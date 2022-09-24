ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Amed Rosario Leads The Guardians And Baseball In A Big Hustle Stat

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjUza_0i8safDJ00

Amed Rosario hit his eighth triple of the season in Friday night's win which is the most in baseball.

If there is one thing that Amed Rosario is known for, it's his speed. He's easily one of the fastest runners on the Guardians and in all of baseball.

He ranks in the 96th percentile in sprint speed according to Baseball Savant so there are not many players in the MLB that are faster than him.

This elite speed gives him a huge advantage on the base path including the ability to go first to third and steal bases almost on command. But ther's one stat that separates him from the other speedsters in baseball.

That's the number of triples he's hit.

In Friday night's victory of the Rangers, Rosario hit an opposite-field line drive which got past the right feidler. He immediately turned his wheels on and headed straight into third with a lead of triple.

This triple gives Rosario his eighth of the season which is the most in baseball. He sits at the top of that stat category alone too.

There are four other players behind Rosario who each have seven triples including Cleveland's own Steven Kwan who is followed the example that Rosario has set with aggressive base running.

Speed such as this is what the Guardians have built the identity on in 2022 and Rosario has been a leading contributor to it.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Magic Number Continues To Fall

Guardian Farm Report: Valera Goes Deep As Columbus Splits Doubleheader With Toledo

Overreacting To Will Brennan's First Games With The Guardians

Guardians Farm Report: Lake County Falls Short As South Bend Takes Midwest League Championship

Triston McKenzie Joins An Elite Group Of Cleveland Pitchers

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Jhonkensy Noel may be the power hitter of the future for the Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have a hard-hitting prospect to keep an eye on. Not since Travis Hafner have the Cleveland Guardians had such an obvious power-hitting prospect with some gaping holes in their swing. That’s the best way to describe 21-year-old, minor league prospect Jhonkensy Noel, who was recently called up to Triple-A Columbus to help fill the numerous voids that the team is having after Cleveland called up most of their best talent.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox the focus of Guardians' celebrations

The Cleveland Guardians took the AL Central with pride and plenty of determination over the White Sox on Sunday. As the team celebrated with champagne showers and camaraderie in the clubhouse, they couldn't help but rub their division win in the face of the White Sox. The video, taken by...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Guardians Are Lining Up Their Playoff Rotation

The Cleveland Guardians are the champions of the American League Central. With a win over the Texas Rangers and a Chicago White Sox loss against the Detroit Tigers, the race for the AL Central title came to an end. The Guardians, who nobody expected to contend this year, finished on...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Golf Digest

The Cleveland Guardians can’t stop, won’t stop daggering the White Sox after clinching the AL Central

The Cleveland Guardians weren’t supposed to be any good this season. They entered the season with a new name they stole from a roller derby team and the fourth-lowest payroll in the MLB. It was thought to be a rebuilding year at best and a tanking year at worst. Everybody, including the arch-rival White Sox, scoffed at the Guardians and the AL Central as a whole.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Triston Mckenzie
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Before calling Packers game, Tony Romo will stop by Burlington High School for dedication of field that bears his name

Tony Romo will be back in Wisconsin this weekend calling the Patriots-Packers game for CBS on Sunday afternoon. But first, he's visiting his old stomping grounds. The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback and celebrated analyst will be on hand at his alma mater of Burlington High School, attending the dedication of the school's new...
BURLINGTON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G Championship following Week 4

Michigan – 11.8%. Ohio State’s odds to take home the B1G Championship this season jumped to 57.2, up from last week’s 51.4%. The No. 3 Buckeyes thumped conference opponent Wisconsin 52-21 on Saturday. The Buckeyes more than covered the spread against the Badgers, which they had failed to do in the previous 2 games, bumping their Playoff stock even higher.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
873
Followers
505
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

ClevelandBaseballInsider is a FanNation channel covering the Cleveland Indians

Comments / 0

Community Policy