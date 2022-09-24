Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Paving on U.S. 62 in Western McCracken County starting Sept. 28
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 62/Blandville Road has planned asphalt paving along the work zone, starting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). This work zone is to extend the existing 4-lane westward runs from the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken Boulevard...
KFVS12
Paducah Civic Center renovation project put on hold after crash that injured 3 drivers
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people were injured and the Robert Cherry Civic Center was damaged in a crash early on Tuesday morning, September 27. According to Paducah police, they were called to the intersection of Park Avenue and H.C. Mathis Drive around 6:10 a.m. One of the drivers, a...
KFVS12
Burn ban issued until further notice for McCracken Co., Ky.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A burn ban was issued for the county. McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer approved the burn ban on Tuesday, September 27. It is in effect until further notice. According to a release from the McCracken County Office of Emergency Management, the county has been...
wpsdlocal6.com
Old Olive Road blocked by semi crash in Marshall County
BENTON — A semi truck hauling lumber ran off Olive Road and overturned on Monday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a release from the KYTC, the road will be closed near the three mile marker while crews work to clear the scene. They expect clean up to take about three hours, with an estimated ending time of 1 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash in Paducah
An early morning crash, seemingly involving a car, pickup truck, and semi-truck, has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center. Injuries are unknown at this time.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crash Blocking I-69 Northbound at 48mm in Marshall County
UPDATE (4:52 p.m.): The accident has been cleared, and all lanes are reopened. UPDATE (4:47 p.m.): Both northbound lanes are now open, with one southbound lane open on I-69 near mile marker 49. UPDATE (3:26 p.m.): Marshall County Emergency Management says one northbound lane is open on Interstate 69. MARSHALL...
westkentuckystar.com
I-69 open after semi crash, fire in Marshall County
A section of I-69 in Marshall County was closed for about three hours Saturday after a collision and fire involving a semi. The truck collided with a passenger vehicle between the US 68 Draffenville exit and the I-24 Draffenville interchange. The semi reportedly caught fire. No information has been issued...
westkentuckystar.com
Five-vehicle crash in Graves County sends two to hospital
A five-vehicle crash in Graves County on Saturday sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred on KY 131 near Twin Hill Road. Graves County Sheriff's deputies said 22-year-old James Watkins of Calvert City stopped to turn left into a driveway. While waiting for oncoming vehicles to pass, two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
One Person Injured In Trigg County Tractor-Trailer Crash
One person was injured in a wreck on US 68 in Land Between the Lakes in Trigg County Monday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say the tractor-trailer was eastbound near the Golden Pond target range when it ran off the road and overturned. The driver was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital.
KFVS12
McCracken County becomes latest to issue burn ban
If you would like to dress up as your favorite character or are looking for a comic, then look no further. Cape Girardeau will host a comic con this weekend. A new Co-Responder program between the Cape Police Dept. and the Community Counseling center aims to bring quick mental health help to those in need.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County added to growing burn ban list
McCracken County has been added to the growing burn ban list for western Kentucky. County Judge-executive Craig Clymer noted that most of McCracken County is under moderate drought conditions, and no immediate relief is in sight. The ban is effective beginning at 4 pm Tuesday. County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom announced...
KFVS12
Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Communication improvements coming to Williamson County Sheriff's Office
The man charged in connection to last week's deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau pleads "not Guilty." The latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in nearly all of our Heartland counties. Increase in kids learning self-defense. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cape Martial Arts is seeing an increase in sign-ups...
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop turns into stolen firearm, marijuana arrest in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A Murray man faces charges after a sergeant with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office found a stolen firearm and marijuana. James P. Davis, 37, of Murray faces charges of receiving stolen property – firearm, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess and traffic offense.
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
westkentuckystar.com
Drug arrest at tornado relief camper in Mayfield
Complaints from residents in the area led detectives from the Graves County Sheriff's Office to search a location on Dorothy Lane in Mayfield. On Wednesday detectives searched a tornado relief camper that was housing two individuals. The search reportedly uncovered syringes containing meth and meth pipes with drug residue. Deputies...
thunderboltradio.com
Vehicles Vandalized on North Division Street in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate the puncture of tires at 207 North Division Street. Reports said officers spoke with 26 year old Christine Joan Martinez, who first noticed a passenger rear tire flat on her 2014 Chrysler car. A 2018 Kia appeared to have been stabbed. Ms. Martinez...
Silver Alert canceled after Stewart County man found dead
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old man after he was found dead in Stewart County.
KFVS12
Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
westkentuckystar.com
Complaint lands Calvert man, Eddyville woman in jail
A complaint about a person at a home in Eddyville last week ended in two arrests. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on Thrush Lane late Tuesday night. Once they arrived, authorities said 41-year-old Michael J. Travis on Calvert City was seen running to the side of the home.
Comments / 0