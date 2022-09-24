“I think that there’s definitely a chance of a fourth fight again,” former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder said to Sky Sports. “Boxing is a business. Many people call it a sport but it’s not a sport.” There’s little doubt that Wilder’s three bouts with arch rival Tyson Fury have been memorable. The first ended in a draw. The second may have seen Fury wipe Wilder out, but the third saw Fury have to get off the mat himself before finally knocking the hard hitting American out. Still, it’s unlikely many are expecting a fourth fight between the two towering heavyweights.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO