KUTV
Students protest outside school after dozens of girls not allowed in homecoming dance
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Students gathered outside of American Leadership Academy charter school after the weekend of their homecoming dance, where students said nearly 60 girls were kicked out because of their dresses — some of which were pre-approved by the school's administration. “I was mad that...
KSLTV
A Spanish Fork high school homecoming dress code causes tension between students and faculty
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Upset students are speaking out tonight after being turned away from their homecoming dance. “They originally let me in, but then chaperones, I guess, had a problem with the length of my dress and kicked me out later,” explained Irvine, a senior at American Leadership Academy.
KUTV
Students upset after nearly 60 girls kicked out of homecoming dance over dress code
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Students who attend a charter school in Spanish Fork said around 60 students were not allowed into their homecoming dance over the dress code. Natalia and Isabella are seniors at American Leadership Academy, which hosted the dance Saturday night. Both girls were not allowed in the dance due to their dresses.
KSLTV
globeslcc.com
KSLTV
KSLTV
hotelnewsresource.com
KSLTV
nomadlawyer.org
KSLTV
Park Record
KSLTV
Food & Wine
ksl.com
Gephardt Daily
ksl.com
