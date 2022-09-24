PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO