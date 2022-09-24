ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
rsvplive.ie

Hell week's David Gillick lifts lid on marriage to wife Charlotte and family life with three kids

David Gillick has lifted the lid on his marriage to wife Charlotte. The pair, who are both former athletes, met when they were housemates while training in England. It was a while before things turned from friendship to marriage, and after making things official in 2008 they got married in 2014. They went on to welcome three kids together; six year old Oscar, Olivia, aged three, and Louis, who turned one back in March.
Deadline

Al Pacino To Star In ‘Billy Knight’ Movie Alongside Charlie Heaton And Diana Silvers

Al Pacino has been set to star in Billy Knight, an indie drama that will mark the feature film debut of writer-director Alec Griffen Roth. Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers (Space Force, Booksmart) will also topline the pic, which begins shooting this week in Los Angeles. Prominent Productions’ Autumn Bailey-Ford and Cameron Burnett are producing with Sevier Crespo and Amanda Kiely, with Sarah Sarandos, Josh Clayton, Kirk Martin and Peter Bortel executive producing. The plot follows grad school students Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Silvers) as they traverse their aspiring careers as filmmakers. Alex is also grappling with the grief...
