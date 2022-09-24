ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auglaize County, OH

Auglaize County farm honored for conservation

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xi2jI_0i8sfXLq00
Jordan (left) and John Settlage Photo courtesy of farmprogress.com

REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London.

The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.

The Settlage family 500-acre farm in near St. Marys includes organic pasture, organic soybeans, organic corn, organic milk cows, heifers and hogs. The farm is managed organically and is consistent with diverse crops, pasture, livestock and woodland in conservation. Settlage received the Cooperator Award from Auglaize SWCD in 2021.

Since 1984, the Conservation Farm Family Awards program has recognized Ohio farm families for their exemplary efforts conserving soil, water, woodland, wildlife and other natural resources on the land they farm. Conservation farm families also host a variety of educational programs, opening their farms to schools, scout groups, farm organizations and others.

The families each receive $400 from the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, are featured in the September issue of Ohio Farmer magazine. Ohio Farmer magazine has sponsored the Ohio Conservation Farm Family Awards since the program’s inception.

Comments / 0

Related
thevillagereporter.com

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Protectors Of Aquifer Request Turned Down By Commissioners

WILLIAMS COUNTY ALLIANCE … Representing the Williams County Alliance at the September 26, 2022 Commissioners meeting, about their concerns with Aqua Bounty, and requesting that the commissioners do as Defiance County Commissioners have done, were (speaker) Lou Pendleton next to Bart Westfall, Sherry Fleming, Rosemary Hug and Stewart Rosendaul. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

‘Styling for Democracy’: Barbershops offer voter registration materials

LIMA — The man in charge of Ohio’s elections spent part of Monday embracing a national pastime: discussing politics in a barbershop. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican who is up for reelection in November. is visiting barbershops statewide to encourage community members to vote. LaRose stopped by Bug’s Barbershop on Lima’s North Main Street on Monday afternoon.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Van Wert County receives traffic safety grant funding

VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded more than $38,000 in federal traffic safety funding through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office. Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach said the grant funds will be used to provide additional personnel and time to focus on making the roadways safer in Van Wert County. The receipt of $38,117.70 for fiscal year 2023 marks the second time the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office has received National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funds for traffic enforcement efforts.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
County
Licking County, OH
County
Auglaize County, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Highland County, OH
Business
State
Ohio State
Mahoning County, OH
Business
Licking County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Industry
County
Highland County, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
City
Reynoldsburg, OH
Daily Standard

Armory for sale

ST. MARYS - City council members during their regular Monday meeting heard first reading of an ordinance to purchase the former Ohio Army National Guard Armory building. City Public Service and Safety director Greg Foxhoven said the National Guard left the armory in 2020 and relocated to Lima. The building has since sat empty.
SAINT MARYS, OH
The Lima News

Lima’s tobacco-free parks and spaces on hold

LIMA — The City of Lima has partnered with Activate Allen County and the Allen County Creating Healthy Communities program to combat second-hand smoke. The goal is to create healthier communities. Although tobacco became illegal indoors in 2006, recent studies show second-hand smoke can still have an impact. In...
LIMA, OH
nbc24.com

Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Bureau#Livestock#Organic Milk#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#The Farm Science Review#Settlage Farm#Baltes Farm#Branstrator Farm#Brown Family Farm#Ohio Farmer
sciotopost.com

Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
OHIO STATE
westbendnews.net

Mayor Sinn announces resignation

The Village of Latty council recently held their September meeting recently. During the meeting Mayor Tom Sinn announced that as of December 31, 2022 he will be retiring and in doing so will resign from the mayor position. The council will work with their Solicitor Harvey Hyman on next steps.
LATTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

When could we see the first freeze in West Virginia and Ohio

Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – As we continue into the first few weeks of Fall we typically experience some cooler weather. From that, it begs the question, when could we experience the first frost across the board? The good news, near term no. But as we venture into October this weekend, that’s when we need […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 22)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

Nancy Eagleson Case Moves Forward with the Order To Disinter Remains

On September 20, 2022 in the Court of Common Pleas in Paulding County Ohio, Judge Michael Wehrkamp granted approval of exhuming the remains of Nancy Eagleson. Eagleson was the a murder victim in 1960 in Paulding, OH. The family has never had closure as it has remained a cold case for over a half a century.
PAULDING, OH
sent-trib.com

Chicken killings: a moral catastrophe we can’t afford to neglect

Although this horrible news was not widely reported, readers need to know about an outbreak of bird flu two weeks ago at one of the largest poultry factory farms in Ohio, located in the Toledo area. A brief article on page 3 of the Sept. 8 edition stated that this outbreak would result in euthanizing “roughly 3 million chickens.”
TOLEDO, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy 2022 homecoming court announced

The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
TROY, OH
WFMJ.com

5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
264
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy