marion Hansen; and son, John M. Hansen. Survivors include his children, Robert...
DEATH NOTICE: James R. Holt
Services for James R. Holt, 96, are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
JAMES RAYMOND HOLT
James Raymond Holt, age 96, formerly of Success, Mo., passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Aurora. He was born Aug. 11, 1926, in Ogemaw, Ark., the son of James Andrew and Lois Julia (Short) Holt. Prior to joining the Army in 1944, he worked in the...
RAYMOND DALE HALE
Raymond Dale Hale, 52, of Cabool, Mo., passed away on Sept. 25, 2022, at his home with his wife of 29 years by his side. He was born on Oct. 8, 1969, in Texas County, one of six children of Dillard and Ola Faye (Wooten) Hale. Raymond attended school at Cabool High School and graduated with the class of 1989.
Eminence woman receives injuries Tuesday in Raymondville accident
A 78-year-old Eminence woman received moderate injuries Tuesday in an accident at Highways 137 and B at Raymondville. Tpr. Cathryn Davis said a northbound 2011 Volvo T5 driven by Nina J. Roberts failed to stop at a sign and struck a fence. She was taken by ambulance to Texas County...
Houston hires city administrator
The Houston City Council announced Friday that a Kansas man will become Houston’s next city administrator. The employment of Mark Campbell, 50, was finalized last week by the council, which approved the recommendation of Mayor Willy Walker. The vote was 5-0 (Councilman Kevin Stilley was unable to attend the meeting, but said he supported the hiring). Campbell was earlier interviewed by the council and later was introduced to the community in subsequent visits, which included a tour of one of the city’s major employers, Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Cook crowned king at event
Houston High School held its annual “King of the Court” ceremony Tuesday night at the high school gym. Ben Cook, a senior, was crowned king at the event.
Help, something is wrong!
As a normal Saturday starts, Myrissa and Zach are in dispatch. They are finishing up documentation on a few calls. Caller: “I just got home I need help! There is something wrong my son, he is not acting right!”. Myrissa could tell that the caller was very emotional and...
Squabble over barbecue sauce leads to domestic investigation
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 67-year-old Roby man reported on Sept. 13 that a Play-for box trailer valued at $1,500 had been stolen from his Bell Road property. There are no suspects. •A deputy was dispatched Sept. 18 regarding...
Inmate dies Sunday at state prison at Licking
An inmate assigned to the South Central Correctional Center died Sunday at the prison. It is the sixth death since Aug. 31. Officials said Robert Baker, 29, was serving a six-year sentence for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle from Montgomery County. Baker had been in prison since June 2021.
Houston police arrest two on felony warrants
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Roger L. Counts Jr., 23, of 13176 Pritchard Lane in Licking, was issued citations for driving while revoked, speeding and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 1:20 a.m. Sept. 24. •Jacob Higginbotham,...
PHOTOS: HHS band halftime show
The Houston High School Tiger Pride Marching Band performed its “A Place I Know” show at halftime of the HHS football team’s game against Thayer last Saturday in Tiger Stadium. To view a photo gallery from the show (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
HHS boys win cross country meet at Plato
For the first time since cross country was rebooted in the school district in 2019, a Houston squad has won a meet. The Houston High School boys took first in the team standings last Thursday at the Plato Invitational, with all five of the team’s scorers finishing in under 20 minutes on the 3.1-mile course – and recording personal-record times in the process.
Man killed near Dent-Texas County line in Highway CC accident
A 19-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a crash just east of the Texas County line on Highway CC, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. J.S. Leathers said an eastbound 2001 Dodge one-ton pickup driven by Kaleb L. Keaton, 19, of Salem, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, went airborne and overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled.
PDF: This week’s public notices
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.
Boil Water Advisory in effect for portions of Water District 3
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. A boil water advisory is in effect for a portion of Texas County Public Water Supply District #3. The affected area includes South Highway 17 between Ridge Road and Indian Creek Road. It also includes Lilly Road and Johnson Branch Road.
