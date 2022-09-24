Read full article on original website
Boil water notice issued for some eastern Hays County residents
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice is in effect for some Plum Creek residents in eastern Hays County. Affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills and Dove Hills, according to Texas Water Utilities. A main water break has caused a service outage to some residents...
CBS Austin
Eight vehicles burn in east Travis County grass fire
Emergency officials say a grass fire Tuesday afternoon in east Travis County swept over eight vehicles before it could be put out. The approximately 1-acre blaze happened off Blake Manor Road. Travis County ESD #12 said they were assisted by the Pflugerville Fire Department. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO...
LCRA to lower Lake Marble Falls for 3 months
The drawdown begins Saturday and ends Dec. 29.
fox7austin.com
Monitoring wells at Jacob's Well track drought impact
WIMBERLEY, Texas - The water that flows out of Jacob's Well comes from the Trinity Aquifer. Monday, that flow continued to range between little and none. To track what’s happening, two monitoring wells have been dug. "I think it's a pretty significant step because there haven't been we haven't...
Austin Energy customers affected by outage in downtown area
According to Austin Energy's social media, the cause of the outage is still being investigated.
Texas population growth expected to put strain on water supply
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown says its current water infrastructure will meet demand through 2052, and until 2057 with proper conservation efforts. But with more people expected to keep moving to the area, the City is trying to plan further ahead and keep up with demand. This...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new Unleashed Unlimited boarding, training facility
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
New Braunfels City Council approves $500K utility assistance expansion
The New Braunfels Food Bank, the Community Council of South Central Texas, the Family Life Center and the Salvation Army are the local nonprofits that will assist in allocating the $500,000. (Courtesy Unsplash) During their Sept. 12 regular meeting, the New Braunfels City Council approved up to $500,000 from the...
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
Vincent’s on the Lake to close citing economy, low lake levels
On Friday, Vincent's on the Lake announced it would be closing. The restaurant, a waterfront dining location on Lake Travis, made the announcement on its Facebook page.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
What’s the latest with the Confederate monuments in Bastrop County?
Just over two years ago, County Commissioners approved moving the two monuments, with private funding that was raised. However, the monuments still sit on the grounds of the courthouse.
Landmark commission OKs Stenger demolition
An A.D. Stenger-designed home in South Austin is headed for demolition with the unanimous consent of the city’s Historic Landmark Commission. Normally, this would be an unusual move by the city commission entrusted with evaluating the city’s historic buildings. However, changes to the building in the 1990s and resistance to historic preservation by the owner made the case for preservation a tough fight.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local officials fight the rising fentanyl issue in Hays County
KYLE, Texas — “It’s not a volume issue, it’s per patient, 6 to 8 milligrams a time just to bring someone out of it,” Robinson said. San Marcos-Hays County EMS Battalion Chief, Scott Robinson, has seen plenty in his 21 years of service but this is different.
lavacacountytoday.com
Monday night’s mutual aid fire call likely a total loss
Although they successfully quenched the flames, Shiner Fire Chief Billy Petru the house fire Shiner got call to assist with in Gonzales County overnight Monday will likely be written off as a total loss. “We were requested for mutual aid in Gonzales County,” Petru told us early Tuesday. “It was...
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
Tempers flare at parking forum in hot parking lot on St. Mary's strip
SAN ANTONIO — Construction activity surrounding St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church on North St. Mary's made getting to a Saturday morning Town Hall meeting something like negotiating a mine field. Traffic control officers helped motorists make it through a maze of detours, while pedestrians from the neighborhood dodged drivers...
Water leak cost a local family hundreds of dollars while out of town; what they want you to know
Pflugerville resident Jon Browning explained he typically pays a little over $70 for their water use every month, but in September, just one bill was $439.94.
District report cards for Eanes, Lake Travis and Leander ISDs yield mixed results
Report cards for the districts were released in August. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Texas Education Agency released its annual accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year Aug. 15. Ratings are issued for the district as a whole and for individual campuses. Districtwide, these ratings are based on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exam performance, graduation rates, academic growth and college or career readiness.
highlandernews.com
Community mobilizes following fire captain's passing
A Marble Falls and Spicewood fire agency leader has died, and the community has mobilized to support the family and the memory of the firefighter. On Friday, Sept. 23, officials announced that Sam Stacks had died. He was the fire chief of Burnet County ESD9/Spicewood Fire Rescue. “Sam’s reputation in...
