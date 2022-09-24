David Gillick has lifted the lid on his marriage to wife Charlotte. The pair, who are both former athletes, met when they were housemates while training in England. It was a while before things turned from friendship to marriage, and after making things official in 2008 they got married in 2014. They went on to welcome three kids together; six year old Oscar, Olivia, aged three, and Louis, who turned one back in March.

