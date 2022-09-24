Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Bowling Green tops Warren Central, 3-2
BOWLING GREEN, KY. – The Bowling Green Purples hosted the Warren Central Dragons at the Pit. This was one of the biggest matches of the year as the Dragons and Purples entered with just two losses on the year each. The Purples pulled out a huge 3-2 win over...
wnky.com
Annual WKU vs. MTSU Blood Battle blood drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Western Kentucky University is facing off against their rival Middle Tennessee State University and this time it’s not on the football field. Today until Wednesday, WKU is hosting their annual Blood Battle at the Preston Center. Whichever school gets more blood donations wins. The winner will be...
wnky.com
SUNRISE SPOTLIGHT – WKU vs MTSU Blood Battle
On today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by German American Bank, we sit down with Jennifer Capps of the American Red Cross to get the details on how you can sign up to donate blood for the Blood Battle. For more information click here.
WBKO
The 32nd annual Bowling Green International Festival returns at Circus Square Park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 32nd annual Bowling Green International Festival took place earlier today, September 24th, in Circus Square Park. Every year, on the last Saturday of September, many people from many cultures come together to celebrate their heritage and inform others about their traditions. It was filled...
WBKO
WKU police investigating theft on campus
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police are asking for your help identifying a person they believe committed a theft on campus. If you recognize the person in this story, please call WKU Police at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. As always, you can remain anonymous.
wnky.com
America Idol’s Haley Reinhart performs at The Capitol tomorrow night!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Any American Idol fans here? Coming Wednesday night, Haley Reinhart performs right here in downtown Bowling Green. You may know Reinhart from her rise to stardom performances on American Idol Season 10. Reinhart has spent the last decade wowing jazz, blues and soul fans with...
wnky.com
Med Center Health’s Charity Ball back in person this year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health’s annual Charity Ball is finally back in person after a two year hiatus due to Covid. The highly anticipated event will take place on November 12th at the Sloan Convention Center. The ‘Ball of the Year’ benefits The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic....
Grease fire spreads to kitchen in Central City home
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple first responding agencies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to what initially started as a grease fire in Central City. The Greenville Fire Department says they received a call just after 3:30 p.m. for a house fire in the 400 block of Ash Street. Officials say the blaze ended up catching […]
WBKO
Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
Crews put out truck engulfed in flames in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple fire fighting agencies responded to a vehicle fire over the weekend in near Whitesville. Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Masonville Fire Department along with the Daviess County Fire Department were dispatched to a truck on fire in the 7600 block of Highway 762. Officials say they found […]
wnky.com
Apartment fire in Russellville
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – On Sunday afternoon, a fire sparked in a Russellville family’s residence. No one was harmed, but the family did lose a young puppy and all their possessions. After a response by Russellville’s Fire and Police Departments, it was concluded that electrical wiring started the small...
Kentucky park to be renamed after John Prine
A park in western Kentucky is being renamed after musician John Prine. A dedication ceremony for the John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam in Muhlenberg County is scheduled for Oct. 1.
wnky.com
Thieves at larges destroy Warren Co. barn; barn caretaker ‘heartbroken’
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The price of just about everything is on the rise, including lumber. Some people so desperate for the material are targeting barns and prying the wooden panels off, one by one. “It was just destruction everywhere… We didn’t know what to think. We didn’t know...
k105.com
Caneyville man with lengthy arrest history nabbed by Morgantown PD riding motorcycle stolen from Grayson Co.
A Caneyville man with a lengthy arrest history has been nabbed in Morgantown riding a motorcycle stolen from Grayson County. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Wednesday night, Morgantown officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, being driven by 40-year-old Jody E. Embry, near the intersection of South Tyler Street and Porter Street.
wnky.com
Rod Bush Named Greenwood Gators Head Coach
BOWLING GREEN, KY. – Rod Bush has been named the new Greenwood Gators softball head coach. Bush has years of coaching experience including time spent coaching his daughter, WKU catcher Jessica Bush, who went to South Warren High School. Bush has been surrounded by the 14th District competition and...
Kentucky woman killed when car hit tree, flips and catches fire
A Kentucky woman was killed last week after her car struck a tree, flipped and caught fire, state troopers reported. On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway (US 31-W) in the Bonnieville community.
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
fox17.com
Car thief caught in the act by home owner in Christian County
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Christian County resident caught a would-be car thief in the act Friday morning and held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to a home on Gracey Herndon Rd at approximately 7:15 am in reference to a suspect breaking into a garage and attempting to steal a vehicle.
WBKO
Three people killed, 2 injured in Barren County wreck
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were killed and two were injured in a wreck in Barren County Tuesday night. David Hayes, 76, of Cave City; Katie Yoder, 54, of Horse Cave and Daniel Yoder, 55, of Horse Cave, were pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck at the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road in Cave City.
