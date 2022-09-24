Read full article on original website
flkeysnews.com
How long will South Florida feel effects of Hurricane Ian, and when will tornadoes stop?
What is Hurricane Ian bringing to South Florida? Tornado watch. Flood watch. Tropical storm warning. On Wednesday, expect another day like Tuesday as Ian’s rain bands assault South Florida as the Category 4 storm and its winds topping 150 mph approaches landfall somewhere in the Fort Myers and Sarasota area on Florida’s west coast.
islandernews.com
State of Emergency: With Ian’s outer bands hitting Key Biscayne, here is the latest update from the island
Even before the eye of Hurricane Ian had not yet entered the Gulf of Mexico, Village Manager Steve Williamson at noon Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in the Village, addressing concerns with the storm's nearly 500-mile width. Ian entered the Gulf as a strong Category 3, with winds of...
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
Click10.com
Hurricane Ian’s rain bands bring flooding to low-lying areas in Miami
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian’s rain bands flooded low-lying parts of Miami Tuesday, as the storm moved toward Florida. Downtown Miami saw localized flooding, with several inches of water underneath the Interstate 395 overpass over Biscayne Boulevard Tuesday morning. In Edgewater, some cars had water halfway up their wheels.
flkeysnews.com
Ian now a ‘monstrous’ Cat 4 hurricane, and forecast to make Florida landfall soon
This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers. Ian strengthened early Wednesday into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane , with 155 mph winds just a tick below Cat 5 strength. The hurricane is forecast to whip Florida with catastrophic winds, flooding rain and life-threatening storm surge as it gets closer to a west coast landfall Wednesday afternoon.
NBC Miami
Closures Across South Florida Due to Expected Impacts of Hurricane Ian
With the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian in the coming days across South Florida, several closures will be taking place. All Miami-Dade courts and facilities will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Remote hearings scheduled for those dates may still take place. All Miami-Dade parks will be closed through Thursday. Zoo...
WSVN-TV
Miami preps roads for major flooding as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
MIAMI (WSVN) - The streets of Miami have cleared after rain poured onto the city, but advisories due to Hurricane Ian may lead to more flooding. A tropical storm watch was issued for inland parts of Miami at 5 a.m., Tuesday. The entrance and exit ramps of Interstate 395 are...
Click10.com
Parts of southwest Miami-Dade without power following possible tornado hit
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Families living in one southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood say they’re convinced a tornado touched down. Teresita Verdaguer told Local 10 News she and her family heard the roaring winds, and saw flying debris, which was spread out along Southwest Fourth Street Tuesday evening. “I told...
Sandbag locations help residents of flood prone areas ahead of Hurricane Ian
MIAMI - As Hurricane Ian makes its way towards Florida, from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa, many are hoping to avoid flooding in their homes with sandbags. Residents of low-lying areas prone to flooding know what a few inches of rain will bring. In Miami-Dade, sand and sandbags will be available from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. at: Douglas Park 2755 SW 37th Ave. Grapeland Park 1550 NW 37th Ave. Little Haiti Soccer Park 6301 NE 2nd Ave. In Fort Lauderdale, sandbags will be available at Mills Pond Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Empty bags...
Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect if you live in South Florida
MIAMI - Yes, we are out of the cone of concern, but if you live in South Florida, Monday afternoon should have given you a taste of what to expect from Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days.The National Weather Service says impacts are expected to extend well beyond the cone of concern.On Monday evening, feeder bands from Hurricane Ian, which was located south of Cuba, moved through the area bringing heavy rain and strong winds.On Tuesday, schools will be closed in Monroe County. Schools will open in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, but after-school activities have been...
WSVN-TV
Drivers deal with flooded streets as king tides return to South Florida ahead of potential impact from Ian
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers are traveling through soaked streets in parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties as king tides make their South Florida return and the region awaits any potential impact from Hurricane Ian. 7News cameras captured water from a storm drain gushing into North Lake in Hollywood. Due...
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents in flood-prone areas collect sandbags to prepare for heavy rainfall
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Although Hurricane Ian is not impacting South Florida directly, many residents who live in flood-prone areas are preparing by filling up sandbags in case of heavy rainfall. Hurricane Ian might not be heading toward South Florida, but residents like Richard Neederman aren’t taking any chances.
Click10.com
Cubans in Florida worry about relatives after Hurricane Ian causes flooding, destruction, nationwide power outage
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian made landfall early Tuesday morning in Cuba’s tobacco-rich Pinar del Rio province. The Category 3 storm — with winds of up to 125 mph and up to 14 feet of storm surge — started to beat the coastal village of Coloma at about 4:30 a.m.
Cat. 3 Ian becomes major hurricane, Tropical Storm Watch for inland Miami-Dade, Broward
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major hurricane early Tuesday morning and made landfall over western Cuba.According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory, Ian made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Rio Province of Cuba around 4:30 a.m.Ian had sustained winds of 125 mph as it moved to the north at 12 mph.NEXT Weather Chief Meteorologist and Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera said Monday that the storm's winds and speed are expected to strengthen as it moves into the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. "Well see...
flkeysnews.com
‘Came through the floor.’ Seawater from Hurricane Ian pours into historic Key West area
People in historic Bahama Village, on the western edge of Key West, woke up Wednesday morning to floodwaters sloshing along their streets after Hurricane Ian assaulted the island with high winds, heavy rains and storm surge. Despite the onslaught, some Bahama Village residents say they didn’t lose electricity as Ian...
Click10.com
Officials in SW Miami-Dade prepare as combination of Ian, king tides bring flood risk
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Flooding was top of mind for officials in southwest Miami-Dade Monday, as heavy rain from the outer bands of Hurricane Ian threatened to combine with king tides to produce a flood hazard for the area. South Florida is not expected to bear the brunt of...
As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact
As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
WSVN-TV
City of Miami Beach declares State of Emergency
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the city with tropical storm conditions, which includes flooding in low-lying areas and strong wind gusts. “While Miami Beach is not expected to experience any direct...
flkeysnews.com
Florida’s west coast under tropical storm watch as Ian nears. Storm warning for Lower Keys
A tropical storm watch has been issued for the west coast of Florida and a storm warning for the Lower Keys as Ian swiftly powered up Sunday night — remaining on track for a potential landfall later this week with hurricane-strength winds and damaging storm surge. The area’s storm...
Pets and potty breaks: If your dog won’t go out in the rain, here’s help
Tensions are mounting in many South Florida households, and it’s all about the dog: She won’t go out to pee. What’s a pet lover to do during a hurricane? You don’t want to drag your dog out the door, and even if you did, she likely wouldn’t comply with your command to relieve herself. Although many dogs don’t like the feel of wet grass, there are several ways to get them to take a potty break ...
