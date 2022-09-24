Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs
Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
Tom Brady's Kids (But Not Gisele Bündchen) Cheer Him on During Buccaneers' Home Opener
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's kids were in the stands on Sunday Tom Brady's kids were there to cheer their dad on in during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' latest game, the team's first at home. However, wife Gisele Bündchen did not attend. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took the field at Raymond James Stadium against the Green Bay Packers, but not before getting some hugs from his children. Brady's mother and sisters brought the kids. Brady's three children — 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he...
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Three Reasons to Worry After Packers’ Victory Over Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers earned a big-time victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Here are three trouble spots as we turn the page to next week vs. the New England Patriots.
ESPN
Patrick Mahomes says Kansas City Chiefs offense needs to clean up little things, starting with own play
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Kansas City Chiefs missed a chip-shot field goal in the fourth quarter, failing to get three points that would have been useful at the end. They didn't convert on a fake field goal in the fourth quarter and muffed a punt that set up the Indianapolis Colts inside the 5-yard line for a touchdown.
Aaron Rodgers says he got help from unlikely source in win over Bucs
The Green Bay Packers may have had some help from an unlikely source at the very end of their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Packers held firm on a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter to escape with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The conversion attempt was defended very well by the Packers, as their defense made sure Brady had no open receivers in the end zone on the try.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Pat O’Donnell Is The Packers Best Free Agent Signing
The Packers are not known to make any big free agent signings. They often will let big name free agents leave and sign more value players. There are advantages and disadvantages to this strategy but when the Packers hit on a free agent, it looks great for the organization. This offseason, the Packers took flyers on a lot of free agents. Pat O’Donnell is the Packers best free agent signing this year.
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
ESPN
Clay Matthews says he had hoped to finish his career with the Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Clay Matthews always thought he would play his entire career with the Green Bay Packers. Even when he left after 10 years to play one season with the Los Angeles Rams, he thought there was a chance he would still finish his career where it started.
thecheyennepost.com
Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
David Bakhtiari stat from Packers’ Week 3 win proves he’s fully back after long injury absence
The Green Bay Packers were delighted to welcome David Bakhtiari back into the fold on Sunday after his lengthy injury absence. Bakhtiari, who had played in just one regular season game since sustaining an injury during the 2020 season, didn’t look like he’d missed a beat during his emphatic return to action. In fact, Pro Football Focus rated Bakhtiari as the highest-graded pass-blocking offensive lineman for the Packers in Week 3, per Brandon Carwile.
ESPN
NFL Expanded Glance
Miami at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. Minnesota vs New Orleans at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m. Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Seattle at Detroit,...
NFL・
ESPN
Wild Card Glance
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (White 1-6), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m. Thursday's Games. Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland,...
ESPN
National League Glance
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Thursday's Games. Philadelphia (Suárez...
ESPN
American League Glance
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Thursday's Games. Chicago White...
numberfire.com
Randall Cobb (illness) active for Packers in Week 3
Green Bay Packers wideout Randall Cobb (illness) is active for the team's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cobb was dealing with a non-COVID illness during the week but has been cleared to play this week. With Christian Watson (hamstring) and Sammy Watkins (hamstring, IR) sidelined, Cobb could see a surprising amount of work against the Bucs.
ESPN
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3
HBP--Puk (Duffy). Umpires--Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor. T--3:14. A--19,374 (45,517). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
ESPN
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
A-grounded out for Hampson in the 7th. LOB--Colorado 8, San Francisco 5. 2B--Estrada (23), Crawford (15). 3B--Pederson (1). HR--Pederson (23), off Márquez; Davis (7), off Márquez. RBI--Blackmon (78), Trejo (15), Pederson 2 (68), Yastrzemski (51), Davis (13), Estrada (61). Runners left in scoring position--Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Toglia);...
Comments / 2