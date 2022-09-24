Watch: Thousand Oaks tops Newbury Park 41-38 in double overtime thriller

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Friday night's game between Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks had it all. Incredible fan support. Lots of points. Multiple lead changes. An elite quarterback recruit. Overtime.

When the dust settled, Thousand Oaks pulled out a double overtime 41-38 victory on a five-yard TD run from senior Chase Martin.

“That was a magical moment that I’ll always remember,” Thousand Oaks head coach Evan Yabu said of Martin’s game-winning touchdown.

Watch all of the highlights here.