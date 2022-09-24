ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Hurricane Ian: Marion County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 6 days ago
they don’t want to move ppl last time they did they storm wasn’t supposed to hit in a area in it did . So get gas in ppl get greedy fill up ur car in some for a generator but ppl really are greedy n food try to not over buy of power goes out food goes bad. So can goods in water easy stuff .use your car to charge phone in also an emergency radio also good. But put a app on your p for emergency not just fb , news app or weather channel . Don’t freak out get candles n flashlights n battery’s. Don’t leave dogs in cats or any animals behind if it gets bad n leave . Get the animals food n things They need also. In have them prepared in ready please . In have ur major stuff ready everything u take ur med, have cash no atms work in get stuff out if yard. In stay away from windows. Get ice in colors to keep what u need cool. In while I sit n wait cut branches that can fall, in get prepared. I was in Irma. A straight path at me. Windows will blow in . I been threw Forrest fires don’t panic.

WCJB

Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mycbs4.com

Schools in Marion County remain closed

According to Marion County Public Schools (MCPS), schools will remain closed tomorrow as crews evaluate storm damage at all school grounds. MCPS says that all offices, schools, and departments will operate normally on Mon. Oct. 3rd. Storm shelters are also closing says MCPS.
MARION COUNTY, FL
State
Florida State
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
leesburg-news.com

Nearly 35,000 homes lost power during Hurricane Ian in Lake County

SECO Energy – 7,646. Duke Energy was reporting outages in Eustis, Mount Dora and Grand Island. SECO reported outages through the Groveland, Sorrento and Paisley substations. Early restoration efforts were hampered by continued wind and rain. The utility companies beefed up their forces prior to the arrival of Hurricane...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Ocala woman suffers home damage after Hurricane Ian

OCALA — Wanda Follins was doing her daily morning devotional in bed when she heard the cracking. She rolled out of bed to put her slippers on and see what the sound was when suddenly, she said it sounded like a bomb had gone off in the house. “I...
OCALA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian Update 17: Flood Information

Volusia County is currently under a flood watch. Rainfall of 12 to 18 inches is likely today into Thursday. Expect widespread flooding and up to 24 inches of rain in pockets. Due to moderate onshore winds, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal today and Thursday. Emergency Management officials advise...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Electric Utility crews addressing multiple power outages

Ocala Electric Utility crews are currently addressing multiple power outages that were caused by Hurricane Ian. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, OEU reports that there are 27 open outages affecting 1,039 customers. Doug Peebles, Director of Ocala Electric Utility, stated, “All OEU employees are diligently working to restore power...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hurricane Ian Update – Storm Update, Evacuations, Waste Pickup, and Other Information

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch are in effect in Alachua County. Strong winds, extreme flooding, and flash flooding are large concerns for Alachua County. Torrential rainfall in rain bands will move up from the south today and continue into Friday. Extreme river and tributary flooding is possible. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous. Driving conditions could become hazardous with heavy winds, rainfall, and flooded roads. Numerous downed trees, power outages, and damage to structures and mobile homes are possible. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages District Office offers updated trash collection information

The Villages District Office is offering updated trash collection information. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Development Districts 12 and 13.
THE VILLAGES, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ocala-news.com

Connection of sewer main to cause temporary road closure on Spring Road

Ocala motorists can expect a temporary road closure on Spring Road, from Water Road to Pine Road, beginning on Tuesday, October 4 through October 6. On the affected dates, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m, T & C Underground, Inc. will be working for Marion County Utilities to connect a sewer main as part of the Septic to Sewer Initiative.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Tropical Storm watch, flood warning for Citrus has been lifted

Citrus County is no longer under a storm surge and areal flood warning as Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, per a news release from a CCSO spokeswoman. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Emergency Operations Center is now downgrading to a partial activation, level 2 status. From...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County avoids Hurricane Ian’s worst

As helicopters land on barrier islands and 800 search and rescue personnel continue efforts in South and Central Florida, Alachua County escaped severe damage and received far lower rainfall than expected from Hurricane Ian. While county and city of Gainesville offices remain closed Thursday and Friday, emergency preparation will begin...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters head to Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement and first responders from across North Central Florida are answering the call to help in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. On Friday, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken announced the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office sent a hurricane response team down to Hardee County to help with search and rescue efforts and assist deputies in that county.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Storm debris will be collected at curbsides at homes in The Villages

Villagers who need to get rid of storm debris are asked adhere to the following information to assist the District in its recovery efforts:. Place storm debris in piles along the curbside. Pile storm-related debris un-bagged at the curb (NO leaves or small items). Storm-related debris includes shrubs, palm fronts,...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

