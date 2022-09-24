ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Swiss modern SE Portland house is for sale at $2 million

A new contemporary dwelling in Southeast Portland, with a steeply pitch roof and wide overhangs echoing tree canopies, is called The Treehouse by builder Mark Allen of PEG Construction. Another way Allen describes the four-level house with few exterior adornments but lots of expansive windows and skylights: Swiss modern meets...
PORTLAND, OR
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

New head of Portland Audubon working for equitable access to birding, nature

Stuart Wells is a lifelong lover of nature, but birding remains a bit of a mystery. Walking through the Portland Audubon Society’s 172-acre sanctuary on the edge of Forest Park, Wells, the new executive director of the organization, acknowledged that he’s no expert birder himself. Raising his ear to the trees, he identified a Pacific wren by ear, but shrugged at the rest of the birdsong chorus in the woods.
PORTLAND, OR
Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
INDEPENDENCE, OR
The Skanner News

11 Area Post Offices to Host Hiring Events

The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented three-day hiring “Mega Blitz” for 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 111 postal facilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Among the postal facilities that will host job fairs are 11 in Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
