ATP Tel Aviv Day 4 Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Andujar
The ATP Tel Aviv Open is up and running with the top players set to play in what promises to be an exciting day of tennis. Round of 16 action is set to conclude with three of the top five seeds in action. As ever, we at LWOT preview and predict all five scheduled Round of 16 matches for you.
ATP Sofia Day 3 Predictions Including Fernando Verdasco vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
Veteran Fernando Verdasco takes to the courts of ATP Sofia on day 3 of the tournament in Bulgaria. We have predictions for every day 3 match including Grigor Dimitrov vs Ilya Ivashka. Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux. The Frenchman Blancaneaux won their only meeting. He won two rounds of qualifying...
ATP Seoul Day 4 Predictions Including Cameron Norrie vs Kaichi Uchida
The ATP returns to Seoul for the first time in 25 years, and the 250 draw is a bit tight with world #2 Casper Ruud looming at the top. Cameron Norrie is another Top 10 talent who will look to wind down the season on a strong note as a potential champion here. And Taylor Fritz rounds out the Top 3 in terms of contention, surely hoping to redeem himself after a very disappointing showing at the US Open. We make our match picks below, including Jenson Brooksby vs Soonwoo Kwon.
The Laver Cup and the Real Contenders for the 2023 Slams
I know I’m not the only one that was surprised by Team World’s win over Team Europe at this year’s Laver Cup. Initially, the rosters seemed completely lopsided… with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Sir Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic on one side. Sure, Nadal and Federer were only at the tournament for one day, but, if you would have told me that the team with the infamous ‘Big Four’ would fall victim to a team composed of players with zero Grand Slams, let alone no Grand Slam finalists… I would have called you crazy, no doubt. Yet here we are: Team World has gotten the result.
ATP Seoul Day 4 Predictions Including Casper Ruud vs Nicolas Jarry
The top seeds come off their bye on Day 4 at the ATP Korea Open, and it looks to be a three-man race between Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie, and Taylor Fritz. Denis Shapovalov is perhaps looking over their shoulders hoping to right the ship of a bad season, though maybe an upstart can give us another fun run to the title like we saw recently with Borna Coric. Whatever the case may be, we’ve got the picks below, including Taylor Fritz vs Mackenzie McDonald.
WTA Tallinn Day 3 Predictions Including Belinda Bencic vs Katie Boulter
After losing just one seed in Madison Keys after the first two days, the inaugural Tallinn Open is carrying a lot of high-quality match-ups into its third day. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win? We also have predictions for matches featuring Jelena Ostapenko.
WTA Tallinn Day 3 Predictions Including Jelena Ostapenko vs Kaia Kanepi
After losing just one seed in Madison Keys after the first two days, the inaugural Tallinn Open is carrying a lot of high-quality match-ups into its third day. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win? We also have predictions for matches featuring Belinda Bencic.
Chelsea Ready to Rival Liverpool and Real Madrid in Chase for ‘Football Prodigy’
Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph has issued a report that will give Chelsea fans some hope of picking up young Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. Law reports that Todd Boehly has already attempted to make some connections with the player’s representatives despite being informed that Liverpool and Real Madrid are leading the way. The co-owner believes that there is still time for his side to gate-crash the race for the 19-year-old’s signature.
WTA Parma Day 3 Predictions Including Maria Sakkari vs Arantxa Rus
Tuesday’s action in Parma saw several upsets, leaving very few seeds remaining in the draw. Maria Sakkari and Irina-Camelia Begu remain the favourites, but the draw is wide open for the rest of the group. Their are eight matches to cover in our WTA Parma day 3 predictions and this article features four of the eight. Be sure to head over to the other article for the rest of the day’s coverage. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the four matches featured here.
Max Esterson: Exclusive interview with the Formula 3 prospect
With the Formula 3 post-season test now completed, we caught up with Max Esterson to discuss the two days he drove for Vans Amersfoort Racing. Max Esterson is an American-born racer who is currently competing in the GB3 championship around the UK. A few days before testing commenced, Vans Amersfoort Racing announced that Esterson would be participating in two out of the three days scheduled.
Canada was edged by Uruguay in international friendly
The Canadian men’s national team lost their final game of the September window. This was to a tough Uruguay team in Bratislava, Slovakia. Both teams played at the National Football Stadium (Stadion Tehelné Pole) in downtown Bratislava in front of Canadian and Uruguayan fans the team played a solid 90 minutes. However, Canada was edged by Uruguay at the National Football Stadium in Slovakia.
W Series: Singapore Preview, Predictions and How To Watch
After a two-month hiatus, the W Series returns to action with their first visit to the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. Jamie Chadwick enters round seven of the 2022 W Series season with her first chance to claim the title. While we third consecutive championship is all but guaranteed, she would need the perfect set of results to leave Singapore with the crown. Given this will be her first time at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, as is the case for nearly all the grid, you wouldn’t fault Chadwick for taking a cautious approach. She simply needs to finish in the points for the next two rounds and she would arrive in Mexico as the 2022 Champion.
