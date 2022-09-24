ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Previewing Second Bell 2022

By Luke Brogden, with contributions by members of the Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett EXCEL STEM Academy Journalism I class. We’re taking it to the next level this year. Second Bell Music Festival returns for 2022 with its biggest headliners ever, its strongest undercard yet and the most robust comedy lineup around in its fifth annual installment this Friday and Saturday at Suttree Landing Park across the Tennessee River from downtown Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Cleveland Announces Stadium Seating Switch

We were joined by Cleveland High School football coach Marty Wheeler and Athletic Director Al Morris to announce that Cleveland High School Football stadium will be changing its seating zones. The Home fans will now be directed to sit on the west side of the stadium. There will be added benefits for touchdown club members who will be able to park closer to the stadium. Ticket sales will take place at the new home entrance along with the former entrance next to the Jones Wrestling Center. Any questions or comments can be sent to Cleveland High School at.
Guardians Clinch Division Championship

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians watches his grand slam home run against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on September 25, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) A grand slam led to champagne showers for...
Identical twins get identical prison in scheme that ripped off 2,000 AT&T customers for $2.1 million -- until Mayfield Heights arrest

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Identical twin brothers received identical prison sentences Monday in a scheme that ripped off more than 2,000 AT&T customers for some $2.1 million. Luis and Jorge Socarras, both 27, of Miami, crisscrossed the country, buying iPhones, iPads and Apple watches at brick-and-mortar stores until Mayfield Heights police arrested them in 2020.
Cleveland Rapper Q Money Found Guilty Of Killing His Friend

Cleveland rapper Q Money has been found guilty of shooting and killing Calvin Alexander Chappell back in 2019. Q, real name Qamar Williams, had previously turned himself in to police after he had been accused of shooting Chappell, 24, in the side of the head in his apartment in Decatur, Georgia. A man said to be Chappell’s cousin who lived in the complex claimed to have heard the gunfire and retrieved his own firearm to go assess the situation.
Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County

Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
Cleveland man wanted for 2020 murder, US Marshals offer reward

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshal’s Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Investigators said Joseph Stephens, 30, is accused in the deadly shooting of Montreece Spain in Aug. of 2020 on Elk Avenue in Cleveland.
Deadly Sunday: Two Homicides in Summit

AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two homicides in Summit County on Sunday. A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed in New Franklin where police say he was riding his bike away from a domestic altercation. One person was arrested at the scene on Dailey Road. And...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.
