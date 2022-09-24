Hurricane Ian: Marion County Emergency Information - evacuations, sandbags, shelters, school closings

they don’t want to move ppl last time they did they storm wasn’t supposed to hit in a area in it did . So get gas in ppl get greedy fill up ur car in some for a generator but ppl really are greedy n food try to not over buy of power goes out food goes bad. So can goods in water easy stuff .use your car to charge phone in also an emergency radio also good. But put a app on your p for emergency not just fb , news app or weather channel . Don’t freak out get candles n flashlights n battery’s. Don’t leave dogs in cats or any animals behind if it gets bad n leave . Get the animals food n things They need also. In have them prepared in ready please . In have ur major stuff ready everything u take ur med, have cash no atms work in get stuff out if yard. In stay away from windows. Get ice in colors to keep what u need cool. In while I sit n wait cut branches that can fall, in get prepared. I was in Irma. A straight path at me. Windows will blow in . I been threw Forrest fires don’t panic.
