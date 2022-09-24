ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

KVUE

Boil water notice issued for some eastern Hays County residents

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice is in effect for some Plum Creek residents in eastern Hays County. Affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills and Dove Hills, according to Texas Water Utilities. A main water break has caused a service outage to some residents...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Eight vehicles burn in east Travis County grass fire

Emergency officials say a grass fire Tuesday afternoon in east Travis County swept over eight vehicles before it could be put out. The approximately 1-acre blaze happened off Blake Manor Road. Travis County ESD #12 said they were assisted by the Pflugerville Fire Department. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Monitoring wells at Jacob's Well track drought impact

WIMBERLEY, Texas - The water that flows out of Jacob's Well comes from the Trinity Aquifer. Monday, that flow continued to range between little and none. To track what’s happening, two monitoring wells have been dug. "I think it's a pretty significant step because there haven't been we haven't...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new Unleashed Unlimited boarding, training facility

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin Monitor

Landmark commission OKs Stenger demolition

An A.D. Stenger-designed home in South Austin is headed for demolition with the unanimous consent of the city’s Historic Landmark Commission. Normally, this would be an unusual move by the city commission entrusted with evaluating the city’s historic buildings. However, changes to the building in the 1990s and resistance to historic preservation by the owner made the case for preservation a tough fight.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Local officials fight the rising fentanyl issue in Hays County

KYLE, Texas — “It’s not a volume issue, it’s per patient, 6 to 8 milligrams a time just to bring someone out of it,” Robinson said. San Marcos-Hays County EMS Battalion Chief, Scott Robinson, has seen plenty in his 21 years of service but this is different.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Monday night’s mutual aid fire call likely a total loss

Although they successfully quenched the flames, Shiner Fire Chief Billy Petru the house fire Shiner got call to assist with in Gonzales County overnight Monday will likely be written off as a total loss. “We were requested for mutual aid in Gonzales County,” Petru told us early Tuesday. “It was...
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

District report cards for Eanes, Lake Travis and Leander ISDs yield mixed results

Report cards for the districts were released in August. (Courtesy Unsplash) The Texas Education Agency released its annual accountability ratings for the 2021-22 school year Aug. 15. Ratings are issued for the district as a whole and for individual campuses. Districtwide, these ratings are based on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exam performance, graduation rates, academic growth and college or career readiness.
LEANDER, TX
highlandernews.com

Community mobilizes following fire captain's passing

A Marble Falls and Spicewood fire agency leader has died, and the community has mobilized to support the family and the memory of the firefighter. On Friday, Sept. 23, officials announced that Sam Stacks had died. He was the fire chief of Burnet County ESD9/Spicewood Fire Rescue. “Sam’s reputation in...
MARBLE FALLS, TX

