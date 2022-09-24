ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers had 1 complaint after Packers’ win over Bucs

Aaron Rodgers was pleased to get a big road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but there is one thing he was not happy about. Rodgers spoke with FOX’s Tom Rinaldi after his Green Bay Packers escaped with a 14-12 win over the Bucs. Rinaldi asked Rodgers what the quarterback said to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur at the end of the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tom Brady's Kids (But Not Gisele Bündchen) Cheer Him on During Buccaneers' Home Opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's kids were in the stands on Sunday Tom Brady's kids were there to cheer their dad on in during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' latest game, the team's first at home. However, wife Gisele Bündchen did not attend. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took the field at Raymond James Stadium against the Green Bay Packers, but not before getting some hugs from his children. Brady's mother and sisters brought the kids. Brady's three children — 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he...
TAMPA, FL
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
DALLAS, TX
Aaron Rodgers says he got help from unlikely source in win over Bucs

The Green Bay Packers may have had some help from an unlikely source at the very end of their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Packers held firm on a two-point conversion attempt at the end of the fourth quarter to escape with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The conversion attempt was defended very well by the Packers, as their defense made sure Brady had no open receivers in the end zone on the try.
TAMPA, FL
Pat O’Donnell Is The Packers Best Free Agent Signing

The Packers are not known to make any big free agent signings. They often will let big name free agents leave and sign more value players. There are advantages and disadvantages to this strategy but when the Packers hit on a free agent, it looks great for the organization. This offseason, the Packers took flyers on a lot of free agents. Pat O’Donnell is the Packers best free agent signing this year.
GREEN BAY, WI
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
GREEN BAY, WI
David Bakhtiari stat from Packers’ Week 3 win proves he’s fully back after long injury absence

The Green Bay Packers were delighted to welcome David Bakhtiari back into the fold on Sunday after his lengthy injury absence. Bakhtiari, who had played in just one regular season game since sustaining an injury during the 2020 season, didn’t look like he’d missed a beat during his emphatic return to action. In fact, Pro Football Focus rated Bakhtiari as the highest-graded pass-blocking offensive lineman for the Packers in Week 3, per Brandon Carwile.
GREEN BAY, WI
Randall Cobb (illness) active for Packers in Week 3

Green Bay Packers wideout Randall Cobb (illness) is active for the team's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cobb was dealing with a non-COVID illness during the week but has been cleared to play this week. With Christian Watson (hamstring) and Sammy Watkins (hamstring, IR) sidelined, Cobb could see a surprising amount of work against the Bucs.
GREEN BAY, WI
