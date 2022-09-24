ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Watch: Thousand Oaks tops Newbury Park 41-38 in double overtime thriller

By Connor Morrissette
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PAkD_0i8sgVYB00

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Friday night's game between Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks had it all. Incredible fan support. Lots of points. Multiple lead changes. An elite quarterback recruit. Overtime.

When the dust settled, Thousand Oaks pulled out a double overtime 41-38 victory on a five-yard TD run from senior Chase Martin.

“That was a magical moment that I’ll always remember,” Thousand Oaks head coach Evan Yabu said of Martin’s game-winning touchdown.

GAME STORY

Watch all of the highlights here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
City
Newbury Park, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Football
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
thepacifican.com

“USC is Going Home Sad Tonight”

“USC is going home sad tonight,” says Declan McJilton, ‘25, after Friday night’s game. This sentiment reigns true as our Pacific Tigers brought their A-game to this competition after facing a loss against #1 ranked Cal at Berkeley on September 9th. The energy at Chris Kjeldsen pool was electric.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash

A senior at Pepperdine University was killed over the weekend when his car drove over the side of Mulholland Highway. KBUU is reporting 21-year-old Conner Budge was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday after his car fell down a cliff approximately 200 feet high. Budge was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in creative writing at […] The post Pepperdine Student Killed in Mulholland Crash appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football
dailytitan.com

Fullerton honors Dodgers legend at museum center

Nearly over 40 years after his first World Series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers, local residents and fans gathered in Fullerton to celebrate the life of legendary Dodgers manager and former Fullerton resident, Tommy Lasorda. The City of Fullerton and Fullerton Museum Center co-hosted the event on Lasorda’s birthday,...
FULLERTON, CA
HeySoCal

Damien coach placed on leave after allegedly assaulting player

Damien High School football coach Matt Bechtel has been placed on leave after a Bishop Amat High player filed a report with the La Verne Police Department alleging two men, including a Damien coach, battered him during a postgame fracas, according to a report published Monday. Jesse Ramos, the father...
LA VERNE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sacramento

Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California

A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

UC Santa Barbara Student Reportedly Raped in On-Campus Housing

On the morning of the first day of the fall quarter, a UC Santa Barbara student was reportedly raped at an on-campus housing facility. Except to say the suspect was unknown, a “timely warning” broadcast to the student community four days later contained no further details. Kiki Reyes,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach

TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
TORRANCE, CA
sandytoesandpopsicles.com

Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House

Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
LANCASTER, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy