Click10.com

Hurricane Ian’s rain bands bring flooding to low-lying areas in Miami

MIAMI – Hurricane Ian’s rain bands flooded low-lying parts of Miami Tuesday, as the storm moved toward Florida. Downtown Miami saw localized flooding, with several inches of water underneath the Interstate 395 overpass over Biscayne Boulevard Tuesday morning. In Edgewater, some cars had water halfway up their wheels.
flkeysnews.com

Ian now a ‘monstrous’ Cat 4 hurricane, and forecast to make Florida landfall soon

This article tracking Hurricane Ian is available for free as a public service to all readers. Ian strengthened early Wednesday into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane , with 155 mph winds just a tick below Cat 5 strength. The hurricane is forecast to whip Florida with catastrophic winds, flooding rain and life-threatening storm surge as it gets closer to a west coast landfall Wednesday afternoon.
CBS Miami

Sandbag locations help residents of flood prone areas ahead of Hurricane Ian

MIAMI - As Hurricane Ian makes its way towards Florida, from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa, many are hoping to avoid flooding in their homes with sandbags. Residents of low-lying areas prone to flooding know what a few inches of rain will bring. In Miami-Dade, sand and sandbags will be available from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. at: Douglas Park 2755 SW 37th Ave. Grapeland Park 1550 NW 37th Ave. Little Haiti Soccer Park 6301 NE 2nd Ave. In Fort Lauderdale, sandbags will be available at Mills Pond Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Empty bags...
CBS Miami

Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect if you live in South Florida

MIAMI - Yes, we are out of the cone of concern, but if you live in South Florida, Monday afternoon should have given you a taste of what to expect from Hurricane Ian over the next couple of days.The National Weather Service says impacts are expected to extend well beyond the cone of concern.On Monday evening, feeder bands from Hurricane Ian, which was located south of Cuba, moved through the area bringing heavy rain and strong winds.On Tuesday, schools will be closed in Monroe County. Schools will open in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, but after-school activities have been...
CBS Miami

Cat. 3 Ian becomes major hurricane, Tropical Storm Watch for inland Miami-Dade, Broward

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major hurricane early Tuesday morning and made landfall over western Cuba.According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory, Ian made landfall just southwest of the town of La Coloma in the Pinar Del Rio Province of Cuba around 4:30 a.m.Ian had sustained winds of 125 mph as it moved to the north at 12 mph.NEXT Weather Chief Meteorologist and Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera said Monday that the storm's winds and speed are expected to strengthen as it moves into the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. "Well see...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Gulf coast braces for Hurricane Ian landfall, South Florida feeling storm’s impact

As the west coast of Florida braces for massive and potentially deadly impacts from Hurricane Ian, due to make landfall Wednesday evening, South Florida is already feeling the impacts of heavy rains, strong wind gusts and flooding. The National Weather Service has issued tropical storm warnings for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties as Hurricane Ian builds in the Gulf of Mexico and ...
WSVN-TV

City of Miami Beach declares State of Emergency

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miami Beach on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian is expected to impact the city with tropical storm conditions, which includes flooding in low-lying areas and strong wind gusts. “While Miami Beach is not expected to experience any direct...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pets and potty breaks: If your dog won’t go out in the rain, here’s help

Tensions are mounting in many South Florida households, and it’s all about the dog: She won’t go out to pee. What’s a pet lover to do during a hurricane? You don’t want to drag your dog out the door, and even if you did, she likely wouldn’t comply with your command to relieve herself. Although many dogs don’t like the feel of wet grass, there are several ways to get them to take a potty break ...
