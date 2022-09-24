ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

mmanews.com

Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d

While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul bashes Floyd Mayweather over exhibition matches: ‘Floyd, I will fight you’

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Wilder Embraces Showdown With Ruiz: 'I'm Looking Forward To Having a Fight With Ruiz'

Deontay Wilder likes the way Andy Ruiz thinks. The former heavyweight titlist from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in an interview that he is all for matching up against Ruiz in the near future, echoing Ruiz’s own recent statements. Shortly after picking up a unanimous decision over Luis Ortiz earlier this month, Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) called out Wilder to a fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sports
Boxing Scene

Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch

Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade won’t fight Zach Parker

By Robert Segal: Demetrius Andrade has reportedly chosen not to take the fight with the heavy-handed Zach Parker for the interim WBO super middleweight title. The unbeaten former two-division world champion ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) and the undefeated Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) would have battled for the interim WBO belt to become the mandatory for champion Canelo Alvarez.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”

Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Haney-Kambosos Rematch: Johnson vs. Ramadan IBF Title Fight Added

In an all-Australian world championship attraction, IBF junior featherweight champ Cherneka Johnson will defend her title against two-time bantamweight world champion Susie "Q" Ramadan. (photo by Darrian Traynor) Johnson will make the first defense of her title against Ramadan on the undercard of the rematch between undisputed lightweight world champion...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Watch: Cris Cyborg Dominates Boxing Debut Against Simone Silva

Women’s MMA pioneer Cris “Cyborg” Justino made history in her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg came into her boxing debut with a long list of accolades, including being the current Bellator featherweight champion, as well as former UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce champion. However, she decided that she wanted to try her hand at a new sport, by stepping into the ring with Simone Silva for the FMS Super Welterweight professional boxing belt.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Deontay Wilder Believes He May Fight Tyson Fury Again

“I think that there’s definitely a chance of a fourth fight again,” former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said to Sky Sports. “Boxing is a business. Many people call it a sport but it’s not a sport.” There’s little doubt that Wilder’s three bouts with arch rival Tyson Fury have been memorable. The first ended in a draw. The second may have seen Fury wipe Wilder out, but the third saw Fury have to get off the mat himself before finally knocking the hard hitting American out. Still, it’s unlikely many are expecting a fourth fight between the two towering heavyweights.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

David Morrell: "I Want Benavidez But It's Not Depending On Me"

Having aggregated an amateur record consisting of 130 wins against only two losses, David Morrell found it necessary to accelerate his pro career. Just one year following his debut, the Cuban star snagged the interim WBA super middleweight crown. Shortly after, the WBA’s proliferation of world titles would continue as the 24-year-old was elevated to “Regular” champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Is Tyson Fury ready for Joe Joyce?

By Charles Brun: Joe Joyce has already proven that he’s ready for the likes of Tyson Fury with his knockout victories over Joseph Parker and Daniel Dubois. The 90+ punches that Joyce threw in rounds 9, 10and 11 in his victory over Joseph Parker last Saturday night would be a total nightmare for Fury, who isn’t capable of throwing anywhere near that number.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Sunny Edwards-Felix Alvarado IBF Title Fight Set, November 11 In London

Sunny Edwards hoped to face a fellow titleholder for his next fight. The alternative isn’t quite so bad—an attractive showdown with a former titlist in a hometown title defense. BoxingScene.com has learned that a deal was reached for Edwards to next defend his IBF flyweight title against mandatory...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder ready for comeback against Robert Helenius on Oct.15th

By Dan Ambrose: Deontay Wilder says he’s in top physical condition for his comeback on October 15th against Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Deontay has trimmed down his physique with the help of a lot of workouts...
BROOKLYN, NY

