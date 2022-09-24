ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Miller
3d ago

Is it bad that I think entitled people get better justice than a regular civilian…. It wasn’t even murder… other people that are killed don’t get that kind of justice…

clovisroundup.com

Wanted Subject Arrested Following Pursuit & Assault on a Peace Officer

A wanted person was arrested following a pursuit this afternoon after he intentionally rammed an unmarked police vehicle. Our investigation began last week when we were called to a home near Gettysburg/Fowler in Clovis regarding possible child abuse. Officers responded to the home on September 20, however the suspect had...
CLOVIS, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman found guilty of second-degree murder in 2021

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County jury found a woman guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man in 2021, announced Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. On Aug. 10, 2021, Jerrollyn Hunt was said to be with family members and attempted to contact...
KERN COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Crime Stoppers Tip Helps Put Away Fresno Gang Member for 75 Years

A Valley Crime Stoppers tip relayed to police two years ago started the ball rolling on a 75-years-to-life sentence for Fresno murderer Reymundo Fernando Munoz. Munoz, 38, received the prison sentence Monday after being convicted last month of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joseph Garcia Lara, 31. The...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Driver Tries to Flee After Pursuit, Leaving Woman Inside to Face Clovis Police

CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people were arrested following a pursuit in which the driver rammed into a police car in an attempt to get away in Clovis. Police say they were conducting a surveillance operation Tuesday afternoon, on a man wanted for several charges including felony child abuse. In the attempt to arrest the man, he took off at a high speed near a gas station on Fowler and Shields Avenues.
CLOVIS, CA
Tulare, CA
Visalia, CA
Tulare County, CA
Visalia, CA
Tulare County, CA
California Crime & Safety
clovisroundup.com

Police Activity Saturday September 24th

Officers responded to report of a man with a gun. That man has been detained without incident & officers determined that the handgun was fake. No injuries. UPDATE: The adult male with the fake handgun was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail for felony criminal threats and for brandishing a replica (fake) firearm which is a misdemeanor.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

6 homicides in 1 weekend in Fresno County: ‘People are so evil’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police and the sheriff’s office are investigating multiple homicides including finding the killer who shot an 18-year-old mother and her three-week-old daughter. Authorities are still interviewing witnesses and trying to retrieve surveillance video. Neighbors we spoke to are shaken, seeing the tragedy happening across the valley. “You never know you […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Burglary suspects arrested after house set on fire in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after a house was burglarized and set on fire late Sunday night in Fresno County. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of South Mendocino, just outside of Selma, after homeowners called reporting a possible break-in.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
#Police#Attorneys#Convicted Felon#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Visalia Division
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Mother, daughter in Fresno double homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victims of Saturday morning’s shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old and her three-week-old infant daughter have been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, on Saturday 24, 2022, at 7:20 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 victims in Mendota shooting

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two men that were shot and killed in Mendota on Sunday, have been identified according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:30 a.m., Mendota Police officers say they responded to a report of shots fired near homes on the 600 block of S. Kate Street in Mendota. When officers […]
MENDOTA, CA
crimevoice.com

Porterville PD Arrests Felon for Alleged Weapons Violation

Originally Published By: Porterville Police Department Facebook Page. “On September 15, 2022 at approximately 7:55 A.M., Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24 year-old Porterville resident Isaiah Miranda, who is on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9 millimeter handgun.
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET 17

BPD investigates suspicious death in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 1900 block of V Street in Downtown Bakersfield, according to a news release. Officers said they were flagged down regarding an adult woman down just after 11 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man who prompted shelter-in-place at Clovis school

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials have named the person they were looking for when a a shelter-in-place was ordered at a Clovis elementary school last week. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Joe Goldsmith. He is wanted for a parole violation, according to the U.S. Marshalls Service. On Thursday, Cedarwood Elementary School, […]
CLOVIS, CA
KMJ

Children Safe After Man Barricaded With Two Small Children In Fresno

Fresno, Calif. (KMJ) — Police are looking for a man who they say is hiding after a domestic argument. Officers responded to a domestic assault near Harvest and Applewood in southeast Fresno around 8 Sunday morning. Detectives learned the victim escaped the home after being assaulted and was staying...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man arrested for arson

On Wednesday Sept. 21, at approximately 5:45 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Lovers Ln. for a report of a dumpster fire at the 7-Eleven. Upon arrival officers located the dumpster fire and during the investigation were able to locate the suspect, Gabriel Rios, 42, a short distance away. Rios was taken into custody and later booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for Arson. There were no injuries or damage as a result of the incident.
VISALIA, CA

