'Love It or List It's' Hilary Farr Is More Than an HGTV Host
Folks with a deep affinity for home renovation and real estate–focused programs are likely privy to HGTV’s Love It or List It. The show focuses on homeowners who have hit a standstill on deciding whether or not to sell their home or simply renovate their space. Over the years, we’ve seen many homeowners struggle with the decision, but overall, designer Hilary Farr has helped all homeowners score a win either way.
Ready to Get "Lost" on 'The Cleaning Lady'? Naveen Andrews Joins the Cast as Robert Kamdar
Season 2 of The Cleaning Lady is underway, and things are already heating up. The series follows the titular cleaning lady Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung). Despite being a successful doctor in the Philippines, she is forced to work as a cleaning service worker in Las Vegas to pay for her son's life-saving bone marrow treatment. As if things weren't bad enough for her, she witnesses a murder and is caught by the perpetrator.
Meghan Markle Was Fuming About Not 'Getting Paid' For Royal Tour, 'Failed To Understand The Point' Of Public Outings: Book
Talk about a not-so-pretty penny. Meghan Markle was apparently left less than thrilled about the reality of her role as the Duchess of Sussex after marrying into the royal family in 2018. In a new bombshell book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," author Valentine Low claims the...
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Man Replaces Fiancé’s Wedding Dress With One His Mother Picked Out
Mother-in-law jokes are a hackneyed comic trope straight out of the lazy 1980s stand-up comic handbook, but there's a reason why movies, TV shows, plays, and stories from nearly every culture have lampooned in-laws: it's because they ruin marriages. Well, not all of them, but there are some startling statistics...
Who Won America's Favorite Houseguest on 'Big Brother 24'? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 24 finale of Big Brother. As we bid farewell to yet another season of Big Brother, we must crown a new "America's Favorite Houseguest." Every year, viewers have the chance to cast their vote online for their fan-favorite houseguest. By the time finale night rolls around, the houseguest with the most votes usually receives a $50,000 check.
'Real Girlfriends in Paris' Star Victoria Zito Has a Famous Brother
The debut season of Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris is in full swing, and viewers are getting to know the six expats who are trying to make their dreams come true in the City of Love. All six of the stars are new to reality TV, but one cast member,...
Could 'Bachelor in Paradise' Bring Johnny DePhilippo and Victoria Fuller Together? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, and for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Bachelor Nation fans are still reeling from the shocking Bachelorette finale on Sept. 20, which featured Gabby Windey's engagement, and Rachel Recchia's gut-wrenching break-up from Tino Franco, but they'll soon have to pivot to follow the burgeoning love stories on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.
Laena Velaryon Died a Gruesome Death on 'House of the Dragon', but Why?
The sixth episode of House of the Dragon featured some pretty significant upheavals, including the introduction of several new cast members and a ten-year time jump. As we see in the episode, which is titled "The Princess and the Queen," 10 years is a significant stretch of time and it means the introduction and deaths of a few characters who viewers only know a little about.
'Heartland's' Robert Cormier Has Reportedly Passed Away at 33
Actor Robert Cormier, best known as Finn Cotter in the TV series Heartland, has reportedly passed away. Robert was only 33 years old. Robert, who also starred in the 2019 TV series Slasher and American Gods, had his death announced by his sister Stephanie on September 23, 2022. Naturally, fans...
'RHOSLC' Season 3 "Friend" Angie Katsanevas and Her Husband Are Business Partners
Almost seven months to the day after Andy Cohen grilled Jen Shah about her ongoing legal issues, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow took several major steps back in their friendship after a hot mic incident, and Heather Gay and Whitney Rose remained united on the same couch, the aforementioned ladies are back for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3.
A Comic Book Creator Played a Major Part in Telling Jeffrey Dahmer's Story
Many people who were close to Jeffrey Dahmer were very unlucky — some were blamed for the serial killer’s actions, others were ignored and forgotten, and the unluckiest were murdered in cold blood. But John “Derf” Backderf was one of the first people to share Dahmer’s story, which led to much of his critical success as a cartoonist and journalist.
'Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Tells the Story of Anthony Hughes
Content warning: This article contains mentions of murder and gore. In the Netflix limited series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, viewers follow the despicable murders of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters). Yes, we know this type of content has been made time and time again; however, it's different this time, because the 10-episode miniseries is told from the point of view of Dahmer's victims.
New Employee Reprimanded by Boss for Their Cat Appearing on a Zoom Call
There are advantages and disadvantages to working from home. One pro is that you save time and money since you no longer have to commute. But at the same time, you now have to impress your boss through a computer screen, which can be tough. Article continues below advertisement. While...
PETS・
Are Victoria and Yoanne Still Friends After Their Major 'Real Girlfriends in Paris' Argument?
Though Paris is the City of Love, not everything has been rosy for the stars of Bravo's Real Girlfriends in Paris. The six main stars are navigating their love, friendship, and work issues in Paris on the debut season. Cast member Victoria Zito is balancing her life as the head designer at Chloe Colette, her romantic connections to her neighbor and to a woman she met online, and her friendship woes with colleague Yoanne Mobengo.
Corn Kid Tariq Went Viral for His Love of Corn, but Now He's Facing a Death Hoax
In the history of the internet, few things have been more unifying than videos of children who are exceptionally cute. Recently, one such video went viral on TikTok featuring a seven-year-old boy named Tariq who really loves corn. Corn Kid, as he's been affectionately dubbed, was all over the internet for a brief period, and now, rumors are spreading that suggest that something horrible happened to him.
'Chicago Med' Star Marlyne Barrett Is Facing Her Challenges Head On
One of the most-watched primetime television shows, Chicago Med boasts a variety of diagnoses and doctor-themed drama. However, the characters aren’t the only ones who are dealing with people getting sick. In reality, Marlyne Barrett, who plays charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, revealed her cancer diagnosis. Article continues below advertisement.
"Everytime Tha Beat Drop" Has Been Trending on TikTok for Years, but What Is It?
Even as TikTok continues to change and evolve, one of the most enduring types of trends on the platform is dance. It's created several young superstars, and we see new dance trends emerge there all the time. Recently, an older trend has re-emerged on the platform, and many want to know how they can take part in it.
