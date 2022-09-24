ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Brian Flores Relationship Was 'Difficult'

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick thinks the team is succeeding this season because Tua Tagovailoa has the full support of head coach Mike McDaniel. Speaking to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Fitzpatrick felt the dynamic between Tagovailoa and former head coach Brian Flores was "difficult" in some ways.
Report: Mac Jones May Need Ankle Surgery; Patriots QB 'Likely' to Miss Multiple Games

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Jones is set to get a second opinion, but it's hard to imagine he'll be back for Week 4. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported a team source said they would be "surprised" if Jones avoided surgery, especially "knowing it could speed up healing."
Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby Led Players-Only Meeting After Titans Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders' leadership group, including quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Maxx Crosby, reportedly held a players-only meeting after Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, which dropped the team's record to 0-3. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Wednesday the Raiders are "taking stock" in their sluggish...
NFL Teams That Already Wish They Could Have a 2022 Draft Do-Over

Throughout the 2022 NFL draft, all 32 franchises tried to maneuver their way into ideal positions and bolster their rosters. Every single move had great intentions. But the vision of many choices won't become reality. We aren't going to jump all over rookies for a few disappointing games. We eventually...
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Hyped by LeBron James, Twitter After Clutch TD in Win vs. Giants

Redemption is that much sweeter on the national stage. It certainly was for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during his team's 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas' No. 1 option in the aerial attack appeared well on his way to a nightmare game with a terrible drop during the first half but put his team on his back in crunch time to change his entire storyline.
Browns' Myles Garrett Suffered Biceps, Shoulder Injuries in Single-Car Crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain and lacerations in his single-car crash on Monday. It remains unknown whether he can play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Garrett was driving with a female passenger, and Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland reported "the car...
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 4

We're three weeks into the 2022 fantasy season, and it has been—something. At quarterback, some things have gone as planned. Seeing Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills atop the leaderboard isn't a surprise. However, seeing Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders ranked ahead of Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals definitely is.
Waiver Wire Week 4: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

Perhaps it's the rookies who are doing unexpectedly well through the first three weeks of the NFL season, or maybe it's the result of coaching changes and new schemes. Whatever the reason, there has been a surprising number of breakout fantasy stars and sleeper options to target on waivers week after week.
1 Player Every NFL Team Should Bench ASAP

Starting jobs in the NFL are won during training camp, but the competition never truly ends. NFL coaches are constantly fighting for their job, which means players are constantly fighting for theirs. In a league where 10 head coaches were replaced last offseason, there's nonstop pressure to perform. Three games...
49ers' Deebo Samuel Signs Endorsement Contract with Jordan Brand

Nike announced Wednesday that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has signed an endorsement contract with its Jordan Brand. "To me, it's surreal and truly special to hear I'm joining the family," Samuel said. "As a kid, all I wanted were J's. Being a part of the Jordan Brand is something I've always wanted, and for it to be a reality is special to me. It's a dream come true to be a Jordan Brand athlete and help carry this legacy forward to the next generation on and off the field."
