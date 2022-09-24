Read full article on original website
Related
LIVE COVERAGE: Hurricane Ian’s ‘extremely dangerous’ eyewall moving onshore
The National Hurricane Center said late Wednesday morning that the “extremely dangerous” eyewall of Hurricane Ian is moving onshore. The hurricane is making landfall as a Category 4 storm with winds approaching Category 5 status. Officials said a storm surge of up to 18 feet could be seen...
Reporter spots 2 kids playing in Hurricane Ian storm surge
While millions of people are under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders, some are actually heading to the coast to catch a glimpse of the approaching Category 4 hurricane.
Monster Hurricane Ian hammers Florida
Heavy winds and rain pummelled Florida on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian intensified to just shy of the strongest Category 5 level, threatening to wreak "catastrophic" destruction on the southern US state. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory that the "extremely dangerous eyewall of Ian (was) moving onshore" and bringing sustained winds of 155 miles (250 kilometers) per hour, just two mph shy of Category 5 intensity -- the strongest on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
Hurricane Ian: What to expect after a Category 4 storm makes landfall
Hurricane Ian took aim at Florida’s Sanibel Island on Wednesday morning, packing near-Category 5 winds of 155 mph expected to bring “catastrophic” damage to a large swath of the Sunshine State. Hurricane Ian: Eyewall of storm moving onshore (live updates) According to the Saffir-Simpson scale, which rates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Photos show the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian
With top winds of 155 mph, Ian is a major storm expected to leave catastrophic damage in its wake after hitting the southern Gulf Coast and moving north through Florida’s inner counties. • • •. 2022 Tampa Bay Times Hurricane Guide. HOW TO TALK TO KIDS ABOUT THE...
The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Hurricane Ian barrels into Florida nearing Category 5 winds
To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U. To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9. –> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*. *Ha. Haha....
Hurricanes ‘Disproportionately’ Harm Black Neighborhoods–It’s Because Of Environmental Racism
As Hurricane Ian reaches Florida, remember who suffers the most. The destruction from hurricanes is never equally distributed. The post Hurricanes ‘Disproportionately’ Harm Black Neighborhoods–It’s Because Of Environmental Racism appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 0