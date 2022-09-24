ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech vs. Texas Week 4 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Red Raider Review
Red Raider Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQ7gz_0i8sdrjq00

The staff of the Red Raider Review provide their predictions for Saturday's game with Texas.

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire will coach his first Big 12 game on Saturday when the Red Raiders host the Texas Longhorns at 2:30 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium .

Both teams are 2-1 going into the game. The Longhorns have added some intrigue by allowing injured quarterback Quinn Ewers to travel with the team and suit up. The Red Raiders know they'll be starting Donovan Smith on Saturday.

So, who wins? The Red Raider Review staff provides predictions for Saturday's game.

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: The Longhorns have looked better than usual, but they’re due for a traditional UT disappointment. The Red Raiders’ defense might be better than advertised and they’re going to give the Longhorns problems in Lubbock. Texas Tech 24, Texas 23

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: I expect a classic Big 12 shootout from these two teams. The Longhorns have scored 40 points or more in eight of the last 11 meetings, which has included four-straight victories. Tech's defense will need to show loads of improvement to keep up with Texas running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Xavier Worthy this time around. The Red Raiders and quarterback Donovan Smith will make things closer than expected, but coach Steve Sarkisian has Texas on the right track. Texas 51, Texas Tech 37

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: First, I don’t know who’s on tortilla duty for this but my apologies in advance. We’re going to find out what a sold-out tortilla toss looks like. Next, it’s great that it’s sold out and the Red Raiders are highly motivated for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is it COULD be the last one in Lubbock. But I think I trust Texas quarterback Hudson Card (assuming he starts) more than Smith right now. Texas 31, Texas Tech 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Even if Card starts, the way Texas' defense has played should keep the program ahead of coach Joey McGuire's Texas Tech. The Longhorns are holding opponents to 16.7 points per game and have only allowed two touchdowns through the air. McGuire is building something special in Lubbock. Sarkisian is just a chapter or two ahead. Texas 38, Texas Tech 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Texas Tech will be looking for a marquee win under McGuire, and a rivalry game undoubtedly meets the criteria. However, the Longhorns will head into Lubbock and pull out the win in what could be their final game in Lubbock for the foreseeable future. Texas 45, Texas Tech 28

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard .

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Austin, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
FanSided

Steve Sarkisian leaves uncertainty with Texas football QB situation

All Texas football fans want to know this week who the starting quarterback will be heading into Week 5 of the college football season. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had the first chance this week to announce who the starting quarterback will be as this team hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers at home on Oct. 1.
AUSTIN, TX
92.9 NIN

An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday

It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Smith
towntalkradio.com

Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech

The Big 12 Conference decided today Monday, Sept 26, 2022 to hand down a punishment for Texas Tech University Athletics. This stems from the fans “rushing the field after the Red Raiders win over the University of Texas in overtime 37-34. This was the first time since 2008, the Red Raiders beat UT at Jones AT&T Stadium and this is only the second time a coach at Tech beat UT in their first season at Tech. Here is what the Big 12 put out.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#American Football#College Football#Texas Week 4#The Red Raider Review#The Red Raiders#Texas Tech 24
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian Getting Crushed Following Texas' Upset Loss

Steve Sarkisian is under heavy scrutiny after Texas suffered a surprising 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night. The Longhorns, who entered the showdown ranked No. 22, held a 14-point lead late in the third quarter before falling short at Lubbock. They're now 2-2 this season and 7-9 since Sarkisian took over as head coach last year.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 5

AUSTIN, Texas - The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Glenn and Vandegrift breaking into the top 5 in their districts. Check out our rankings for Week 5 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
Red Raider Review

Red Raider Review

Lubbock, TX
415
Followers
331
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

RedRaiderReview brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Texas Tech University athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/texas-tech

Comments / 0

Community Policy