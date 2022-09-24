Read full article on original website
UNC Football: Kicker leaves program, intends to transfer
During his press conference on Monday morning, UNC football head coach Mack Brown announced that kicker Jonathan Kim will transfer. The UNC football program is down a kicker, as senior Jonathan Kim will no longer be with the team. Through the Tar Heels’ first four games, Kim was limited to...
