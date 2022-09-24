Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
New KGW show, ‘Hello, Rose City!,’ aims to celebrate Portland: ‘Let’s find some optimism’
Portland’s image has, over the past few years, been a bit tarnished by local and national news reports about the area’s struggles with crime, homelessness and other problems. But a new KGW-TV show, “Hello, Rose City!” is hoping to offer a more positive, upbeat look at Portland.
Swiss modern SE Portland house is for sale at $2 million
A new contemporary dwelling in Southeast Portland, with a steeply pitch roof and wide overhangs echoing tree canopies, is called The Treehouse by builder Mark Allen of PEG Construction. Another way Allen describes the four-level house with few exterior adornments but lots of expansive windows and skylights: Swiss modern meets...
Readers respond: Car-unfriendly Portland is a good thing
Kate Wood was upset about her attempt to park in the Pearl District for an event. (“Readers respond: Portland makes supporting downtown difficult,” Sept. 19.) She basically made the point that downtown Portland is not “car friendly” -- but that is a good thing. TriMet, contrary...
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.
Channel 6000
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
New head of Portland Audubon working for equitable access to birding, nature
Stuart Wells is a lifelong lover of nature, but birding remains a bit of a mystery. Walking through the Portland Audubon Society’s 172-acre sanctuary on the edge of Forest Park, Wells, the new executive director of the organization, acknowledged that he’s no expert birder himself. Raising his ear to the trees, he identified a Pacific wren by ear, but shrugged at the rest of the birdsong chorus in the woods.
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons
(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland liquor store owners reporting increase in thefts, robberies.
Channel 6000
Tree-trimmer dies when limb falls in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A worker with a tree-trimming service died Tuesday when a large limb fell during a job, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident in the 3800 block of SW Scholls Ferry Road happened around 10:45 a.m., officials said. The worker died at the...
Man smashes windows with street sign pole at multiple businesses in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of smashing windows in downtown Portland with a street sign pole was arrested early Tuesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. The suspect, 28-year-old Tyler Jaramillo, faces a charge of first-degree criminal mischief. At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responding to a...
Renée Watson discusses Beverly Cleary and ‘Ways to Share Joy’ in Q&A
Author Renée Watson blows kisses to the City of Roses in her latest book for middle readers, “Ways to Share Joy.” It’s the third installment in a planned series of four books that chronicle a year in the life of Ryan Hart, a fictional fifth-grade girl at the very real Vernon K-8 School in Northeast Portland, where Watson also grew up.
KTVL
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
Salt & Straw to release new Halloween ‘ice scream’ flavors
Portland-based ice cream chain Salt & Straw is releasing a new line of Halloween “ice scream” flavors this week.
Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery ‘hybrid’ plant
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A renewable energy plant being commissioned in Oregon on Wednesday that combines solar power, wind power and massive batteries to store the energy generated there is the first utility-scale plant of its kind in North America. The project, which will generate enough electricity to power...
Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash in Portland proves successful
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland and local nonprofit Trash for Peace launched a pilot program in February of last year to assist people experiencing homelessness. The program is Ground Score Association and it pays people to pick up trash in Portland for $20 an hour and has prove to be successful.
11 Area Post Offices to Host Hiring Events
The U.S. Postal Service will conduct an unprecedented three-day hiring “Mega Blitz” for 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks at 111 postal facilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Among the postal facilities that will host job fairs are 11 in Portland...
Woman, 26, ID’d as victim in Portland’s Wallace Park shooting
The identity of the woman slain in Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night was released by police Tuesday.
Oregon gas prices jump 50 cents as refinery issues cut fuel supply
After a three-month reprieve from rising gas prices, Oregonians saw the average price per gallon jump 50 cents this week to $5.14, the largest increase of any state in the country. The sudden jump is tied to oil refinery issues, according to AAA. Several refineries in California and Washington are...
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”
Portland City Council hopeful Rene Gonzalez fires back at elections officials, demands they waive $77,000 fine
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez on Tuesday formally asked elections officials to waive a whopping $77,000 fine, arguing that a deeply discounted downtown office space he received from a wealthy supporter does not run afoul of the city’s campaign finance rules. Since May, Gonzalez’s campaign has paid a...
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
