America’s crime crisis will get ‘worse’ unless we stop vilifying law enforcement: Aaron Negherbon

Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'
President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
Fox News
Missouri senator sends letter to Garland demanding answers on Houck pro-life arrest
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Monday sent Attorney General Merrick Garland a letter demanding answers on "shocking reports" about the FBI arresting a Catholic pro-life activist at his home in rural Pennsylvania last Friday. FBI agents arrest Mark Houck in Kintnersville Friday for allegedly violating the Freedom of Access to...
Montana sheriff visits border, sounds alarm about meth in schools: 'What I saw will rip your heart out'
One of the devastating consequences of the ongoing border crisis is the influx of lethal drugs that have poured into communities throughout the U.S., a Montana sheriff warned on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said he fears that methamphetamine being brought from the...
Jimmy Failla roasts AOC for new capitalism complaint: 'A low-IQ TikToker who happens to serve in Congress'
"Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla sounded off on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for her latest rant complaining about capitalism and emphasizing the need for immigration in order to fund social programs amid a low U.S. birth rate. On "Fox & Friends First" on Friday, Failla noted that legal immigration is needed, but Ocasio-Cortez and her fellow Democrats are encouraging anything but a legal process.
thecentersquare.com
House GOP: Venezuela deliberately releasing violent criminals, sending them to U.S. border
(The Center Square) – A coalition of House Republicans led by U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, is “demanding answers about Venezuela releasing violent prisoners early and pushing them to join caravans heading towards our southern border” in a letter sent to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Josh Hawley blasts FBI's arrest of pro-life activist: Time to 'take the gloves off' and defend rule of law
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., joined "Hannity" to discuss his efforts to demand answers and hold the FBI and DOJ accountable after the arrest of a Catholic leader at his home in Pennsylvania.
Iranian journalist delivers fiery message as Mahsa Amini protests grow: Women are asking 'where is Biden?'
Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad discussed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and Iranian regime in power on 'America's Newsroom' Wednesday.
Violent attack on Russian military enlistment center following draft announcement
In Eastern Russia, the response to President Putin’s order to send reservists to the frontlines in Ukraine is growing violent. One man opened fire inside a military enlistment center while reportedly shouting, “no one will go to fight!” NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin reports on the rare protests in St. Petersburg as many people try to dodge the draft.Sept. 26, 2022.
Liberal author says the family unit is 'a terrible way to satisfy... love & care,' calls to abolish it
Feminist theorist and author Sophie Lewis was the subject of an article on Friday in the UK’s The New Statesman website publication following her new book "Abolish the Family." Historian Erin Magalaque discussed Lewis’ book which described the family unit as "a terrible way to satisfy all of our...
Fox News
Mexican authorities arrest leader of ultra-Orthodox Jewish sect on organized crime, human trafficking charges
Mexican authorities arrested the leader of an extremist ultra-orthodox Jewish sect during a raid on the group’s compound over the weekend. A state law enforcement official identified the man as Menachem Endel Alter of Jerusalem, leader of the Lev Tahor, who is accused of organized crime and human trafficking.
Gizmodo
Incel Communities Are Reportedly Engaged in a ‘Brothers-in-Arms' War Against Women
Self-described involuntary celibates lurking in the community’s largest forum are escalating their violent rhetoric according to a new report released by the Center for Countering Digital Hate. The report found terms and keywords associated with acts of mass violence on the forum shot up 59% over the past year while approval of sexual violence against women on the site were nearly universal.
Sending Migrants to Blue States Is Moral Abomination | Opinion
Pick whichever faith you like, I don't know any faith that would consider that anything other than the morally reprehensible.
msn.com
Life under Russian occupation: the first stories from liberated Ukrainians
Slide 1 of 30: Finally, many months after Putin launched his "special military operation," Russian forces are retreating, and many Ukrainian towns occupied have been liberated. This means we can now learn about what the citizens who lived under the Russian occupation experienced. The liberated towns of Ukraine. Finally, many...
Fox News
