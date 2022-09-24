Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury
The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
Bleacher Report
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Brian Flores Relationship Was 'Difficult'
Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick thinks the team is succeeding this season because Tua Tagovailoa has the full support of head coach Mike McDaniel. Speaking to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Fitzpatrick felt the dynamic between Tagovailoa and former head coach Brian Flores was "difficult" in some ways.
Bleacher Report
Report: Mac Jones May Need Ankle Surgery; Patriots QB 'Likely' to Miss Multiple Games
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Jones is set to get a second opinion, but it's hard to imagine he'll be back for Week 4. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported a team source said they would be "surprised" if Jones avoided surgery, especially "knowing it could speed up healing."
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Plans to Play Thursday vs. Bengals Despite Back Injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he plans to play in Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals despite a back injury. "Doing everything I can to get out there and play," Tagovailoa told reporters Tuesday. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa would be listed as questionable if this were...
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby Led Players-Only Meeting After Titans Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders' leadership group, including quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Maxx Crosby, reportedly held a players-only meeting after Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, which dropped the team's record to 0-3. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Wednesday the Raiders are "taking stock" in their sluggish...
Bleacher Report
Clay Matthews Hoped to Retire with Packers: 'I'm at Peace with My Career'
Clay Matthews spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, accumulating 83.5 sacks with the team, though the Packers decided against re-signing him ahead of the 2019 season and he finished his career with the Los Angeles Rams. Matthews revealed on Tuesday he wanted...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Already Wish They Could Have a 2022 Draft Do-Over
Throughout the 2022 NFL draft, all 32 franchises tried to maneuver their way into ideal positions and bolster their rosters. Every single move had great intentions. But the vision of many choices won't become reality. We aren't going to jump all over rookies for a few disappointing games. We eventually...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Hyped by LeBron James, Twitter After Clutch TD in Win vs. Giants
Redemption is that much sweeter on the national stage. It certainly was for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during his team's 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas' No. 1 option in the aerial attack appeared well on his way to a nightmare game with a terrible drop during the first half but put his team on his back in crunch time to change his entire storyline.
Bleacher Report
DeMarcus Lawrence Trolls LeBron James Over Saquon Barkley Tweet After Cowboys' Win
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a huge game in Monday's win over the New York Giants, and he took a victory lap on social media. After finishing with six tackles and three sacks, Lawrence took to Twitter to troll Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for his praise of Giants running back Saquon Barkley:
Bleacher Report
Browns' Myles Garrett Suffered Biceps, Shoulder Injuries in Single-Car Crash
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain and lacerations in his single-car crash on Monday. It remains unknown whether he can play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Garrett was driving with a female passenger, and Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland reported "the car...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 4
We're three weeks into the 2022 fantasy season, and it has been—something. At quarterback, some things have gone as planned. Seeing Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills atop the leaderboard isn't a surprise. However, seeing Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders ranked ahead of Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals definitely is.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Waiver Wire Week 4: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets
Perhaps it's the rookies who are doing unexpectedly well through the first three weeks of the NFL season, or maybe it's the result of coaching changes and new schemes. Whatever the reason, there has been a surprising number of breakout fantasy stars and sleeper options to target on waivers week after week.
Bleacher Report
1 Player Every NFL Team Should Bench ASAP
Starting jobs in the NFL are won during training camp, but the competition never truly ends. NFL coaches are constantly fighting for their job, which means players are constantly fighting for theirs. In a league where 10 head coaches were replaced last offseason, there's nonstop pressure to perform. Three games...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jameis Winston Not Practicing with Back Injury; 'Basic Tasks' Painful for QB
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly isn't practicing ahead of the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Winston was not spotted at Wednesday's practice session. Winston is dealing with a back injury, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Looks Bad but Broncos Remain Contenders in Shocking Start for AFC West
The AFC West is the NFL's version of a great movie trailer that gets everyone excited, only to be disappointed once the film begins. Expectations can ruin the actual experience. A supposed arms race took place this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams and signed Chandler Jones...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
49ers News: Trent Williams Won't Need Surgery on Ankle Injury; Will Miss 'Some Time'
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a significant blow to their offensive line when stalwart left tackle Trent Williams was injured Sunday, and he will be sidelined for at least the next few weeks. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that a high ankle sprain will cause Williams to miss...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Hot Start to Season: I've Just Got to Play 'Lamar Football'
Coming out of college, he heard it. Early in his NFL career, the same story. Even after winning an MVP and establishing himself as a franchise quarterback, Lamar Jackson heard the constant chorus wondering whether his style of play is sustainable. It turns out it very much is. Jackson has...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Not Ruling Out Returning from Injury in Week 4 vs. Commanders
Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is not ruling out making his return from a thumb injury in Week 4, when his team takes on the Washington Commanders. Prescott told ESPN's Lisa Salters he could return in a "couple of weeks—and I'm counting this as one of them," adding that Week 4 is a possibility:
Bleacher Report
49ers' Deebo Samuel Signs Endorsement Contract with Jordan Brand
Nike announced Wednesday that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has signed an endorsement contract with its Jordan Brand. "To me, it's surreal and truly special to hear I'm joining the family," Samuel said. "As a kid, all I wanted were J's. Being a part of the Jordan Brand is something I've always wanted, and for it to be a reality is special to me. It's a dream come true to be a Jordan Brand athlete and help carry this legacy forward to the next generation on and off the field."
Comments / 0