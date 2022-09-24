Read full article on original website
Previewing Second Bell 2022
By Luke Brogden, with contributions by members of the Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett EXCEL STEM Academy Journalism I class. We’re taking it to the next level this year. Second Bell Music Festival returns for 2022 with its biggest headliners ever, its strongest undercard yet and the most robust comedy lineup around in its fifth annual installment this Friday and Saturday at Suttree Landing Park across the Tennessee River from downtown Knoxville.
Cleveland Announces Stadium Seating Switch
We were joined by Cleveland High School football coach Marty Wheeler and Athletic Director Al Morris to announce that Cleveland High School Football stadium will be changing its seating zones. The Home fans will now be directed to sit on the west side of the stadium. There will be added benefits for touchdown club members who will be able to park closer to the stadium. Ticket sales will take place at the new home entrance along with the former entrance next to the Jones Wrestling Center. Any questions or comments can be sent to Cleveland High School at.
Officials indicted in company hired to overhaul Ohio’s antiquated unemployment system: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Remember the mess of Ohio’s unemployment system at the start of the pandemic?. Thousands of Ohioans waited for weeks for their first payments, or lingered hours on hold, trying to straighten...
Guardians Clinch Division Championship
ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians watches his grand slam home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on September 25, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) A grand slam led to champagne showers for...
Ohio troopers seize $1 million worth of cocaine from Florida woman during traffic stop
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Florida woman is in custody after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers confiscated nearly three dozen pounds of cocaine from a van she was driving. Ohio troopers initially stopped a Dodge cargo van with Texas registration on I-75 in Wood County for a turn signal violation on Sept. 19, according to highway patrol officials.
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett 'alert and responsive' following car crash
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries as the result of a single-car car crash in Medina County on Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to 3News. The accident occurred on State Road just south of State...
Identical twins get identical prison in scheme that ripped off 2,000 AT&T customers for $2.1 million -- until Mayfield Heights arrest
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Identical twin brothers received identical prison sentences Monday in a scheme that ripped off more than 2,000 AT&T customers for some $2.1 million. Luis and Jorge Socarras, both 27, of Miami, crisscrossed the country, buying iPhones, iPads and Apple watches at brick-and-mortar stores until Mayfield Heights police arrested them in 2020.
Cleveland Rapper Q Money Found Guilty Of Killing His Friend
Cleveland rapper Q Money has been found guilty of shooting and killing Calvin Alexander Chappell back in 2019. Q, real name Qamar Williams, had previously turned himself in to police after he had been accused of shooting Chappell, 24, in the side of the head in his apartment in Decatur, Georgia. A man said to be Chappell’s cousin who lived in the complex claimed to have heard the gunfire and retrieved his own firearm to go assess the situation.
Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County
Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Mareno Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Jarell Coree Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, have been charged with felony engaging in a […]
Marshals arrest man in Ohio accused of knocking out woman’s teeth after marijuana dispute
Elonde Washington, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.
How armed teens got into Cleveland school: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found kids with guns got into a Cleveland high school building even as a security officer was on the phone with 911.
New Burlington store opening in Cleveland
Burlington Stores, Inc. will be opening its newest location in Cleveland next month.
Cleveland man wanted for 2020 murder, US Marshals offer reward
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshal’s Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Investigators said Joseph Stephens, 30, is accused in the deadly shooting of Montreece Spain in Aug. of 2020 on Elk Avenue in Cleveland.
Mom after Berea man charged with stalking: ‘What is his obsession with my son?’
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stalking a high school student appeared Monday in Berea Municipal Court to face a judge. William C. Chupil pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing and menacing by stalking. But the alleged victim, Brandee Williams’ son, claims he was following the 17-year-old....
Defense attorneys: Cleveland officers lied about witnessing 2006 shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two defense attorneys told jurors Monday that a pair of long-serving Cleveland police officers lied on the stand about witnessing a 2006 shooting that resulted in two men spending 15 years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Justin Herdman, who spent four years as...
2 Northeast Ohio men arrested, accused of operating multistate fraud ring
MARION, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio men have been arrested in Crawford County, accused of the fraudulent sale of ATVs and other equipment totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Michael Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, and Jarell Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, each have been charged with a felony count...
Deadly Sunday: Two Homicides in Summit
AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two homicides in Summit County on Sunday. A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed in New Franklin where police say he was riding his bike away from a domestic altercation. One person was arrested at the scene on Dailey Road. And...
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area
Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
