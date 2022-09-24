ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Brock Bowers runs 75 yards for swift Georgia touchdown

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago
Georgia wasn’t as swift as Michigan against Maryland in finding the end zone.

However, it didn’t take the Bulldogs much longer to score a touchdown in against Kent State.

Brock Bowers took the handoff less than 10 seconds and 75 yards later, the best tight end in college football was in the end zone.

Officially, the score happened 19 seconds into the game.

Bowers’ 75-yard touchdown was the longest touchdown run by a tight end in the last 20 years.

