The Houston City Council announced Friday that a Kansas man will become Houston’s next city administrator. The employment of Mark Campbell, 50, was finalized last week by the council, which approved the recommendation of Mayor Willy Walker. The vote was 5-0 (Councilman Kevin Stilley was unable to attend the meeting, but said he supported the hiring). Campbell was earlier interviewed by the council and later was introduced to the community in subsequent visits, which included a tour of one of the city’s major employers, Texas County Memorial Hospital.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO