ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

Bowling Green tops Warren Central, 3-2

BOWLING GREEN, KY. – The Bowling Green Purples hosted the Warren Central Dragons at the Pit. This was one of the biggest matches of the year as the Dragons and Purples entered with just two losses on the year each. The Purples pulled out a huge 3-2 win over...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Annual WKU vs. MTSU Blood Battle blood drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Western Kentucky University is facing off against their rival Middle Tennessee State University and this time it’s not on the football field. Today until Wednesday, WKU is hosting their annual Blood Battle at the Preston Center. Whichever school gets more blood donations wins. The winner will be...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – WKU vs MTSU Blood Battle

On today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we sit down with Jennifer Capps of the American Red Cross to get the details on how you can sign up to donate blood for the Blood Battle. For more information click here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
City
Canada, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
WBKO

WKU police investigating theft on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police are asking for your help identifying a person they believe committed a theft on campus. If you recognize the person in this story, please call WKU Police at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. As always, you can remain anonymous.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Med Center Health’s Charity Ball back in person this year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health’s annual Charity Ball is finally back in person after a two year hiatus due to Covid. The highly anticipated event will take place on November 12th at the Sloan Convention Center. The ‘Ball of the Year’ benefits The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Grease fire spreads to kitchen in Central City home

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple first responding agencies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to what initially started as a grease fire in Central City. The Greenville Fire Department says they received a call just after 3:30 p.m. for a house fire in the 400 block of Ash Street. Officials say the blaze ended up catching […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#24 Hour Run#Ballpark#Curbside Ministries
WBKO

Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
GLASGOW, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Crews put out truck engulfed in flames in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple fire fighting agencies responded to a vehicle fire over the weekend in near Whitesville. Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Masonville Fire Department along with the Daviess County Fire Department were dispatched to a truck on fire in the 7600 block of Highway 762. Officials say they found […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Apartment fire in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – On Sunday afternoon, a fire sparked in a Russellville family’s residence. No one was harmed, but the family did lose a young puppy and all their possessions. After a response by Russellville’s Fire and Police Departments, it was concluded that electrical wiring started the small...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
k105.com

Caneyville man with lengthy arrest history nabbed by Morgantown PD riding motorcycle stolen from Grayson Co.

A Caneyville man with a lengthy arrest history has been nabbed in Morgantown riding a motorcycle stolen from Grayson County. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Wednesday night, Morgantown officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, being driven by 40-year-old Jody E. Embry, near the intersection of South Tyler Street and Porter Street.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Rod Bush Named Greenwood Gators Head Coach

BOWLING GREEN, KY. – Rod Bush has been named the new Greenwood Gators softball head coach. Bush has years of coaching experience including time spent coaching his daughter, WKU catcher Jessica Bush, who went to South Warren High School. Bush has been surrounded by the 14th District competition and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky woman killed when car hit tree, flips and catches fire

A Kentucky woman was killed last week after her car struck a tree, flipped and caught fire, state troopers reported. On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway (US 31-W) in the Bonnieville community.
HART COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Car thief caught in the act by home owner in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Christian County resident caught a would-be car thief in the act Friday morning and held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to a home on Gracey Herndon Rd at approximately 7:15 am in reference to a suspect breaking into a garage and attempting to steal a vehicle.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were killed and two were injured in a wreck in Barren County Tuesday night. David Hayes, 76, of Cave City; Katie Yoder, 54, of Horse Cave and Daniel Yoder, 55, of Horse Cave, were pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck at the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road in Cave City.
BARREN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy