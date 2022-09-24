ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Parent advocacy group celebrates kids with special needs

DRAPER, Utah — A rally in Draper brings hundreds of people together to celebrate inclusion for kids with special needs. The event was organized by the parent advocacy group We All Belong. “We’re having a big pep rally themed celebration for inclusion kind of getting all the kids from...
DRAPER, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
globeslcc.com

New gender-inclusive restroom signage to roll out soon

Students who have walked through the Academic and Administration Building at Salt Lake Community College’s Taylorsville Redwood Campus may have noticed new signs outside certain restrooms. The signage is bright green and features three circles – which read “body,” “mind” and “spirit” – surrounding an image of a restroom...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Kicking off Utah’s STEMfest with Casey Scott

SANDY, Utah — Thousands of students are getting ready for this year’s STEMfest in Sandy. Casey Scott joined us live at the Mountain American Expo Center, which is expected to be full of science and tech projects for hands-on learning starting, Monday.
SANDY, UT
hotelnewsresource.com

Mountainside Community Velvaere Breaks Ground in Park City, Utah

Magleby Development announced the groundbreaking of Velvære a wellness community adjacent to Park City's iconic Deer Valley Resort, positioned within America's newest ski resort, currently under development by Extell Utah. Dedicated to providing residents and club members a holistic wellbeing and adventure-centric lifestyle, Velvære embraces nature and intentional living.
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Exploring the benefits of stretching with Casey Scott

FARMINGTON, Utah — We all know it’s important to stretch before any kind of workout, but there are a lot more benefits than just preventing injury. Even sitting in a chair all day at work can impede your movement, so starting your day with a good stretch might be the way to go. Casey Scott has more from StretchLab.
FARMINGTON, UT
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah

Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
OGDEN, UT
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KSLTV

Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument

SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation’s Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City Mile Post 2022

Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Delta restoration project to improve Utah Lake water quality

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Over the past 150 years, Utah’s population has grown and natural occurring ecosystems have shrunk. Which has made Utah Lake a little sick. “The water quality in Utah Lake has been damaged over the years through pollution,” Eric McCulley, project coordinator for the Provo River Delta Restoration Project said.
UTAH STATE
Food & Wine

Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great

On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
Gephardt Daily

Brewvies employees on strike due to ‘unsafe working conditions’ at Ogden cinema pub

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Brewvies Cinema Pub in Ogden was closed Sunday following reports of a break-in and an employee strike. A handful of statements about the employee strike were posted on Facebook over the weekend, citing “unsafe working conditions” as the primary reason for the walkout at the movie theater/restaurant with full bar.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers

SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

Community Policy