Amber Miller
3d ago
Is it bad that I think entitled people get better justice than a regular civilian…. It wasn’t even murder… other people that are killed don’t get that kind of justice…
clovisroundup.com
Wanted Subject Arrested Following Pursuit & Assault on a Peace Officer
A wanted person was arrested following a pursuit this afternoon after he intentionally rammed an unmarked police vehicle. Our investigation began last week when we were called to a home near Gettysburg/Fowler in Clovis regarding possible child abuse. Officers responded to the home on September 20, however the suspect had...
Bakersfield Now
Woman found guilty of second-degree murder in 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County jury found a woman guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man in 2021, announced Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. On Aug. 10, 2021, Jerrollyn Hunt was said to be with family members and attempted to contact...
GV Wire
Crime Stoppers Tip Helps Put Away Fresno Gang Member for 75 Years
A Valley Crime Stoppers tip relayed to police two years ago started the ball rolling on a 75-years-to-life sentence for Fresno murderer Reymundo Fernando Munoz. Munoz, 38, received the prison sentence Monday after being convicted last month of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joseph Garcia Lara, 31. The...
KMJ
Driver Tries to Flee After Pursuit, Leaving Woman Inside to Face Clovis Police
CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people were arrested following a pursuit in which the driver rammed into a police car in an attempt to get away in Clovis. Police say they were conducting a surveillance operation Tuesday afternoon, on a man wanted for several charges including felony child abuse. In the attempt to arrest the man, he took off at a high speed near a gas station on Fowler and Shields Avenues.
Man sentenced to 75 years to life in prison for 2020 southwest Fresno homicide
38-year-old Reymundo Munoz was sentenced Monday to 75 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of 31-year-old Joseph Lara.
clovisroundup.com
Police Activity Saturday September 24th
Officers responded to report of a man with a gun. That man has been detained without incident & officers determined that the handgun was fake. No injuries. UPDATE: The adult male with the fake handgun was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail for felony criminal threats and for brandishing a replica (fake) firearm which is a misdemeanor.
6 homicides in 1 weekend in Fresno County: ‘People are so evil’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police and the sheriff’s office are investigating multiple homicides including finding the killer who shot an 18-year-old mother and her three-week-old daughter. Authorities are still interviewing witnesses and trying to retrieve surveillance video. Neighbors we spoke to are shaken, seeing the tragedy happening across the valley. “You never know you […]
KMPH.com
Burglary suspects arrested after house set on fire in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after a house was burglarized and set on fire late Sunday night in Fresno County. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of South Mendocino, just outside of Selma, after homeowners called reporting a possible break-in.
IDENTIFIED: Mother, daughter in Fresno double homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victims of Saturday morning’s shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old and her three-week-old infant daughter have been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, on Saturday 24, 2022, at 7:20 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue […]
Fresno County Sheriff's Office identifies men shot and killed in Mendota
Officials say they don't believe either man lived at that house, but there were multiple people inside the house when the shooting happened.
IDENTIFIED: 2 victims in Mendota shooting
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two men that were shot and killed in Mendota on Sunday, have been identified according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:30 a.m., Mendota Police officers say they responded to a report of shots fired near homes on the 600 block of S. Kate Street in Mendota. When officers […]
crimevoice.com
Porterville PD Arrests Felon for Alleged Weapons Violation
Originally Published By: Porterville Police Department Facebook Page. “On September 15, 2022 at approximately 7:55 A.M., Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24 year-old Porterville resident Isaiah Miranda, who is on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9 millimeter handgun.
KGET 17
BPD investigates suspicious death in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 1900 block of V Street in Downtown Bakersfield, according to a news release. Officers said they were flagged down regarding an adult woman down just after 11 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers...
Two arrested, accused of lighting Fresno County home on fire after burglary
Two people are in custody after allegedly stealing items from a house, then setting it on fire.
IDENTIFIED: Man who prompted shelter-in-place at Clovis school
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials have named the person they were looking for when a a shelter-in-place was ordered at a Clovis elementary school last week. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Joe Goldsmith. He is wanted for a parole violation, according to the U.S. Marshalls Service. On Thursday, Cedarwood Elementary School, […]
KMJ
Children Safe After Man Barricaded With Two Small Children In Fresno
Fresno, Calif. (KMJ) — Police are looking for a man who they say is hiding after a domestic argument. Officers responded to a domestic assault near Harvest and Applewood in southeast Fresno around 8 Sunday morning. Detectives learned the victim escaped the home after being assaulted and was staying...
Man arrested in connection to deadly downtown Fresno stabbing, police say
A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in downtown Fresno early Saturday morning.
Former Fresno Unified principal charged with abusing student enters plea without court appearance
The former Fresno Unified principal charged with child abuse and endangerment for shoving a 10-year-old student on campus made the boy's family even more upset Monday.
thesungazette.com
Visalia man arrested for arson
On Wednesday Sept. 21, at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Lovers Ln. for a report of a dumpster fire at the 7-Eleven. Upon arrival officers located the dumpster fire and during the investigation were able to locate the suspect, Gabriel Rios, 42, a short distance away. Rios was taken into custody and later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for Arson. There were no injuries or damage as a result of the incident.
KMPH.com
Life becomes more complicated for Fresno family after their car is stolen and wrecked
A Fresno family is still feeling the pain from four juvenile joy riders who stole their car and crashed it in Clovis. They're now down to one car and are scrambling to get the kids to daycare and make it to their jobs on time. Four teenagers took the Caldwell...
