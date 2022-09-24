Read full article on original website
‘Smile’ Review: Sosie Bacon Stars in a Genuinely Frightening Horror Debut
Parker Finn’s disquieting debut Smile transforms a congenial gesture into a threat. Smiles — warm and inviting by nature — mask deeper, more troubling intentions in this harrowing film about a demonic spirit that latches on to its victims’ traumas. The adage about grinning through hard times here takes on a sinister tone. Dr. Rose Cutter (Sosie Bacon), an affable clinical psychiatrist, doesn’t know any of this when she meets Laura Weaver (Caitlin Stasey), a graduate student who recently witnessed a gruesome suicide. The two convene in an examination room of the oddly homey ER psychiatric wing. (The hallway walls are...
